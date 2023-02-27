CENTENARY, Ohio -- Gallia Academy won its third consecutive Division II sectional title Sunday, defeating Circleville 51-34 in boys high school basketball.
The sixth-seeded Blue Devils (18-6) outscored the 14th-seeded Tigers (12-13) in each quarter to earn a berth in the district semifinals vs. No. 2 Fairfield Union (21-3) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Southeastern High School in Kinnikinnick, Ohio.
Isaac Clary led Gallia Academy with 14 points. Jance Lambert and Kenyon Franklin each scored 10 points. Briley Cramer and Slater Search paced Circleville with 10 points each.
ZANE TRACE 69, ROCK Hill 40: The Pioneers (21-3) used a 7-0 run to begin the second quarter to take control and win a Division III sectional tournament title in Kinnikinnick, Ohio. Xzander Ream scored 16 points and Kyle Stonerock 14 for third-seeded Zane Trace, which plays No. 6 Wheelersburg (19-6) in a district semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jackson.
Girls basketball
SOUTH GALLIA 48, WATERFORD 46: The Rebels won the first district championship in program history, defeating the defending Division IV state champion Wildcats (18-7) in Piketon, Ohio.
South Gallia (22-3) outscored Waterford 24-10 in the fourth quarter to advance to the regional semifinals versus Berlin Hiland (20-6) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pickerington North High School.
Morgan Lyons paced the Rebels with 21 points, 14 in the fourth quarter. Emma Clary scored 12. Kendall Sury led Waterford with 21 points and Lyn Jones chipped in 10.
SOUTH GALLIA 9 9 6 24 -- 48: Lyons 21, Wells 3, Triplett 3, Clary 12, Summers 9, Boothe 0.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: The Division III boys basketball district semifinal featuring No. 2 South Point (19-4) and No. 7 Fairland (15-8) is rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ironton High School's Conley Center.
The contest originally was slated for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, but was rescheduled to avoid a conflict with the Fairland girls game. The Dragons girls (25-0) play Unioto (25-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a region semifinal at Zanesville High.
