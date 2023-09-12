ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Mollie Dunlap completed a stellar three-day stretch Monday by scoring three goals to lead Fairland to a 4-2 victory over Ironton in girls high school soccer at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
On Saturday, Dunlap finished fifth of 109 competitors at the Run by the River cross country race. On Monday, she gave the Dragons (4-5) a 1-0 halftime lead over the Fighting Tigers, then pushed it to 2-0 8:16 into the second half.
Ironton came back to tie 2-2 before Joelle Jarrell scored as Fairland regained the lead 3-2. Dunlap completed her hat trick with 3:37 remaining to set the score. Jarrell, Emily Ferguson, Angela Li and Marley Maxey contributed assists.
Addison Murray and Addison Philabaun scored for Ironton.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 7, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 0: Highlanders goalkeeper Mac Markun not only shut out the Irish, she scored the final goal of the game Saturday at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
Sophie Weiler scored a trio of goals and assisted on one. Cali Ellis, Quincy Orwig and Elle Cottrell also found the back of the net. Orwig made two assists and Brinley Elkins, Claire Johnson and Emma Bropst one apiece.
SOUTH POINT 4, NORTHWEST 0: Jasmyn Jones handled all the scoring as the Pointers shut out the Mohawks. Emma Harper made a pair of assists and Bindi Staley chipped in one.
ASHLAND 4, MONTGOMERY COUNTY 2: Milei Baker’s hat trick helped the Cats (8-1) notch a victory over the visiting Indians. Kenleigh Woods contributed one goal and an assist. Kennedy Bradley made an assist. Mallorie Caudill made 10 saves.
RUSSELL 5, BOYD COUNTY 1: Ava Quinn scored a pair of goals and assisted on one as the Red Devils (9-0) beat the Lions in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Eva Blanke scored two goals and Ely Hurst one. Emma Stamper handed out two assists. Gabrielle Williams saved one shot.
Boys soccer
SOUTH POINT 5, IRONTON ST. JOE 1: Joey Bloebaum’s hat trick paced the Pointers over the Flyers. Moriitz Klattenhoff scored one goal and assisted on three. Gamaleil Yakub and Jakob Hess also scored for South Point.
FAIRLAND 3, PORTSMOUTH WEST 3: Gabe Polcyn scored two goals and Alex Cyrus one as the Dragons tied the Senators. Fairland led 3-2 before West scored late.
GALLIA ACADEMY 2, SOUTH POINT 1: Logan Drummond scored twice to lead the Blue Devils past the Pointers Saturday. Beckett Camden issued an assist. For South Point, Moritz Klattenhoff scored off a pass from Josh Childers.
GREENUP COUNTY 3, BATH COUNTY 2: Easton Sparks scored twice in the Musketeers’ triumph over the Wildcats (4-5-1) in Owingsville, Kentucky. Michael Colley scored the other goal for Greenup County (4-7-1). Karter Gilliam, Elijah Brown and Nate Crum issued assists.
Volleyball
POINT PLEASANT 3, WAHAMA 2: The Big Blacks won their first match and kept the White Falcons winless, 25-17, 19-25, 22-25, 25-12, 15-9 in Mason, West Virginia. Chloe Patrick made four kills for Point Pleasant. Malea Bechtle had three aces.
Golf
WINFIELD WINS QUAD: Andrew Johnson and Stephen McDavid each shot 35 to co-medal and lead the Generals to a triumph in a match at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason, West Virginia.
Winfield shot 146, Wahama 165 and Logan (Ohio) and Parkersburg each 178.
Brady Meadows led the White Falcons with a 38. Brielle Milhoan and Jack Louden paced the Big Reds, each with a 41.
