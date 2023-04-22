The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. -- Cabell Midland put together a six-run fifth inning on its way to a 13-1 rout of Paintsville on Friday in high school baseball.

Jack Eastone hit a three-run home run and was the winning pitcher. Luke Samuel went 2 for 4 with four runs batted in. Isaac Petitt drove in three runs. Landon Nida was 3 for 4 and stole two bases. Kenyon Collins was 3 for 3.

