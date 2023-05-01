The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fairland's Tomi Hinkle, right, was named most valuable player of the Ohio North-South girls all-star basketball game at Olentangy Liberty High School. Fairland coach Jon Buchanan, left, was named Division II coach of the year.

POWELL, Ohio -- Tomi Hinkle's last game in a Fairland High School basketball uniform left a lasting impression.

Hinkle, a 5-foot-7 guard, was named the most valuable player of the Ohio North-South girls basketball game Saturday at Olentangy Liberty High School. Hinkle scored 11 points to lead the South to a 71-70 victory.

