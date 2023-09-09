The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

 By Don Willis dfwillis@HDMediaLLC.com

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio -- Kenyon Franklin scored four touchdowns to help Gallia Academy pull away from Chesapeake 47-21 Friday in a high school football Ohio Valley Conference opener at Memorial Stadium.

The Panthers (3-1 overall, 0-1 OVC) closed within 27-21 on a 20-yard run by Cameron Shockley, but Braylan Rathburn scored on a 5-yard run before Hunter Shamblin scoring jaunts of 15 and 20 yards allowed the Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0) to put the game away.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

