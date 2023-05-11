ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland won its second consecutive Ohio Valley Conference high school baseball title Wednesday, defeating Portsmouth 3-2 in nine innings at Roger Snyder Field.
Carson Sansom drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Blaze Perry with the winning run.
The Trojans (20-3 overall, 11-3 OVC) led 2-1 after scoring off an error in the top of the inning. In the bottom of the ninth, Hunter Lykins led off with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a sacrifice by Blake Trevathan. Perry hit a fly ball that was dropped, scoring Lykins. Niko Kiritsy then walked and Cooper Cummings was hit by a pitch. Sansom took ball four in the dirt to score Perry as Fairland improved to 18-4 overall, and 12-2 in the league.
Portsmouth took a 1-0 lead in the fifth. The Dragons, who had left six runners on base, tied it when Trevathan knocked in Brycen Hunt in the seventh.
Hunt earned the win in relief. Trevathan went 2 for 4.
PORTSMOUTH 000 000 101 -- 2 4 4
FAIRLAND 000 000 102 -- 3 5 1
Lonardo, Brooks (8) and Brooks, Pendleton (8); Trevathan, Hunt (8) and Cummings.
Hitting: (F) Trevathan 2-4 2B, Hunt 2B.
CABELL MIDLAND 11, LINCOLN COUNTY 1: The Knights won a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 tournament elimination game in Ona. Landon Nida went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Isaac Petitt and Kenyon Collins each were 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Jared Nethercutt was the winning pitcher.
LINCOLN COUNTY 000 001 -- 1 4 4
CABELL MIDLAND 232 004 -- 11 9 2
Starcher and Byrd; Nethercutt, Akers (2), Alfrey (5), Adkins (6) and Samuel.
Hitting: (CM) Nida 2-3 3B 2 RBI, Collins 2-4 2 RBI, Petitt 2-4 2 RBI, Eastone 3B.
HURRICANE 7, RIPLEY 2: The host Redskins beat the Vikings in a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 game at Lola Meeks Field. Braden Sloan and Owen Gress each drove in two runs. Sloan was 2 for 4, as was Dylan Bell. Tyson Skinner went 2 for 3. Gress earned the win.
GALLIA ACADEMY 1, SOUTH POINT 0: Maddux Camden singled in Brayden Burris in the fifth inning to lift the Blue Devils over the Pointers in Centenary, Ohio.
MEIGS 4, SOUTHERN 3: The Marauders rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Tornadoes in Pomeroy, Ohio. Jake Martin had two hits for Meigs. Ethan Stewart and Brodie Fackler each drove in one run. Aaron Vance slapped two hits for Southern.
Softball
FAIRLAND 4, NEW LEXINGTON 0: Kaylee Salyer struck out 11 in a three-hit shutout as the sixth-seeded Dragons (18-3) won a Division II sectional championship at Jim Bailey Field in Rome Township, Ohio. Salyer went 2 for 4. Jordan Spencer and Ciarra Lyon each drove in a run. Katie Fink had two hits for the No. 11 Panthers (8-15). Fairland advances to the district semifinals versus No. 3 Hillsboro, which beat 14th seed Greenfield McClain 11-1, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
SYMMES VALLEY 15, PAINT VALLEY 5: The third-seeded Vikings (16-7) won a battle of Valleys in a Division IV sectional final in Aid, Ohio. The No. 14 Bearcats led 5-1 in the second inning, but Symmes Valley rallied with five runs in the bottom half. Brenna Tibbs went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and earned the win. Desiree Simpson was 2 for 4 and drove in three. Jocelyn Carpenter went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. The Vikings move to the district semifinals against sixth seed Lucasville Valley, a 10-0 winner over Peebles in the sectional finals, Wednesday at the University of Rio Grande.
PAINT VALLEY 050 00 -- 5 4 6
SYMMES VALLEY 157 11 -- 15 14 2
Cantrell and Spurlock; Mart, Tibbs (2) and Carpenter.
Hitting: (PV) Mannion 2B, Cantrell 2B; (SV) Tibbs 3-4 2B 3 RBIs, Simpson 2-4 2B 3 RBIs, Simpson 2-4 2B 3 RBIs, Carpenter 2-3 HR 3 RBIs.
PND 23, GREEN 0: No. 1 seed Portsmouth Notre Dame won a Division IV sectional title at home over the No. 17 Bobcats as Kyndal Ford went 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Gwen Sparks went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a homer. Kate Entler went 2 for 3 and knocked in three runs. Maddie Entler was 2 for 4 and drove in two. Maycee Ford plated four runners. Bree Hicks was 4 for 4. The Titans play No. 9 Waterford in a district semifinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Rio Grande.
SHERIDAN 11, GALLIA ACADEMY 3: The No. 5 seed Generals jumped to a 5-0 lead and rolled to a Division II sectional tournament victory over the No. 12 Blue Angels in Thornville, Ohio. Ava Angel drove in all of Gallia Academy's runs. Addy Burke and Grace Truance each smacked two hits. Sheridan moves on to the district semifinals against fourth-seeded Circleville at 5 p.m. Monday in Athens, Ohio.
WAHAMA 5, RAVENSWOOD 0: Mikie Lieving fanned 18 as the White Falcons beat the Red Devils in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 championship game in Hartford, West Virginia. Amber Wolfe hit two home runs and drove in four. Wahama entertains Man at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a region semifinal.
GREENUP COUNTY 15, ASHLAND 14: Freshman Laela Matthews hit a walk-off grand slam on the eighth inning as the Musketeers (17-17) took down the Kittens (16-18) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Kaylie Lawrence homered and was the winning pitcher. Skyler Lawrence hit a home run. Both Lawrences, Maddy Steele, Kamrin Chapman and Kennedy McCoy drove in two runs apiece. Addi Laine went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Ashland. Erin Patrick and Grace DeLaney each plated two runs.