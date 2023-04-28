ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland clinched its first Ohio Valley Conference high school softball championship in 17 years Thursday, beating Gallia Academy 11-1 at Jim Bailey Field.
The Dragons (14-3 overall, 12-0 OVC) broke a 1-1 tie with nine runs in the third inning. The Blue Angels fell to 6-15, and 6-6 in league play.
Katie Pruitt went 2 for 2 with four runs batted in. Allie Shepherd was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Katie Dehart was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Kaylee Salyer earned the win, striking out six in hurling a one-hitter.
GALLIA ACADEMY 010 00 -- 1 2 3
FAIRLAND 109 01 -- 11 10 2
Mathie, Nida (3) and Truance; Salyer and Black.
Hitting: (F) Salyer 2B, Shepherd 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Dehart 2-2 2 RBI, Pruitt 2-3 4B 4 RBI.
BOYD COUNTY 7, EAST CARTER 6: Myla Hamilton’s walk-off single broke a 6-all tie and lifted the Lions (19-5) on Thursday night in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Hamilton had three hits in as many at-bats and drove in two runs. Emily Shivel tripled and knocked in two runs, and Savanna Henderson had three hits and Jaycie Goad added two. Elyn Simpkins worked five innings out of the bullpen to get the decision for Boyd County, allowing two runs on four hits. For the Raiders (19-9), Adriana Cordle had two hits and Trina Porter drove in two runs. Stephany Tussey took the loss, going the distance for East Carter. The teams combined for 24 hits – 14 for the Lions, 10 for the Raiders -- in playing to a one-run decision for the third consecutive meeting.
BATH COUNTY 6, ASHLAND 5: Ashtyn Barrett went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple as the Wildcats edged the Kittens in Owingsville, Kentucky. Kirsten Vice earned the win. Addi Laine drove in two runs for Ashland. Jenna DeLaney went 4 for 4.
FAIRVIEW 14, CLC 8: Madison Loving's three RBIs led the Eagles to a victory at Cross Lanes Christian. Kailyn Adkins went 4 for 5. Annabelle Menshouse went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and was the winning pitcher. Sydney Johnson went 2 for 4 and knocked in two. Marista Tackett was 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Carole Shannon drove in two. Shelby Gibson went 2 for 5.
ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 20, HANNAN 1: Carlee Burdette hit an inside-the-park grand slam to lead the Eagles to a triumph over the Wildcats in Ashton, West Virginia. Avery Evans also homered for Elk Valley Christian. Kaitlyn Swor was the winning pitcher.
Baseball
CABELL MIDLAND 9, GEORGE WASHINGTON 0: Kenyon Collins drove in five runs as Jack Eastone struck out eight and pitched a two-hit shutout in the Knights' victory over the Patriots in Ona on Senior Night. Collins went 2 for 4 with a home run. Landon Nida was 3 for 4 and Isaac Petitt drove in a pair of runs.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 000 000 0 -- 0 2 0
CABELL MIDLAND 002 142 x -- 9 10 0
Ellis, Anderson (5) and Lively; Eastone and Samuel.
Hitting: (CM) Nida 3-4, Collins 2-4 HR 5 RBI, Petitt 2 RBI.
IRONTON ST. JOE 9, TOLSIA 8: Reliever Kai Coleman was the winning pitcher as the Flyers nipped the Rebels in Glenhayes. Brady Medinger earned a save. Drew Brown and Mark Hodges each went 3 for 4 for St. Joe (12-3). Coleman was 2 for 4.
ASHLAND 9, EAST CARTER 8: Colin Howard knocked in Sawyer Edens with the winning run as the host Tomcats defeated the Raiders. Drew Kelley picked up the win. Edens went 3 for 4. Andrew Tomolonis went 3 for 4 and Tate Scott 2 for 4 for East Carter.
GREENUP COUNTY 9, WHEELERSBURG 8: Jack Gullett walked with the bases loaded to end the game and give the Musketeers a triumph over the Pirates in Lloyd, Kentucky.
POINT PLEASANT 14, WIRT COUNTY 7: Evan Roach and Anthony Marrero each drove in two runs as the Big Blacks beat the Tigers in Elizabeth, West Virginia. Zach Jordan smacked three hits. Roach, Marrero, Casey Killingsworth and Hayden Bentz had two hits apiece.
RUSSELL 3, MASON COUNTY 2: Ethan Oborne homered and knocked in a pair of runs as the Red Devils beat the Royals in Maysville, Kentucky. Nathan Totten went 2 for 3. Trey Berry drove in a run. Clark Looney was the winning pitcher.