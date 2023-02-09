The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230210-hds-hs roundup.jpg
Coal Grove's Karson Frecka (32) shoots over Fairview's Tyson Turner (13) during a high school basketball in Coal Grove, Ohio. 

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Karson Frecka, a 6-foot-4 freshman, scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half to lift Coal Grove (5-16) to a 61-56 victory over Fairview (11-14).

Gavin Gipson scored 12 points and Elijah Dillon 10 for the Hornets. Tanner Johnson paced the Eagles with 17 points. Bubba Day chipped in 14.

