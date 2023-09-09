GALLIPOLIS, Ohio -- Kenyon Franklin scored four touchdowns to help Gallia Academy pull away from Chesapeake 47-21 Friday in a high school football Ohio Valley Conference opener at Memorial Stadium.
The Panthers (3-1 overall, 0-1 OVC) closed within 27-21 on a 20-yard run by Cameron Shockley, but Braylan Rathburn scored on a 5-yard run before Hunter Shamblin scoring jaunts of 15 and 20 yards allowed the Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0) to put the game away.
Gallia Academy ran for 464 yards, with four players gaining at least 60. Rathburn also completed 7 of 14 passes for 123 yards.
Shockley carried 18 times for 120 yards.
CHESAPEAKE 0 14 7 0 -- 21
GALLIA ACADEMY 6 13 14 14 -- 47
GA -- Franklin 11 run (kick failed)
GA -- Franklin 15 pass form Rathburn (Stout kick)
C -- Harris 1 run (kick failed)
GA -- Franklin 55 pass fom Rathburn (kick failed)
C -- Shockley 20 run (Mills kick)
GA -- Rathburn 5 run (pass failed)
GA -- Hun. Shamblin 15 run (Stout kick)
GA -- Hun. Shamblin 20 run (Stout kick)
PORTSMOUTH 28, ROCK HILL 27: The Trojans (2-2 overall, 1-0 OVC) stopped a Redmen conversion pass attempt in overtime to hold on for a triumph in Pedro, Ohio. Cam Williams' 2-yard touchdown run and Zach Roth's extra point gave Portsmouth a 28-21 lead. Anthony Stamper's 3-yard TD plunge set up the potentially game-winning play.
Williams completed 15 of 19 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 18 times for 101 yards. Levi Jiles carried 10 times for 129 yards and two TDs for Rock Hill (2-2, 1-1).
PORTSMOUTH 0 7 7 7 7 -- 28
ROCK HILL 0 7 14 0 6 -- 27
R -- Jiles 56 run (Blagg kick)
P -- Perry 30 pass from Williams (Roth kick)
P -- Perry 3 pass from Williams (Roth kick)
R -- Porter 8 run (kick blocked)
R -- Jiles 10 run (Jiles run)
P -- Williams 10 run (Roth kick)
P -- Williams 2 run (Roth kick)
R -- Stamper 3 run (pass failed)
RACELAND 7, PIKEVILLE 6: The Rams beat the Panthers in Pikeville for the first time since 1957.
Isaac Duty passed 28 yards to Bradyn Hall to give Pikeville a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Raceland blocked the extra point attempt, then drove 70 yards in 15 plays, with Noah Wallace scoring from the 5 to tie it. Talon Stanley's extra point was the difference.
The Rams won despite gaining just 108 yards. The Panthers managed merely 150.
RUSSELL 53, MAGOFFIN COUNTY 14: Parker Mitchell caught three touchdown passes to lift the Red Devils (2-2) to a victory over the Hornets (0-4) on Homecoming night.
Ethan Pack completed 11 of 13 passes for 127 yards and four touchdowns. Andre Richardson-Crews gained 124 yards on eight carries.
WAHAMA 59, RAVENSWOOD 14: Dillan Fields rushed for 105 yards on 11 carries as the White Falcons (3-0) clobbered the Red Devils (0-2) in Mason, West Virginia.
Sawyer VanMatre ran for two TDs in the first half as Wahama built a 46-0 lead. Jacob Bowling passed for 233 yards for Ravenswood.
GREENUP COUNTY 46, EAST CARTER 36: Tyson Sammons totaled 415 yards and had a hand in seven touchdowns to lead the Musketeers (3-1) by the Raiders (2-2) in Lloyd, Kentucky.
The junior completed 12 of 15 passes for 255 yards and four TDs. He ran for 160 yards and three scored.
Quentin Johnson threw for 125 yards for East Carter.
VINTON COUNTY 54, MEIGS 0: The Vikings (3-1) scored 32 points in a span of 8:35 in the second quarter to rout the Marauders (0-4) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Parker Shonborn's 39-yard touchdown pass to Matt Hambree gave Vinton County all the points it needed.
The Vikings held Meigs to 93 yards, 7 rushing. Shonborn completed 5 of 9 passes for 122 yards.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 54, RIVER VALLEY 0: The host Buckeyes (3-1) held the Raiders (0-4) to one first down in a Tri-Valley Conference rout. Nelsonville-York led 28-0 after one quarter and 48-0 at halftime.
Kaden McWilliams ran for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the third quarter to set the score.
SOUTHERN 49, GREEN 0: Josiah Smith passed 22 yards to Brayden Otto 50 seconds into the game to give the Tornadoes (1-3) an advantage they never relinquished in Racine, Ohio.
Southern scored in all three phases of the game to drop the Bobcats to 1-3. Smith completed 12 of 18 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.