The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland took sole possession of first place in Ohio Valley Conference high school baseball Wednesday with a 5-2 victory over Ironton at Roger Snyder Field.

The Dragons (8-2 overall, 5-0 OVC) led 5-0 before the Fighting Tigers (6-1, 4-1) scored twice in the seventh inning. Blake Trevathan earned the win, striking out seven and walking none while giving up six hits.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you