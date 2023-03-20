CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- Jaycie Goad set the Lions’ career record for home runs – as a freshman – and Boyd County hit nine homers and scored 36 runs in winning two games on Saturday.
The Lions won 19-4 over West Carter in four innings and prevailed 17-9 against Paintsville. The Comets scored four runs in the top of the third inning to get within one before Boyd County rattled off 14 over the next two frames to end it early. The Tigers hung a six-spot in the second to go up by four runs before the Lions outscored them 15-3 the rest of the way. Goad homered four times in seven at-bats over the twinbill, giving her 22 for her career, and drove in eight runs.
Kyli Kouns drove in five runs and had six hits – two doubles, a triple and a homer – and Savanna Henderson knocked in four runs, homered and doubled twice. Sara Bays, Emily Shivel and Maddison Badgett also went deep. Kylie Thompson and Haeleigh Sharp each got a victory in the circle.
LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL 4, ASHLAND 1: Kara Holcomb went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lift the Cougars (1-3) over the Kittens (0-3). Scarlett Stamper earned the win. Abigail McDougal and Katie Combs each had two hits. Katie Samuel took the loss.
Baseball
CABELL MIDLAND WINS TWICE: Porter Adkins and Evan Akers combined on a no-hitter as the Knights defeated Prestonsburg 10-0. Landon Nida and Kenyon Collins each had two hits. Cabell Midland also edged Pikeville 2-1 as Jack Eastone earned the win with nine strikeouts. Akers picked up a save. Luke Samuel went 2 for 3 for the Knights.
SPRING VALLEY 11, RUSSELL 4: Winning pitcher Sammy Shy went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs as the host Timberwolves beat the Red Devils. Ethan Fraley knocked in three runs for Spring Valley. Trey Berry, Matthew Haggard and Ethan Oborne each had two hits for Russell.
BOYD COUNTY WINS TWO: The Lions beat Pikeville 8-3, then topped host Prestonsburg 12-0. In the opener, Gunner Gerahart went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Jacob Vanover picked up the win. In the nightcap, J.K. McKnight was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Michael Potter and Alex Martin each smacked two hits and drove in two runs. Peyton Jackson knocked in two. Brayden Coleman was the winner.
LEWIS COUNTY 8, FAIRVIEW 4: Xavier Prater fanned 10 in seven innings to help the Lions (2-0) defeat the Eagles in Westwood, Kentucky. Cameron Ferris was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Braedyn McGlone drove in two runs. Cameron Harper and Jeremy Harper each smacked two hits for Fairview (1-2).
POINT PLEASANT WINS TWO: The host Big Blacks scored five runs in the first inning to roll by Nitro 10-0. Evan Roach had two hits. Connor Lambert was the winning pitcher. Point Pleasant then clobbered Roane County 25-11 behind three hits from Brylan Williamson.
