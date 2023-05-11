The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230512-hds-preprdp.jpg

Carson Samson's teammates hoist him as Fairland celebrates its 3-2 victory over Portsmouth to win the Ohio Valley Conference high school baseball championship Wednesday in Rome Township, Ohio.

 Submitted photo

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland won its second consecutive Ohio Valley Conference high school baseball title Wednesday, defeating Portsmouth 3-2 in nine innings at Roger Snyder Field.

Carson Sansom drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Blaze Perry with the winning run.

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland won its second consecutive Ohio Valley Conference high school baseball title Wednesday, defeating Portsmouth 3-2 in nine innings at Roger Snyder Field.

Carson Samson drew a walk-off walk scoring Blaze Perry to give the Dragons (18-4 overall, 12-2 OVC) the victory. Perry reached on an error and moved to second when Niko Kiritsy walked. Cooper Cummings was hit by a pitch to lead the bases. Samson then walked.

The Trojans (20-3, 11-3) took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning. Fairland, which had left six runners on base, tied it in the seventh when Blake Travathan singled in Brycen Hunt. Portsmouth scored on an error in the ninth, but the Dragons' Hunter Lykins walked, went to second on a wild pitch and to third on a Trevathan sacrifice. Perry then hit a flyball that was dropped, scoring Lykins with the tying run.

Hunt earned the win in relief. Trevathan and Cummings each were 2 for 4. 

PORTSMOUTH 000 010 001 -- 2 4 4

FAIRLAND 000 000 102 -- 3 5 1

Lonardo, Brooks (8) and Brooks, Pendleton (7); Trevathan, Hunt (8) and Cummings.

Hitting: (F) Trevathan 2-4, Cummings 2-4.

Softball

FAIRLAND 3, NEW LEXINGTON 0: Kaylee Salyer struck out 11 in a three-hit shutout as the sixth-seeded Dragons (18-3) won a Division II sectional game over the No. 11 seed Panthers (8-15) at Jim Bailey Field in Rome Township, Ohio. Salyer also went 2 for 4. Jordan Spencer and Ciarra Lyon drove in runs. Fairland advances to the district tournament Tuesday against either No. 3 Hillsboro or No. 14 Greenfield McClain at Ohio University.

NEW LEXINGTON 000 000 0 -- 0 3 4

FAIRLAND 021 000 x -- 3 5 1

Wilson and Fink; Salyer and Black.

Hitting: (NL) Fink 2-3; (F) Salyer 2-4, Lyon 2B, Shepherd 2B.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you