CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- Maddie Childers went 2 for 2 with a pair of solo home runs to lead Wellston to a 3-2 victory over Coal Grove in a Division III Southeast 3 District high school softball semifinal on Monday at Unioto High School.
Childers, a freshman, led off the Rockets' half of the first inning with a home run to center. She homered to center again in the third inning to make it 2-0.
The 19th-seeded Hornets tied it in the sixth inning when Rylee Black and Braelie Hitchcock knocked in runs. Wellston won it on Emma Ingalls' run-scoring single in the bottom of the inning.
Hannah Potts struck out 16 to earn the win. Sophomore Abbie Deeds fanned 10 in taking the loss.
The seventh-seeded Rockets play No. 1 Wheelersburg in the finals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Unioto.
WHEELERSBURG 10, RIVER VALLEY 0: Caiti Boggs went 4 for 4 with a three-run homer, a solo shot and five runs batted in to help the Pirates beat the 13th-seeded Raiders in a Division III Southeast 3 District semifinal at Unioto High School. The blasts gave Boggs 12 dingers this season. Macee Eaton hit her 13th home run of the season in the third inning. Andi Jo Howard pitched a no-hitter, coming within a walk of a perfect game. The Raiders made eight errors. Wheelersburg plays Wellston in the finals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Unioto.
LEWIS COUNTY 4, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Emily Cole whiffed 14, hit a three-run home run and won her 100th career game to lead the Lions over the Musketeers in the 63rd District Tournament semifinals in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Kayla Sullivan scored the winning run on an error in the first inning.
RACELAND 8, RUSSELL 6: The Rams overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Red Devils in the 63rd District Tournament semifinals. Kaitlin Kartchner's two-run double broke a 4-4 tie. Davanna Grubb earned the win. Ava Howard homered for Raceland. Lili Smith and Haylee Thornsberry hit long balls for Russell.
Baseball
BOYD COUNTY 10, FAIRVIEW 0: Eighth-grader Grant Slater struck out 10 to pace the Lions to a triumph over the Eagles in the 64th District Tournament semifinals in Ashland. Slater and Cayden Butler combined for a no-hitter. Boyd County scored three runs in the first inning.
WAHAMA 6, RAVENSWOOD 1: The White Falcons rallied by the Red Devils in the second game of the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 Tournament in Mason, West Virginia. Ravenswood led 1-0 before Wahama scored six runs in the fifth inning. Winning pitcher Bryce Zuspan whiffed nine. Eli Rickard smacked two hits.
JACKSON 8, GALLIA ACADEMY 2: The fourth-seeded Ironmen jumped to a 5-0 lead in eliminating the No. 13 Blue Devils in a Division II Athens sectional semifinal in Jackson, Ohio. Conner Rowe had two hits and scored twice for Jackson, which entertains No. 5 Miami Trace at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the title.
UNIOTO 10, RIVER VALLEY 0: The No. 3 Shermans clobbered the 14th-seeded Raiders in a Division II sectional in Chillicothe. Unioto plays host to No. 6 Waverly at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the championship game.
GREENUP COUNTY 4, LEWIS COUNTY 0: Carson Wireman hurled a two-hit shutout as the Musketeers beat the Lions in the 63rd District Tournament semifinals in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Matthew Boggs scored the winning run on an error. Hunter Clevenger drove in a run before Bradley Adkins scored on an error. Jack Gullett drove in Clevenger to set the score.
RACELAND 5, RUSSELL 0: Brayden Webb struck out seven in pitching a one-hitter as the Rams beat the Red Devils in the 63rd District Tournament semifinals in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Clay Coldiron scored on a passed ball for the winning run. Zane Bailey crossed the plate on an error for a 2-0 lead. Parker Ison scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0. Kadin Shore and Eli Lynd plated runs late.
