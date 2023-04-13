ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland took sole possession of first place in Ohio Valley Conference high school baseball Wednesday with a 5-2 victory over Ironton at Roger Snyder Field.
The Dragons (8-2 overall, 5-0 OVC) led 5-0 before the Fighting Tigers (6-1, 4-1) scored twice in the seventh inning. Blake Trevathan earned the win, striking out seven and walking none while giving up six hits.
Ethan Wall singled home Alex Morgan and Brycen Hunt in the second inning to put Fairland ahead 2-0. Blaze Perry singled in Hunt in the fifth to make it 3-0. In the sixth, Cooper Cummings scored on one of three Ironton errors. Blake Sammons then crossed the plate on a single by Hunt, who went 2 for 3.
The Tigers broke up the shutout when Bradyen Baker doubled to plate Brady Moatz and Connor Kleinman. Baker finished 2 for 3.
IRONTON 000 000 2 -- 2 6 3
FAIRLAND 020 012 x -- 5 8 0
Wylie, Kearns (6) and Freeman; Trevathan and Cummings.
Hitting: (I) Baker 2-3 2B 2 RBI; (F) Hunt 2-3, Kiritsy 2B, Hunt 2-3, Wall 2 RBI.
HURRICANE 15, BUFFALO 5: Damian Witty, Dylan Bell and Caden Johnson drove in two runs apiece to lead the host Redskins (12-3) by the Bison at Lola Meeks Field. Bell went 2 for 2 and Witty 2 for 3. Payton Ocheltree was the winning pitcher.
WAHAMA 6, RAVENSWOOD 2: Aaron Henry drove in two runs as the White Falcons beat the host Red Devils.
BOYD COUNTY 11, RACELAND 0: J.K. McKnight fanned 11 in a one-hit shutout on the road as the Lions improved to 12-3. Michael Potter plated two with a home run. McKnight went 3 for 4 with three RBI. Brogan Jones was 2 for 3.
IRONTON ST. JOE 8, SYMMES VALLEY 4: Jake Stephens threw a complete game, giving up one earned run, as the Flyers (6-1 overall, 5-0 Southern Ohio Conference) defeated the visiting Vikings. Landon Rowe went 2 for 3 for St. Joe.
POINT PLEASANT 16, MARIETTA 2: The Big Blacks used a nine-run fifth inning to defeat the host Tigers. Hunter Lilly drove in four runs on three hits. Zach Jordan, Evan Roach and Casey Killingsworth smacked two hits apiece.
GREENUP COUNTY 14, ESTILL COUNTY 4: Jack Gullett homered during an eighth-run fourth inning as the Musketeers (7-10) beat the Engineers in the Kentucky 2A, Section 6 Tournament final in Lloyd, Kentucky. Estill County led 4-0 early. Carson Wireman earned the win. Luke Boggs had two hits.
WHEELERSBURG 2, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 1: Caden Conn threw a complete game, allowing five hits as the host Pirates (8-2 overall, 6-1 SOC) nipped the Indians (9-1, 6-1).
Softball
FAIRLAND 11, IRONTON 1: The Dragons defeated the Fighting Tigers in OVC play for the first time since Ironton joined the league in 2014. Katie Pruitt lead the Dragons, going 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. The defending OVC champion Tigers (5-4, 3-2) led 1-0 until Fairland (6-3, 5-0) scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kaylee Salyer struck out nine to earn the win. Ally Shepherd went 2 for 2 with two RBI. Ciara Lyon was 2 for 3 and Katie Dehart 2 for 5 with two RBI. Khamil Martin went 3 for 3 and Kenley Neal 2 for 2 for Ironton.
IRONTON 010 000 -- 1 6 0
FAIRLAND 000 83 -- 11 12 0
Sorbilli, Wallace (6) and Brammer; Salyer and Black.
Hitting: (I) Martin 3-3, Neal 2-2; (F) Dehart 2-5 2 RBI, Pruitt 4-5 2 2B 3 RBI, Shepherd 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Sammons 3B 2 RBI, Lyon 2-3.
COAL GROVE 7, PORTSMOUTH 6: The Hornets (5-6 overall, 3-2 OVC) built a 7-3 lead and held off the host Trojans. Rylee Black knocked in two runs for Coal Grove. Jordyn Dale went 2 for 3 and Shay Collins 2 for 4. Abbi Deeds fanned seven to pick up the win. Katie Ankrom went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI for Portsmouth. Maddie Boren was 2 for 4.
COAL GROVE 110 032 0 -- 7 8 5
PORTSMOUTH 000 032 1 -- 6 9 2
Deeds and Black; Ankrom and Born.
Hitting: (CG) Dale 2-3, Collins 2-4 2B, Black 2B 2 RBI, Travis 2B; (P) Boren 2-4 2B, Ankrom 2-4 HR 2 RBI.
GALLIA ACADEMY 6, ROCK HILL 4: The Blue Angels (4-7 overall, 4-1 OVC) scored four runs in the seventh inning to rally past the homestanding Redwomen. Jenna Harrison knocked in two runs on two hits. Grace Truance smashed three hits and Reagan Skidmore two.
WAHAMA 16, RAVENSWOOD 1: The White Falcons (11-3) scored 12 runs in the fourth inning of a rout of the Red Devils in Hartford, West Virginia. Morgan Christian went 2 for 2 with a home run and five RBI. Mikie Lieving was 2 for 2 with a homer and four RBI. Elissa Hoffman was the wining pitcher. Macy Casto went 2 for 2 for Ravenswood (8-3).