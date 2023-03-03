ATHENS, Ohio -- Green won its first district title since 1997 Thursday, defeating Fairfield 41-35 in boys high school basketball at the Ohio University Convocation Center.
Levi Sampson made two free throws to clinch the victory over the second-ranked team in Ohio Division IV. The fifth-seeded Bobcats led 17-12 at halftime, only to see the top-seeded Lions rally to tie 25-25 by the end of the third quarter. Green (21-5) trailed 31-27 before going on a 12-2 run to win it.
Green advances to the Region 15 semifinals versus either Westerville Northside Christian (21-3) or Newark Catholic (7-17) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio University.
Girls basketball
BERLIN HILAND 54, SOUTH GALLIA 33: Ashley Mullett scored 19 points and Mallory Stutzman 17 to lift the Hawks (21-6) over the Rebels (22-4) in a Division IV, Region 15 semifinal at Pickerington North High School. Emma Clary and Madison Summers each scored nine points for South Gallia.
Berlin Hiland took control early, bolting to a 21-7 lead. The Rebels pulled within 30-21 before Mullett made a 3-pointer to make it 33-21 at halftime.
The Hawks advance to the region finals against Portsmouth Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pickerington North.
The Titans (24-2) rallied to beat Lancaster Fisher Catholic 46-44 in the other semifinal.
Katie Strickland scored off a reverse layup at the final horn after Ella Kirby's 3-pointer was blocked. Notre Dame led most of the way, 42-32 with 3:49 left in the game. The Irish (21-6) went on a 12-2 run to tie it 44-44 with 11 seconds remaining.
Gracie Ashley led the Titans with 17 points. Annie Dettwiller scored 12. Ellie Bruce paced Fisher Catholic with 14 points. Voni Bethel and Averie Bruce each scored 12.
