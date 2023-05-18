The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230519-hds-preprdp.jpg
Ironton St. Joe's Landon Rowe lays down a bunt that led to the winning run Wednesday in a 9-8 victory over Nelsonville-York in high school baseball in Ironton, Ohio.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON -- Ironton St. Joe scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to complete its rally from an 8-0 deficit and beat Nelsonville-York 9-8 in a Division IV sectional high school baseball championship game.

The Flyers (17-4) trailed 8-3 entering their final turn. Landon Rowe, who led off the inning and scored, batted a second time in the seventh, laying down a bunt to score Wesley Neal to win it.

