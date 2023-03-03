The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ATHENS, Ohio -- Green won its first district title since 1997 Thursday, defeating Fairfield 41-35 in boys high school basketball at the Ohio University Convocation Center.

Levi Sampson made two free throws to clinch the victory over the second-ranked team in Ohio Division IV. The fifth-seeded Bobcats led 17-12 at halftime, only to see the top-seeded Lions rally to tie 25-25 by the end of the third quarter. Green (21-5) trailed 31-27 before going on a 12-2 run to win it.

