Fairland High School's softball team celebrates winning the Ohio Valley Conference championship Thursday at Jim Bailey Field in Rome Township, Ohio.

 Submitted photo

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland clinched its first Ohio Valley Conference high school softball championship in 17 years Thursday, beating Gallia Academy 11-1 at Jim Bailey Field.

The Dragons (14-3 overall, 12-0 OVC) broke a 1-1 tie with nine runs in the third inning. The Blue Angels fell to 6-15, and 6-6 in league play.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

