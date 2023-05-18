IRONTON -- Ironton St. Joe scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to complete its rally from an 8-0 deficit and beat Nelsonville-York 9-8 in a Division IV sectional high school baseball championship game.
The Flyers (17-4) trailed 8-3 entering their final turn. Landon Rowe, who led off the inning and scored, batted a second time in the seventh, laying down a bunt to score Wesley Neal to win it.
"I'm not sure I've ever been as proud of a group than this season's team," St. Joe coach Greg Bryant said. "They never give up. They fight and play hard every night."
The Flyers move on to the district semifinals against Portsmouth Notre Dame at 11 a.m. Saturday at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio. The teams split the two-game regular-season season series and tied for the Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship.
St. Joe scored three runs in the sixth inning to start their rally. The Flyers had just three hits, but took advantage of eight walks and five hit batters to make a winner of reliever Brady Medinger.
Drew Brown knocked in a pair of runs for the Flyers. Dakota Inman went 2 for 2 with two runs batted in for the Buckeyes. Leighton Loge drove in three runs. Gavin Richards was 2 for 3.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 410 021 0 -- 8 8 1
IRONTON ST. JOE 000 003 6 -- 9 3 4
Inman, Williams (7), Richardson (7) and Richards; Brown, Medinger (6) and Neal.
Hitting: (NY) Richards 2-3, Inman 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Loge 3B 3 RBI; (ISJ) Brown 2 RBI.
IRONTON 9, SOUTH WEBSTER 6: Hunter Freeman went 4 for 4 with two RBIs as the Fighting Tigers (12-6) defeated the host Jeeps (16-11) in a regular-season game. Ironton smacked 13 hits, with Ian Ginger going 2 for 5. Cole Freeman homered and winning pitcher Braydon Baker knocked in a pair of runs. For South Webster, Jaren Lower went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Robert Martin was 2 for 4.
IRONTON 021 003 3 -- 9 13 3
SOUTH WEBSTER 200 020 2 -- 6 7 1
C. Klienman, Baker (5) and C. Freeman, H. Freeman (4), Roach (6); Lower, Andrews (5), McClintic (6) and Perkins.
Hitting: (I) Ginger 2-5 2B, C. Freeman HR 2 RBIs, H. Freeman 4-4 2B 2 RBIs, Baker 2 RBIs; (SW) Barnard 3B, Lower 2-2 2 2B 2 RBIs, Martin 2-4.
PND 4, SYMMES VALLEY 3: Luke Cassidy's walk-off single in the ninth inning lifted Portsmouth Notre Dame over the Vikings in a Division IV sectional final. Cassidy went 3 for 5 and was the winning pitcher, striking out 13. Dylan Seison went 2 for 5. Brody Coleman knocked in two runs.
WAHAMA 6, RAVENSWOOD 1: The White Falcons won the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 Tournament title, beating the Red Devils in Mason, West Virginia. Aaron Henry scored the first two runs off errors to give Wahama the cushion it needed. Logan Roach plated two runs to send the White Falcons to the region tournament against Buffalo next week.
Softball
SYMMES VALLEY 4, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 3: Jaden McComas hit a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a 3-3 tie and give the Vikings a win over the Indians in a Division IV district semifinal at the University of Rio Grande.
Symmes Valley (19-7) will play Manchester at 2 p.m. Saturday for the championship. The Greyhounds beat Miller 6-3 in the other semifinal.
Addi Ridenour singled home two runs and Emma Ridenour another in the second inning to give the Vikings a 3-0 lead. Lucasville Valley (13-11) tied it in the fourth.
McComas went 2 for 3. Addi Ridenour drove in two runs. Emma Tibbs was the winning pitcher.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 001 200 0 3 6 4
SYMMES VALLEY 030 100 x -- 4 7 2
Johnson and Davis; Tibbs and Carpenter.
Hitting: (LV) Johnson 2-4 2B; (SV) McCpmas 2-3 HR, A. Ridenour 2 RBIs.
HILLSBORO 4, FAIRLAND 0: Camryn Spruell fanned 17 to lead the Indians (20-2) to a Division II district semifinal victory over the Dragons (18-4) at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Spruell went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs.
Tennis
KENTUCKY 16th REGION: Russell won the boys title and host Ashland the girls. Ashland's Abby Meek won the girls singles title, beating Rose Hill Christian's Lakin Deerfield 6-0, 6-0. Tomcat Alden Johnson won the boys title with a triumph over Rowan County's Chris Gray. The Royals' Abigail Justus and Isabel Hensley won the girls doubles title, beating Russell's Bella Quinn and Ava O'Neal 6-4, 7-6. The Red Devils' Gunner Cassity and Max Newman won the boys doubles championship, topping Boyd County's Ethan Parsons and Dylan Amos, 6-1, 7-6.