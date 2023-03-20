The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tri-State sports roundup

CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- Jaycie Goad set the Lions’ career record for home runs – as a freshman – and Boyd County hit nine homers and scored 36 runs in winning two games on Saturday.

The Lions won 19-4 over West Carter in four innings and prevailed 17-9 against Paintsville. The Comets scored four runs in the top of the third inning to get within one before Boyd County rattled off 14 over the next two frames to end it early. The Tigers hung a six-spot in the second to go up by four runs before the Lions outscored them 15-3 the rest of the way. Goad homered four times in seven at-bats over the twinbill, giving her 22 for her career, and drove in eight runs.

