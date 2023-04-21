CHARLESTON -- Chuck Kelley's walk-off single gave George Washington a 7-6 victory over Cabell Midland on Thursday in high school baseball.
The Patriots trailed 6-4 in the eighth inning before Eli Smith hit a two-run home run, setting up Kelley's heroics.
Abe Fenwick pitched one perfect inning, striking out three, to earn the win. Eli Hamilton picked up a save. Fenwick went 2 for 4. Kelley was 3 for 5 with three runs batted in. Smith plated two runs.
Hunter McSweeney went 2 for 3, Ben Fulks 2 for 4 and Landon Nida 2 for 5 for the Knights. McSweeney knocked in two.
CABELL MIDLAND 004 100 10 -- 6 9 1
GEORGE WASHINGTON 011 020 02 -- 7 9 2
Collins, Adkins (5), Nethercutt (6) and catcher; Smith, Hamilton (3), Nettles (4), Fenwick (8) and Lively.
Hitting: (CM) McSweeney 2-3 2 RBI, Fulks 2-4, Nida 2-5; (GW) Fenwick 2-4, Kelley 2-5 3 RBI, Smith 2 RBI.
ASHLAND 10, LEWIS COUNTY 5: Ryan Brown went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs in the Tomcats' triumph over the Lions in Vanceburg, Kentucky. LaBryant Strader was 2 for 5. Drew Kelley earned the win. Reis Bentley knocked in two runs for Lewis County. Conner Plank went 2 for 3 and Andrew Collins 2 for 4.
POINT PLEASANT 9, MARIETTA 8: Hunter Lilly hit a walk-off single to lift the host Big Blacks over the Tigers. Johnny Porter had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for Point Pleasant. Anthony Marrero drove in a pair. Zach Jordan and Conner Lambert each smacked two hits.
WAHAMA 17, RITCHIE COUNTY 6: The White Falcons scored 15 runs in the first inning of a rout of the Tigers in Ellenboro, West Virginia. Aaron Henry had two hits and five RBIs, Logan Roach three hits and three RBIs and Trey Ohlinger two hits and three RBIs.
SYMMES VALLEY 19, NEW BOSTON 0: Will Jones threw a no-hitter as the Vikings routed the Tigers. Jones hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning for the winning run and also knocked in a run in a seven-run third inning. Aydan Taylor and Aidan Hieronimus each had three hits.
Softball
SPRING VALLEY 17, RIVERSIDE 4: Sydney Turner went 6 for 6 with four runs scored, three stolen bases and two RBIs as the Timberwolves pounded the Warriors. Kate Spry went 2 for 5 with three RBIs. Brooklyn Osburn, Brenna Reedy and Laykin Adkins each smacked two hits. Osburn earned the win, fanning 10.
ASHLAND 10, FAIRVIEW 0: Jenna DeLaney and Jada Erwin each batted in three runs to pace the Kittens past the visiting Eagles. Delaney was 3 for 3 and Erwin 2 for 3. Winning pitcher Erwin fanned six in five innings.
BOYD COUNTY 14, RUSSELL 13: Sara Bays, Savanna Henderson and Jaycee Goad hit home runs as the Lions edged the Red Devils in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Goad and Henderson each drove in four runs and Bays went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs. Kyli Kouns went 3 for 5. Bays picked up the win in relief.
WAHAMA 13, RITCHIE COUNTY 0: Emma Knapp whacked four hits and knocked in four runs to lead the White Falcons by the Rebels in Ellenboro, West Virginia. Elissa Hoffman finished with two hits and two RBIs. Kalyn Christian had two hits.
GREENUP COUNTY 14, RACELAND 8: The Musketeers overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Rams in Lloyd, Kentucky. Skyler Lawrence homered for Greenup County for a 2-0 lead, but Raceland scored seven runs, three on a Kali Vance home run and one on a Bryna Wellman dinger, in the second inning. Rilee Dillow homered as the Musketeers tied it 7-7 in the third inning. A three-run fifth gave Greenup County a lead it never relinquished. Kaylie Lawrence went deep for Greenup County in the sixth. Maddy Steele went 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Kennedy McCoy was 2 for 4 and drove in two, as was Dillow. Lawrence went 2 for 3, Josey Kegley 2 for 4 and Adrian Wells 2 for 5. Kamrin Chapman went 2 for 5.
WHEELERSBURG 5, PORTSMOUTH WEST 1: The Pirates (16-0 overall, 11-0 Southern Ohio Conference), No. 1 in Ohio Division III, topped the fourth-ranked Senators (16-2, 8-1) at Gene Bennett Park. West led 1-0 before Andi Jo Howard singled home Ava Estep and Macee Eaton.
RIVER VALLEY 24, OAK HILL 11: Abbigail Hollanbaugh drove in six runs, scored five and smacked three hits as the Raiders clobbered the host Oaks. Savannah White knocked in four, as did Riley Bradley, who had three hits.
Track and Field
RAIDERS WIN WELLSTON OPEN: River Valley's girls won the Wellston Open on Thursday, scoring 128 points. The Raiders' Becka Cadle won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.95 and 300 hurdles in 48.26. Hayley Edwards took the 200 in 28.16. River Valley also won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays.
Vinton County was second with 117 points, followed by Waterford with 108, Alexander 84, Wellston 77, Meigs 46, Piketon 39, Athens 36, Athens B 5 and Belpre 1.
Maggie Musser of Meigs won the 400 in 1:02.84.
Belpre won the boys title with 123 points, 13 more than runner-up Vinton County. River Valley was third with 109 ahead of Meigs with 80, Waterford 74.5, Wellston 42, Piketon 42, Alexander 28.5, Athens 19, Southeastern 18, Belpre B 6 and Athens B 2.
Meigs' Conlee Burnem won the 100 in 11.47. The Marauders won the 4x100 in 44.79. River Valley captured the 4x200 in 1:38.79.