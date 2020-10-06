ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emma Marshall of Fairland won the girls high school division of the Not So Early Bird 2 Miler cross country meet Tuesday evening at Old Locks 27.
Originally known as the Early Bird 2 Miler, the meet was renamed this year after it was run later than usual because of COVID-19.
Marshall finished in 13:36.50 to outdistance runner-up Juniper Allen of Minford by 7.28 seconds. Morgan Lyons of Symmes Valley ran third in 14:20.81. Kara Dillon of Minford was fourth in 14:39.81 and Emily Carrico of Fairland fifth in 14:49.03 in the field of 20.
Covenant was the only team that entered enough runners for a team score and finished with 15 points.
Dutch Byrd of Minford outran 27 other runner to win the boys high school title in 10:33.25. William Harrison of Ironton finished second in 11:08.78, followed by Ben Mattan of Fairland 11:36.69, Tyler Farley of Covenant in 11:51.38 and Aiden Wine of Fairland in 11:52.36 in the top five.
Brody Buchanan of Fairland won the boys middle school division in 11:37.59. Lincoln Haynes of Ignite Homeschool placed second in the 58-runner field in 12:03.56. Owen Baker of Fairland was third in 12:21.72, followed in the top five by Brock Brown of Huntington East in 12:30.09 and Ian Ginger of Ironton in 12:44.15.
Fairland won the team championship with 24 points. Ceredo-Kenova was second with 59, followed by Ignite Homeschool with 73, Ironton St. Joe with 96 and Huntington with 102.
Bailey Russell of Fairland won the girls middle school crown in 13:08.28. Riley Moran of Huntington St. Joe was second in 13:20.69, followed in the top five by Audrey Richardson of Barboursville in 13:28.59, Claire Johnson of Huntington in 13:45.18 and Laurel Johnson of Huntington in 13:50.22.
Huntington won the team championship with 21 points. Fairland was second with 55, followed by Symmes Valley with 81, Huntington East with 88, C-K 111 and Our Lady of Fatima with 137.
Volleyball
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, CHESAPEAKE 0: The Blue Angels swept their 40th consecutive Ohio Valley Conference match with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-8 triumph over the host Panthers.
Bailey Barnette led Gallia Academy (15-3, 10-0) with 15 points. Maddi Meadows scored 13, Regan Wilcoxon 12 and Callie Wilson 10. Maddy Petro made 16 kills and Wilcoxon added 25 assists. Barnette and Jenna Harrison contributed 13 digs each.
PORTSMOUTH 3, SOUTH POINT 2: Olivia Ramey issued 21 assists to help the Trojans defeat the host Pointers 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-3.
Maddie Perry and Sydney Tackett each contributed 13 kills for Portsmouth.
WHEELERSBURG 3, NORTHWEST 0: Kylee Barney recorded her school-record 250th career block to help the Pirates defeat the Mohawks 25-18, 25-21, 25-22.
SOUTH GALLIA 3, BELPRE 0: Ryleigh Halley scored 10 points to pace the Rebels (4-10) to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of the Golden Eagles in Mercerville, Ohio.
MEIGS 3, WARREN 1: Andrea Mahr scored 16 points and Mallory Hawley 13 as the Marauders (6-9) topped the Warriors (2-16) 25-24, 25-18, 19-25, 25-15.
Hannah Durst made 13 kills and 12 digs for Meigs. Hawley chipped in 17 assists and Mallory Adams 12.
Girls soccer
HURRICANE 1, WINFIELD 0: Brynna Price scored off an assist by Avery Hale on a corner kick at 41:38 to give the Redskins (3-0) a victory over the Generals.
Olivia Bird made two saves for Hurricane to earn the shutout. Kaitlyn Sayre stopped nine shots for Winfield.
HURRICANE 0 1 — 1
WINFIELD 0 0 — 0
H — Price (Hale assist), 41:38
Shots: H 10, W 2. Saves: H 2 (Bird), W 9 (Sayre). Corner kicks: H 11, W 1.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 3, RUSSELL 2: Ellie Webb scored a goal and assisted on another to help the Bulldogs (7-2) defeat the Red Devils (2-6-1).
Lena Blanke scored in the eighth minute to give Russell a 1-0 lead, but Emersyn Elliott tied it at 39:25. Elliott scored again off a pass from Webb, who scored to make it 3-1.
Boys soccer
SOUTH POINT 9, PORTSMOUTH 1: Braylon Balandra scored a trio of goals for the third time this season as the Pointers (8-5-1 overall, 5-2-1 Ohio Valley Conference) routed the Trojans at Alumni Stadium.
“This was one of those games I felt could be a trap game for us,” South Point coach Zack Jenkins said. “We were coming off a loss to Gallia Academy essentially ending our hopes of winning the conference in a game we didn’t really play well and we were down three starters due to injury/quarantine to compound the fact. We also knew coming in that Portsmouth played Fairland tough last week and was actually leading at half so we knew they were playing better of late.”
The Pointers allayed their coaches’ fears, scoring the first seven goals, with Tanner Runyon and Zane Walters sandwiching two around Balandra’s first of the game. Balandra sandwiched two more goals around one by Tyler Lilly to make it 6-0. Christian Kincaid and Isaiah Nease added goals to make it 8-0.
“The boys really locked in,” Jenkins said. “We talked about having that tournament mindset from here on out, the win or go home mentality and really focus on getting better. I felt we did that early in the game we controlled possession and passed the ball well.”
Jayvon Zurborg broke up the shutout in then 71st minute. Josh Childers found the net in the 76th minute to set the score.
Jaylon Halfhill made four saves for South Point. Trayvin Craft made 25 stops for Portsmouth. Levi Lawson issued four assists.
PORTSMOUTH 0 1 — 1
SOUTH POINT 5 4 — 9
SP — Runyon unassisted
SP — Balandra (Southall assist)
SP — Walters (Lawson assist)
SP — Balandra (Lawson assist)
SP — Lilly unassisted
SP — Balandra (Bloebaum assist)
SP — Kincaid (Lawson assist)
SP — Nease (Lawson assist)
P — Zurborg unassisted
SP — Childers (Dornon assist)
EAST CARTER 7, RUSSELL 0: Ethan Miller scored four goals to give him 105 for his career as the Raiders clobbered the Red Devils. Logan Cales scored three goals.