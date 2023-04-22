PAINTSVILLE, Ky. -- Cabell Midland put together a six-run fifth inning on its way to a 13-1 rout of Paintsville on Friday in high school baseball.
Jack Eastone hit a three-run home run and was the winning pitcher. Luke Samuel went 2 for 4 with four runs batted in. Isaac Petitt drove in three runs. Landon Nida was 3 for 4 and stole two bases. Kenyon Collins was 3 for 3.
Jonah Porter smacked two hits in three at-bats for the Tigers.
CABELL MIDLAND 31 0 060 3 -- 13 10 0
PAINTSVILLE 000 010 0 -- 1 4 1
Eastone, Alfrey (6) and Samuel; Cline, Crace (5), Allen (5), Horne (7), Peters (7), Auxier (7) and James.
Hitting: (CM) Nida 3-4 2 SB, Collins 3-3, Samuel 2-4 2 RBI, Eastone HR 3 RBI; (P) Porter 2-3.
FAIRLAND 12, ROCK HILL 0: Alex Morgan went 2 for 3 with four runs batted in to help the Dragons beat the Redmen in Pedro, Ohio. Cooper Cummings knocked in a pair of runs. Blaze Perry was the winning pitcher.
FAIRLAND 112 71 -- 12 9 2
ROCK HILL 000 00 -- 0 3 2
Berry and Cummings; McFann Doolin (4) and Schug.
Hitting: (F) Cummings 3B 2 RBI, Trevathan 2B, Morgan 2-3 4 RBI.
GALLIA ACADEMY 6, IRONTON 3: The Blue Devils scored four runs in the third inning to pull away from the Fighting Tigers. Mason Smith earned the win. Trae Young drove in two runs. For Ironton, Brady Moatz went 2 for 3.
IRONTON 000 000 3 -- 3 6 3
GALLIA ACADEMY 004 002 x -- 6 3 2
Wylie, Ginger (2) and C. Freeman; Smith and Hines.
Hitting (I) Moatz 2-3, Kerns 3B; (GA) Camden 2-3, Young 3B 2 RBI.
PIKEVILLE 4, RACELAND 2: Wade Hensley smacked a two-run triple and Jake Lowe added an RBI single in the third inning to rally the host Panthers by the Rams in the All "A" Classic sectional tournament. Pikeville led 1-0 early, but Connor Thacker tripled, then scored on a base hit by Clay Coldiron. Isaac Duty earned the win and Dylan Thompson a save.
PORTSMOUTH 6, SOUTH POINT 1: Deandre Berry pitched a six-hitter and struck out seven as the visiting Trojans (11-2) topped the Pointers. J.T. Williams scored on an error to give Portsmouth a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. In the fifth, Jacob Roth knocked in Nathaniel Berry before Trevin Brooks smacked a two-run double to make it 4-0. After the Pointers scored off a wild pitch, the Trojans plated two runs in the seventh as Williams drove in Reade Pendleton, then scored on Amari Harmon's single.
GREEN 6, IRONTON ST. JOE 5: The Bobcats turned five Flyers errors into four early runs and held on in Ironton. Landon Kimbler was the winning pitcher. Ace Thompson led Green with a 2-for-4, three-RBI effort. Mason Neal went 2 for 3. Landon Rowe and Brady Medinger each were 2 for 3, and Mark Hodges 2 for 4, for St. Joe.
GREEN 050 000 1 -- 6 7 0
IRONTON ST. JOE 001 022 0 -- 5 8 5
Knapp, Kimbler (6) and Merrill; Stephens. Brown (3) and Neal, Stephens (3).
Hitting: (G) Knapp 2B, Smith 3B, Neal 2-3, Thompson 2-4 2B 3 RBI; (ISJ) Medinger 2-3 2B, Rowe 2-3.
MEIGS 1, ATHENS 0: Conner Imboden scored off a Jake Martin hit in the third inning as the Marauders nipped the Bulldogs in The Plains, Ohio.
