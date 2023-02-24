The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- Fairland is headed to the Sweet 16.

The top-seeded Dragons (25-0) outscored 12th seed Fairfield Union 38-15 in the second half Friday night to win 68-39 in a Division II district tournament high school girls basketball championship game at Southeastern High School.

