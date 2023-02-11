The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230212-hds-preproundup 4.jpg
Fairland coach Jon Buchanan draws up a play during a timeout in a high school girls basketball game vs. Russell Saturday afternoon at the Carl York Center in Rome Townshipo, Ohio. 

 TIM STEPHENS | The Herald-Dispatch

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland completed a perfect regular season, surviving a strong test from Russell 54-51 Saturday in girls high school basketball at the Carl York Center.

Tomi Hinkle made a 3-point shot with 1:03 left to give the Dragons (23-0) a 53-50 lead. Russell's Shaelyn Steele made a free throw and intentionally missed the second with 5.5 seconds remaining, but Fairland’s Bree Allen grabbed the rebound.