Softball
FAIRLAND 3, ROCK HILL 2: Kaylee Salyer struck out 10, allowed five hits and walked none as the Dragons beat the Redwomen in Pedro, Ohio. Katy Bell went 2 for 3. Bell, Katie Pruitt and Katie Dehart each drove in a run. Josie Kidd hit a home run for Rock Hill.
FAIRLAND 000 201 0 -- 3 4 4
ROCK HILL 000 101 0 -- 2 5 1
Salyer and Black; Gillespie and Kidd.
Hitting: (F) Bell 2-3 2B, (RH) Kidd 2-3 HR, Howard 2B.
COAL GROVE 19, CHESAPEAKE 1: Abbie Deeds homered, smacked two hits, drove in four runs and was the winning pitcher, whiffing 10, as the Hornets walloped the host Panthers. Coal Grove scored 11 runs in the first inning. McKenna Woods went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Mia Haynes was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Jordyn Dale and Kassidy Travis each went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Brannah Pauley and Bralie Hitchcock each drove in two runs.
COAL GROVE (11)11 06 -- 19 15 2
CHESAPEAKE 001 00 -- 1 2 5
Perkins, Maynard (4) and Bishop; Deeds and Black.
Hitting: (CG) Dale 3-5 2B 3 RBI, Travis 2-5 2 RBI, Hitchcock 2B 2 RBI, Deeds 2-4 HR 4 RBI, Haynes 2-2 3 RBI, Woods 3-3 3B 3 RBI, Haynes 2-2 3 RBI, Pauley 2 RBI.
IRONTON 14, GALLIA ACADEMY 2: Katelyn Moore went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Khamil Martin 2 for 4 with two RBIs, to help the Fighting Tigers beat the Blue Angels in Centenary, Ohio. Katelyn Williams and Bella Sorbilli were each 2 for 3. Aubrey Ferguson was 3 for 4 and Kenley Neal knocked in a pair of runs. Braylin Wallace earned the win. Gabby Champlin went 2 for 2 for Gallia Academy.
IRONTON 430 70 -- 14 14 2
GALLIA ACADEMY 200 00 -- 2 4 4
Wallace and Brammer; Mathie, Nida (2) and Skidmore.
Hitting: (I) Brammer 2B, Martin 2-4 3B 2 RBI, Ferguson 3-4 3B, Sorbilli 2-3, Moore 2-3 2B 3B 2 RBI, Neal 2B 2 RBI, Williams 2-3 3B; (GA) Champlin 2-2 2B.
SYMMES VALLEY 10, WESTERN PIKE 0: Freshman Jaden McComas pitched a no-hitter in the Vikings' triumph over the Indians in Aid, Ohio. She struck out 10. Jordi Ellison hit an inside-the-park home run and knocked in two runs. Brenna Tibbs went 2 for 2 and drove in two runs. Desiree Simpson was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Lindsey Freeman went 2 for 3.
WESTERN PIKE 000 00 -- 0 0 4
SYMMES VALLEY 342 1x -- 10 12 0
Ware and May; McComas and Carpenter.
Hitting: (SV) Freeman 2-3 3B, Simpson 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Tibbs 2-2 3B 2 RBI, Mart 2B, Ellison HR 2 RBI, Thompson 2B, Carpenter 2B.
WAHAMA 13, POINT PLEASANT 1: Kalyn Christian, Mikie Lieving and Amber Wolfe hit home runs to lead the White Falcons to a rout of the host Big Blacks. Wolfe was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, Wolfe 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Lieving 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Elissa Knapp went 2 for 3 and knocked in two. Fiona VanMatre went 2 for 3. Lieving was the winning pitcher. Bralee Roush went 2 for 2 and Kylie Price and Havin Roush each went 2 for 4 for Point Pleasant.
WAHAMA 033 25 -- 13 13 1
POINT PLEASANT 001 00 -- 1 7 3
Lieving and Wolfe; Supple, Thomas (5) and K. Price.
Hitting: Lieving 2-3 HR 3 RBI; Wolfe 2-4 HR 4 RBI, K. Christian 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Knapp 2-3 2 RBI, VanMatre 2-3 2 2B. Reynolds 2B, Hoffman 2B; (PP) K. Price 2-2 2B, H. Roush 2-3.