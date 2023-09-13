PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Gabe Polcyn, Trevor Lochow and Daniel Monge each scored a goal to lead Fairland to a 3-0 victory over host Portsmouth on Tuesday in boys high school soccer.
The Dragons improved to 5-4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Trojans fell to 4-5 overall and 1-4 in the league.
POINT PLEASANT 8, POCA 2: Antonio De Luca scored a pair of goals to lift the Big Blacks over the host Dots. Joey Pinkerton, Pacey Frum, Anthony Bertagnolli, Alex Shrader and Evan Bailes also scored for Point Pleasant. Gavin Berry and Daniel Piekarski scored Poca's goals.
RUSSELL 2, EAST CARTER 1: Jeison Benitez Ramires and Eli Scott each scored off an assist from Alan Benitez Ramires to lead the Red Devils by the visiting Raiders. Caden Hampton made five saves for Russell.
WHEELERSBURG 4, MINFORD 2: Max Hagans scored three goals, including the 100th of his career, to lead the Pirates past the Falcons. Nick Sylvia scored one goal and assisted on another. Ethan Cordle and Myles Montgomery scored for Minford. Ashton Reeder issued an assist.
GREENUP COUNTY 3, BATH COUNTY 2: Owen Collier was credited with 18 saves as the Musketeers nipped the Wildcats in Owingsville, Kentucky. Easton Sparks scored two goals and Michael Colley one for Greenup County.
Girls soccer
HUNTINGTON HIGH 3, SOUTH CHARLESTON 0: The Highlanders needed just two minutes to score the winning goal, a shot by Sophie Weiler off an assist by Quincy Orwig, on the road. Tess Weiler scored in the 18th minute and Cali Ellis in the 22nd minute off a pass from Weiler.
HURRICANE 6, CABELL MIDLAND 0: The Redskins (8-0) scored all their goals in the second half, with Avery Hale making four and issuing one assist in a triumph in Ona. Kendall Anderson scored twice and assisted once. Lilly Lucas handed out a pair of assists and Avery French one. Kayleigh Triplett earned the shutout.
ROCK HILL 4, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Alison Rogers bookended goals around two by Emma Scott as the Redwomen (5-2 overall, 4-0 OVC) defeated the Blue Angels (1-5-2, 0-2-1) in Pedro, Ohio. Abi Payne earned the shutout in goal.
Rock Hill coach Summer Collins praised Scott.
"Emma's a versatile player who can read the game from any position on the field," Collins said. "She's a captain and leader, a senior and four-year starter I've loved watching blossom into the player and person she is."
POINT PLEASANT 1, CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 1: Mia Lough scored with 13 seconds left to pull the Irish (6-1-1) into a tie with the host Big Blacks (6-0-3) at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field. Aurelia Kirby made the assist. McKenna Young scored in the 19th minute for Point Pleasant.
EAST CARTER 5, ASHLAND 4: Ashlynn Elliott scored two goals and assisted on two more as the Raiders (8-4) edged the Cats in Grayson, Kentucky. Ellie Thomas scored twice and handed out one assist. Kinsley Rutledge chipped in one goal and one assist. Brayleigh Boggs made six saves.
WHEELERSBURG 1, MINFORD 1: Ava Cronin scored for the Pirates and Ella Hochstetler for the Falcons. Maggie Risner contributed an assist for Wheelersburg.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 1, PRESTONSBURG 0: Kendal Webb scored off a pass from Summer King to lift the Bulldogs (5-4) over the Blackcats in Louisa, Kentucky. Anny Maynard earned the shutout with eight saves.
Volleyball
RACELAND 3, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Reagan Mackie made 30 digs to help the host Rams beat the Musketeers 25-15, 25-23, 25-18. Kody Haddix had 21 digs and 10 assists. Shaelee Holbrook made 10 digs. Raceland improved to 10-2 and 3-0 in 63rd District seeding. Greenup County is 9-8 and 1-2 in district seeding.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 3, FAIRVIEW 0: Aryn Huffman made 11 assists to pace the Bulldogs to a 25-14, 25-9, 25-16 victory over the Eagles.