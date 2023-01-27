CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Fairland raced to a 47-7 halftime lead and rolled to a 68-22 victory over Chesapeake Thursday in girls high school basketball on Norm Persin Court.
The Dragons (19-0 overall, 13-0 Ohio Valley Conference) clinched at least a tie for the league title. Fairland visits second-place Rock Hill (15-6, 11-1) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Freshmen Bailey Russell and Addison Godby led the Dragons, ranked third in the state in Division II, with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Godby pulled down seven rebounds. Bree Allen scored 11 points and Tomi Hinkle 10. Fairland broke a 2-2 tie with a 23-0 run.
Sophi Hutchinson paced the Panthers with 11 points.
“I thought we were really locked in defensively,” Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said. “They have two really good guards. Sophi is super good and that was a big focus of ours to contain her. I was super pleased with the way we played defense.”
FAIRLAND 25 22 12 9 — 68: Leep 0, Taliaferro 2, Godby 15, R. Barnitz 3, Pemberton 0, Stephenson 0, Spencer 0, Alle 11, Hinkle 10. K. Barnitz 5, Russell 16, Byers 0, Taylor 0, Bruce 6.
