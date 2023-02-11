ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland completed a perfect regular season, surviving a strong test from Russell 54-51 Saturday in girls high school basketball at the Carl York Center.
Tomi Hinkle made a 3-point shot with 1:03 left to give the Dragons (23-0) a 53-50 lead. Russell's Shaelyn Steele made a free throw and intentionally missed the second with 5.5 seconds remaining, but Fairland’s Bree Allen grabbed the rebound.
Allen was fouled and made one of two foul shots with 2.3 seconds left. The Red Devils then missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Allen led the Dragons with 17 points. Bailey Russell scored 16. Steele scored 30 and was backed by Kennedy Darnell’s 11.
“The Steele kid’s the best we’ve played against,” Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said. “She’s super hard to guard. We were locked in on defense the whole time and the kid still scored 30.”
Russell (18-10) visits Boyd County at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Dragons return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday in a sectional tournament game versus the winner of Monday’s game featuring Washington Court House and Hillsboro.
RUSSELL 12 10 18 11 — 51: Steele 30, Quinn 5, Howard 3, Sanders 0, Darnell 11, Oborne 0, Fitzpatrick 0, Atkins 2, Adkins 0.
FAIRLAND 18 6 14 16 — 54: Taliaferro 0, Godby 7, R. BArnitz 0, Allen 17, Hinkle 6, K. BArnitz 3, Russell 16, Bruce 5.
CABELL MIDLAND 66, ST. ALBANS 35: Jazmyn Wheeler scored 24 points and snagged 13 rebounds to help the Knights, No. 5 in Class AAAA, defeat the host Dragons, No. 10 in Class AAAA. Jayda Allie scored 15 points. Josie Graves scored 10 points and snared 10 rebounds.
Boys basketball
FAIRLAND 55, ROCK HILL 53: The Dragons outscored Rock Hiil 22-13 in the fourth quarter to rally for a triumph in Pedro, Ohio.
The Redmen (9-11, 2-11) appeared on their way to breaking a 19-game losing streak against the Dragons, leading 40-33 early in the final period. Fairland (14-7 overall, 9-5 Ohio Valley Conference) roared back as Chase Allen made four 3-pointers in the last eight minutes.
Allen scored 22 points, 17 in the second half. Brody Buchanan and Will Davis each scored 11 points. Blake Porter scored 19 points and snatched 10 rebounds for Rock Hill, which last beat the Dragons on Feb. 14, 2014. Izzak Cox scored 14 and Noah Doddridge 11.
FAIRLAND 6 12 15 22 — 55: Davis 11, Allen 22, Davis 11, Martin 3, Thacker 3, Leep 3, Marcum 0, Smith 2, Buchanan 11.
ROCK HILL 10 13 17 13 — 53: Doddridge 11, Griffith 0, ADams 5, Cox 14, Day 2, Porter 19, Harper 2.
SOUTH POINT 62, COAL GROVE 40: The Pointers (17-3 overall, 13-1 Ohio Valley Conference) jumped to an 18-4 lead and vanquished the visiting Hornets (5-16, 3-11). Caleb Lovely led South Point with 14 points. Brayden Hanshaw chipped in 11 points as 11 Pointers scored. Elijah Dillon and Owen Johnson scored 10 each for Coal Grove.
IRONTON 79, PORTSMOUTH 64: The Fighting Tigers outscored the host Trojans 26-12 in the third quarter to improve to 14-6 overall, 10-3 OVC. Shaun Terry led Ironton with 23 points.
Braden Schreck scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Ethan White scored 15 points and Lincoln Barnes 10. Kenny Sanderlin paced Portsmouth (7-14, 4-9) with 28 points, including the 1,000th of his career, and grabbed 11 rebounds. Deandre Berry scored 11 points.
IRONTON 19 19 26 15 — 79: Barnes 10, Terry 23, Wilson 7, Schreck 16, White 15, Carpenter 8, Roach 0.
PORTSMOUTH 19 14 12 17 — 64: Lattimore 9, Duncan 3, Sanderlin 28, Livingston 6, Berry 11, Lewis 0, Anthony 0, Cobb 2, Slone 0.
BOYD COUNTY 71, PERRY COUNTY CENTRAL 70 (OT): Jacob Spurlock’s seventh 3-pointer of the game came in the extra session to help lift the visiting Lions in Hazard, Kentucky. Cole Hicks added 19 points to Spurlock’s 25 for Boyd County (21-4). Kizer Slone scored 25 points, Trayten Woods netted 11 and Tyler Day produced 10 for the Commodores (13-13).
BOYD COUNTY 10 18 19 17 7 — 71: Hicks 19, Spurlock 25, Ellis 9, Taylor 6, R. Holbrook 8, T. Holbrook 4, Martin 0.
PERRY COUNTY CENTRAL 12 14 21 17 6 — 70: Beverly 8, Slone 25, Day 10, Knight 8, Castle 6, Woods 11, McAlarnis 2, Neace 0.
LEWIS COUNTY 54, RACELAND 52: Trey Gerike made two free throws to clinch the Lions’ win over the homestanding Rams (12-15). Gerike scored 25 points as Lewis County improved to 9-17. Christian Large led Raceland with 17 points. Connor Thacker scored 11 and Jonah Arnett 10.
LEWIS COUNTY 14 11 12 17 — 54: Box 8, H. Gerike 0, Collins 6, T. Gerike 25, Puente 0, McGlone 8, Tackett 0, Prater 2, Noble 5.
RACELAND 11 11 21 9 — 52: Topping 1, Large 17, Newman 5, Arnett 10, Ison 0, Thacker 11, Gauze 6, Sutton 4.
GREEN 64, NEW BOSTON 34: The Bobcats (18-5 overall, 14-1 Southern Ohio Conference) clinched outright the league championship in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Levi Sampson led Green with 28 points. Abe McBee scored 16 and Gabe McBee 10. Hunter Easter scored 10 points for the Tigers (8-12).
NEW BOSTON 6 8 15 5 — 34: Alloup 4, D. Maynard 0, C. Maynard 8, Bower 0, Henson 8, Cahall 4, Rivers 4, Easter 10, Tabor 0, Jackson 8, Bandy 0, Cooper 0.
GREEN 8 22 18 16 — 64: Blevins 2, Sampson 28, Knapp 2, A. McBee 16, Waddell 6, G. McBee 10.
FAIRVIEW 80, LAWRENCE COUNTY 77: Tamel Smith made a buzzer beater to lift the Eagles (11-12) over the Bulldogs (15-14) in Westwood, Kentucky.
Smith scored 26 points and Tanner Johnson 22.