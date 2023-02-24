CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- Fairland is headed to the Sweet 16.
The top-seeded Dragons (25-0) outscored 12th seed Fairfield Union 38-15 in the second half Friday night to win 68-39 in a Division II district tournament high school girls basketball championship game at Southeastern High School.
Fairland will take on the winner of Friday's late game featuring No. 2 seed Unioto (24-0), the eighth-ranked team in Ohio, and third-seeded Thornville Sheridan (22-2) in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Zanesville High School.
The Falcons (15-10) hung tough early, leading most of the first quarter before falling behind 11-10. Fairfield Union still led as late as 3:11 of the second period after a Christian Thompson basket made it 23-20. Tomi Hinkle made a pair of free throws to begin a 7-2 run and give Fairland a 30-24 lead.
Hinkle's steal and layup to put the Dragons up 24-23 was the basket that gave Fairland a lead it never surrendered.
The Dragons, ranked second in the state, began the second half on another 7-2 run to push the lead to 11. Fairfield Union pulled within 37-29 before Fairland went on a 23-2 run to put the game away.
Hinkle finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Bailey Russell scored 13 points. Bree Allen scored 13 and grabbed nine rebounds. Addison Godby scored 10 points. Thompson and Nicole Terry each scored 15 points for the Falcons.
FAIRFIELD UNION 10 14 7 8 -- 39: Cottrill 0, Lewis 9, Thompson 14, Wilkinson 2, Sattler 0, Neal 0, Terry 14, Cooperider 0, Martindill 0, Leith 0, McCrady 0, Caton 0.
FAIRLAND 11 19 24 14 -- 68: Taliaferro 0, Godby 10, R. Barnitz 0, Allen 13, Hinkle 15, K. Barnitz 9, Russell 13, Bruce 8.
SOUTH GALLIA 70, SYMMES VALLEY 38: The second-seeded Rebels outscored the seventh-seeded Vikings 31-9 in the second half of a Division IV district semifinal game in Wellston, Ohio. Emma Clary led South Gallia (21-3) with 24 points. Tori Triplett and Lindsey Wells each scored 12 and Morgan Lyons 11. Jordan Ellison paced Symmes Valley (14-10) with 14 points. Desiree Simpson scored 13.
The Rebels play No. 3 seed Waterford (18-6) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Piketon for the district championship.
LEWIS COUNTY 57, GREENUP COUNTY 53: Trey Gerike scored 27 points to help the Lions (10-18) knock off the Musketeers (11-18) in a 63rd District Tournament semifinal in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Greenup County led 47-46 with 2:34 to play, but couldn't hold on. Drew Noble scored 10 points for Lewis County. Cohen Underwood paced the Musketeers with 14 points. Kasey Gammon scored 12 points and Bryson Chandley 10.
LEWIS COUNTY 10 16 13 18 -- 57: T. Gerike 27, Box 4, Collins 7, Prater 5, Noble 10, McGlone 2, Puente 0, Tackett 0, B. Gerike 2.
GREENUP COUNTY 15 8 11 19 -- 53: Wireman 9, E. Adkins 2, Underwood 14, Veach 2, Chandley 10, Gammon 12, B. Adkins 4.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.