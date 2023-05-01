Fairland's Tomi Hinkle, right, was named most valuable player of the Ohio North-South girls all-star basketball game at Olentangy Liberty High School. Fairland coach Jon Buchanan, left, was named Division II coach of the year.
POWELL, Ohio -- Tomi Hinkle's last game in a Fairland High School basketball uniform left a lasting impression.
Hinkle, a 5-foot-7 guard, was named the most valuable player of the Ohio North-South girls basketball game Saturday at Olentangy Liberty High School. Hinkle scored 11 points to lead the South to a 71-70 victory.
Hinkle, who signed with Tiffin University, said she was grateful for the honor. She added that her success wasn't all her own.
"I'd like to recognize my amazing coach Jon Buchanan for the last four years," Hinkle said of the Ohio Division II coach of the year.
"What a way to finish a high school career," Buchanan said of Hinkle.
Softball
WAHAMA WINS LKC: The White Falcons defeated Doddridge County and St. Marys to win their third consecutive Little Kanawha Conference Tournament championship Saturday in Glenville, West Virginia. Wahama beat the Bulldogs 7-0 as Mikie Lieving struck out 15 and scored three runs. Morgan Christian drove in three runs on two hits. Amber Wolfe knocked in two. In the championship game, the White Falcons clobbered the Blue Devils 13-0 as Wolfe smacked three hits and had five runs batted in. Emma Knapp had two hits and three RBIs.
WHEELERSBURG 7, BULLITT EAST 5: The Pirates rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Chargers in the Woodford County Invitational in Versailles, Kentucky. Earlier in the tournament, Wheelersburg defeated Cooper 9-3 and Louisville Male 20-9.
FAIRVIEW 10, TOLSIA 0: Annabelle Menshouse hurled a four-hit shutout and fanned 10 as the Eagles beat the Rebels in Glenhayes. Menshouse also went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Zoe Grant was 3 for 3 and stole two bases. Carole Shannon hit a three-run homer.
