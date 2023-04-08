CABELL MIDLAND 12, RIVERSIDE 2: The Knights stole 10 bases in a triumph over the Warriors in Ona. Cabell Midland scored three runs in the first inning. Luke Samuel drove in three runs and Jack Eastone two. Eastone and Hunter McSweeney each stole a pair of bases. Jared Nethercutt struck out six in five innings to pick up the win. Aaron George knocked in Riverside’s runs. Alex Wilson went 2 for 2.
RIVERSIDE 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 6 3
CABELL MIDLAND 3 0 1 5 0 3 — 12 5 2
Knapp, Petry (2), Hackney (3), Bigler (4), Confere (6) and George; Nethercutt, Adkins (6) and Samuel.
Hitting: (R) Wilson 2-2, George 2 RBI; (CM) Samuel 2B 3 RBI, Eastone 2 SB 2 RBI, McSweeney 2 SB.
IRONTON 8, CHESAPEAKE 0: Chayden Kerns’ two-run double gave the Fighting Tigers an early lead on their way to a victory over the homestanding Panthers. Ironton scored five runs in the fifth inning to pull away.
Softball
FAIRLAND 3, COAL GROVE 0: Kaylee Salyer hurled a three-hit shutout and went 3 for 4 with a home run and one RBI to lead the Dragons past the host Hornets. She struck out 11. Katy Bell was 3 for 4. Jordan Spencer, Ciara Lyon, Hailey Sammons and Katie Dehart each went 2 for 4.
