COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Karson Frecka, a 6-foot-4 freshman, scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half to lift Coal Grove (5-16) to a 61-56 victory over Fairview (11-14).
Gavin Gipson scored 12 points and Elijah Dillon 10 for the Hornets. Tanner Johnson paced the Eagles with 17 points. Bubba Day chipped in 14.
FAIRVIEW 10 16 20 10 -- 56: Smith 7, T. Johnson 17, I. Johnson 8, Reihs 0, Adams 0, Cox 9, Day 14, Mayes 0.
COAL GROVE 13 18 15 15 -- 61: Gipson 12, Jenkins 6, J. Turner 0, Davis 6, Dillon 10, Johnson 7, Frecka 18, C. Turner 2, Murphy 0, Harmon 0.
PHILIP BARBOUR 64, POINT PLEASANT 57: The Colts (10-6) outscored the Big Blacks 19-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for a win in the Par Mar Shootout in Institute, West Virginia. T.D. Bodkins led Philip Barbour with 32 points. Dashawn Webster scored 16. Peyton Murphy scored 15 points and Eric Chapman 14 for Point Pleasant (8-9).
Girls basketball
WAYNE 55, LOGAN 35: Laneigh Brooks scored 17 points to help the Pioneers (20-1) defeat the Wildcats. Brooke Adkins scored 15 points and Addie Adkins 12 for the Pioneers, ranked second in Class AAA. Logan, ranked eighth in Class AAA, fell to 10-11.
HURRICANE 48, WINFIELD 40: Maggie Oduor scored 20 points and Alex Anderson 14 as the Redskins (10-10) beat the host Generals (11-8).
SOUTH GALLIA 57, RIVER VALLEY 25: Emma Clary, Morgan Lyons and Lindsey Wells scored 12 points apiece as the Rebels (19-3) beat the Raiders (13-8) in Bidwell, Ohio. Hayley Edwards scored 10 to lead River Valley.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 75, RUSSELL 74: Abby Nelson scored off a pass from Kensley Feltner at the buzzer to lift the Bulldogs (20-5) over the Red Devils (17-10) in Louisa, Kentucky. Feltner scored 29 points, 12 in the fourth quarter. Sophie Adkins scored 13, Kaison Ward 12 and Leandra Curnutte 11. Shaelyn Steele led Russell with 16 points. Bella Quinn scored 15 and Josie Atkins 10 for the Red Devils, which had lost 74-45 in Louisa without Steele on Dec. 13.
