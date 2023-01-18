CHARLESTON — Ella Giles scored 16 points to pace Huntington High to a 76-37 victory over Capital in girls high school basketball Tuesday.
The Highlanders (6-4), ranked fifth in Class AAAA, raced to a 26-4 lead and never were seriously challenged.
Amara Jackson scored 14 points for Huntington High. Bentleigh Christus scored 11 and Amaya Smith 10. Malaysia Foye led the Cougars (0-13) with 12 points.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 26 16 17 17 --76: Jackson 14, Turner 9, Christus 11, Giles 16, De La Rosa 9, A. Smith 10, Garrett 2, Weaver 5.
CAPITAL 4 16 7 10 — 37: Frith 2, K. Davis 6, Lyons 2, Puffer 7, Dunlap 8, Foye 12, M. Davis 0.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 58, CALVARY BAPTIST 24: Sydney Cicenas scored 20 points to pace the Soldiers by the Patriots. Abigail Stepp scored 11 points and Jenna Tanner 10. Macy Atwell led Calvary Baptist with 13 points.
CALVARY BAPTIST 7 4 3 10 — 24: Atwell 13, Hayslett 5, Puckett 2, Smith 2, Vaughan 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 14 18 13 13 — 58: Cicenas 20, Steep 11, Tanner 10, Holderby 4, Fraley 4, C. Adkins 2, Hutchinson 2, Wilson 2, Newcome 2, H. Adkins 1.
MEIGS 56, GALLIA ACADEMY 37: Jennifer Parker scored 16 points and Rylee Lisle 11 as the Marauders beat the Blue Angels in Pomeroy, Ohio. Kenya Peck paced Gallia Academy with 13 points.
Boys basketball
CHESAPEAKE 47, ROCK HILL 37: Dannie Maynard scored 18 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, to lift the Panthers (5-9 overall, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference) over the Redmen (5-7, 1-7) in Pedro, Ohio. Maynard went 8 for 8 at the free throw line in the final period. Izzak Cox led Rock Hill with 10 points.
CHESAPEAKE 15 8 8 16 — 47: Cox 3, Perkins 9, Maynard 18, Shockley 0, Oldaker 5, Thacker 7, Skeens 5.
ROCK HILL 8 8 9 12 — 37: Doddridge 9, Griffith 0, Snavely 4, Adams 6, Cox 10, Porter 8.
SOUTH POINT 66, PORTSMOUTH 63: Jordan Ermalovich hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to lift the Pointers (12-2 overall, 8-1 OVC) over the host Trojans (4-9, 2-6). Caleb Lovely led South Point with 19 points. Devon Lattimore scored 17 and Deandre Berry 16 for Portsmouth.
SOUTH POINT 13 7 10 14 12 — 56: Lovely 19, Smith 2, Haney 7, Childers 0, Vance 7, Layne 0, Ermalovich 5, Hanshaw 0, Dornan 9, Childers 1.
PORTSMOUTH 12 13 6 13 9 — 63: Branch 6, Lattimore 17, Sanderlin 4, Livingston 2, Anthony 0, Stine 2, Berry 16, Duncan 6.
IRONTON 67, GALLIA ACADEMY 59: Landen Wilson scored 23 points, going 8 for 8 at the foul line in the fourth quarter, to help the Fighting Tigers (7-4 overall, 5-2 OVC) beat the Blue Devils (11-5, 5-4) at the Conley Center. Shaun Terry scored 19 points and Braden Schreck 15 for Ironton. Brody Fellure scored 20 points for Gallia Academy. Isaac Clary scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
GALLIA ACADEMY 14 8 14 23 — 59: Lambert 7, Saunders 3, Fellure 20, Clary 14, Franklin 7, amsley 7, Darnbrough 0, Caldwell 1.
IRONTON 12 13 15 27 — 67: Barnes 2, Terry 19, Wilson 23, Schreck 15, White 3, Felder 0, Carpenter 0, Roach 5.
BOYD COUNTY 83, LAWRENCE COUNTY 55: The host Lions converted 13 3-pointers and scored the game’s first 15 points in Summit, Kentucky. Cole Hicks scored 24 points, Jacob Spurlock netted 21 and the duo hit six and five treys, respectively, for Boyd County (12-4). Jason Ellis and Alex Martin each chipped in 10. Andrew Bloomfield scored 18 points and Will Lafferty added 16 for the Bulldogs (11-8).
LAWRENCE CO. 7 12 16 20 — 55: Bloomfield 18, Lafferty 16, Marcum 7, H. Perry 8, Ratliff 0, Scaggs 0, Davis 4, Horn 2, Fetherholf 0.
BOYD CO. 20 29 25 9 — 83: Hicks 24, Spurlock 21, Ellis 10, Taylor 7, R. Holbrook 4, T. Holbrook 0, Martin 10, D. Smith 2, Crum 0, Jones 3, Lewis 2, J. Smith 0, Cook 0, J. Holbrook 0.
PND 56, SYMMES VALLEY 40: Portsmouth Notre Dame (9-5 overall, 6-2 Southern Ohio Conference) made 23 of 34 free throws to knock off the Vikings (6-7, 4-5) in Willow Wood, Ohio. The Titans outscored Symmes Valley 37-24 in the second half. Cody Metzler led Notre Dame with 20 points. Dominic Sparks scored 11 points and Carter Campbell 10. Josh Saunders scored 12 points and Ethan Smith 11 for the Vikings.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 9 10 18 19 — 56: Barbarits 6, Bradford 7, Collins 0, Metzler 15, Patmore 0, Campbell 10, Sparks 11.
SYMMES VALLEY 8 8 11 13 — 40: Corn 9, Cade 3, Simpkins 0, Smith 11, Beckett 6, Ross 0, Saunders 12, Owens 0, Jones 0, Taylor 1, Hieronimus 0.
SOUTH GALLIA 68, RIVER VALLEY 61: Tanner Boothe, Gabe Frazee and Brycen Stanley scored 18 points apiece as the Rebels (6-6) defeated the Raiders (1-13) in Mercerville, Ohio. Boothe pulled down 11 rebounds. Kade Alderman led River Valley with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Braden Bennett scored 17 points and Caunnor Clay 10.
LEWIS COUNTY 57, RACELAND 38: The Lions overcame a seven-point deficit to defeat the Rams in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Drew Noble scored 10 points and snagged 10 rebounds for Lewis County. Trey Gerike scored 15 points and issued 10 assists. Connor Thacker led Raceland with 13 points.
RACELAND 11 12 7 8 — 38: Topping 6, Newman 5, Arnett 7, Ison 3, Thacker 13, Gauze 2, Waller 0, Douglas 2, Jackson 0, Waller 0, Burton 0, Sutton 0, Welch 0.
LEWIS COUNTY 11 15 17 14 — 57: Box 5, Collins 3, T. Gerike 15, Prater 6, Noble 20, H. Gerike 0, McGlone 3, Tackett 3, Brown 2.
GREENUP COUNTY 77, WEST CARTER 46: The Musketeers (5-12) made 26 of 40 shots (65%) in clobbering the Comets (3-13) in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Cohen Underwood scored 20 points, Eli Adkins 16 and Kasey Gammon 15 for Greenup County. Jacob Waddell scored 14 points for West Carter.
RIPLEY 75, POINT PLEASANT 47: Luke Johnson scored 24 points and snatched nine rebounds to push the Vikings (11-0) past the Big Blacks (4-6). Dylan Casto scored 22 points. Eric Chapman paced Point Pleasant with 27 points and 12 rebounds.