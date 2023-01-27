The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230128-hds-hs roundup.jpg
Fairland's Hannah Taylor, right, grabs a rebound as Chesapeake's Kate Ball (22) and another Panther defend Thursday during a high school basketball game on Norm Persin Court in Chesapeake, Ohio. 

 TIM STEPHENS | The Herald-Dispatch

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Fairland raced to a 47-7 halftime lead and rolled to a 68-22 victory over Chesapeake Thursday in girls high school basketball on Norm Persin Court.

The Dragons (19-0 overall, 13-0 Ohio Valley Conference) clinched at least a tie for the league title. Fairland visits second-place Rock Hill (15-6, 11-1) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

