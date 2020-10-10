STEWART, Ohio -- Ethan Huffman scored five touchdowns in a variety of ways to lead Green (1-6) to its first victory of the season, a regular-season rout of Federal Hocking (2-3).
Huffman returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, a punt 54 yards for a score and ran for three TDs. Huffman nearly broke two other returns for touchdowns as the Bobcats gave first-year head coach Chad Coffman his first victory.
Both Green and Federal Hocking opted out of the playoffs, which began Friday night.
POINT PLEASANT 38, KEYSER 28: The Big Blacks (2-2) scored on four of their first five possessions in a triumph over the Golden Tornado (4-2) at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
Gavin Root gave Keyser a 7-0 lead with a 22-yard TD run early, but Point Pleasant responded with Evan Roach's 1-yard touchdown plunge on its first drive to tie it. Roach put the Big Blacks ahead 14-7 with a 6-yard scoring run with 53 seconds left in the first quarter.
After Keyser tied it, Roach scored again at 7:02 of the second period to make it 21-14. Hunter Bush threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Joel Beattie to boost the lead to 28-14 and the Golden Tornado never caught up.
Roach ran 25 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns. Bush completed 28 of 33 passes for 223 yards one TD. Bush's 28 completions broke the school record of 27 set by Cason Payne in 2017.
ASHLAND 54, EAST CARTER 7: Keontae Pittman carried 15 times for 11 yards and two touchdowns to help the Tomcats clobber the visiting Raiders at Putnam Stadium.
Brett Mullins completed 6 of 11 passes for 143 yards. J.T. Garrett caught four passes for 132 yards and two TDs.
East Carter actually led after Jacob Underwood returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, but Ashland dominated after that, gaining 446 yards, 303 rushing.
RUSSELL 39, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Ethan Osborne scored on runs of 12 and 30 yards to lift the Red Devils (5-1) over the Musketeers (2-2) at Henry R. Evans Stadium in Flatwood, Kentucky.
Charlie Jachimczuk completed 16 of 19 passes for 207 yards for Russell.
POCA 42, WINFIELD 14: The Dots (2-1) outscored the Generals (0-2) 28-7 in the second half to win on the road.
Ethan Payne scored twice in the third quarter to help Poca pull away.
BUFFALO 27, MOUNT VIEW 0: Jackson England passed for two touchdowns as the Bison (3-0) shut out the host Golden Knights (1-4).
England threw scoring strikes to Cameron Kearns and David Whittington. Drew Clendenin and Chase Lovejoy ran for touchdowns.