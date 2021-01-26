SOUTH POINT, Ohio — South Point outscored visiting Rock Hill 19-8 in the third quarter to pull away for a 48-33 victory in girls high school basketball on Monday.
The Pointers (6-7 overall, 5-6 Ohio Valley Conference) led 17-12 at halftime. Camille Hall then scored five points and Kimrie Staley four during the third-quarter surge.
Hall led South Point, which visits Coal Grove Thursday, with 11 points. Hadyn Bailey scored 12 points and Cigi Pancake 11 for Rock Hill, which plays at Fairland Thursday.
IRONTON ST. JOE 52, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 33: The Whaley sisters, Bella and Emma, combined for 41 points as the Flyers defeated the Panthers at the Family Life Center in Ironton.
Emma Whaley scored 26 points and Bella Whaley scored 15 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. Gracie Damron pulled down 15 rebounds as Ironton St. Joe improved to 3-11 overall, 3-6 Southern Ohio Conference. Shaley Munion led Portsmouth Clay (0-14, 0-8) with 14 points. Kat Cochran scored 11.
The Flyers visit Rose Hill Christian at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 4 7 13 10 — 34: Munion 14, Loper 5, Whitt 0, Bazier 1, Cochran 11, Oliver 0, Swayne 3 McCoy 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 9 21 17 5 — 52: E. Whaley 26, B. Whaley 15, Damron 2, Unger 0, Blankenship 4, Daniels 3, Weber 2, Philabaun 0.
RUSSELL 56, RACELAND 31: The Red Devils outscored the Rams 20-3 in the third quarter to break open a close game in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Russell led 26-21 before the post-halftime burst.
Aubrey Hill led the Red Devils with 22 points. Hannah Sanders scored 16 points and Josie Atkins 12. Kierston Smith scored 18 points for Raceland.
RACELAND 10 11 3 7 — 31: Hapney 0, Picklesimer 4, Broughton 0, Hackworth 5, Smith 18, Moore 0, Mackie 0, Maynard 2, Gartin 0, Stacy 2.
RUSSELL 12 14 20 10 — 56: Sanders 16, Hester 2, Barfield 2, Hill 22, Atkins 12, Maynard 0, Baker 0, Salley 0, Cameron 0, Darnell 3, Fitzpatrick 0.
WHEELERSBURG 51, MINFORD 22: Kaylee Darnell scored 13 points tp help the Pirates extend their Southern Ohio Conference winning streak to 40 consecutive games.
ALEXANDER 59, MEIGS 32: Jadyn Mace scored 15 points and Marlee Grinstead 14 to pace the Spartans (14-2 overall, 9-1 Tri-Valley Conference) over the Marauders.
Delana Wright led Meigs (5-7, 4-5) with seven points.
MEIGS 7 11 10 4 — 32: Wright 8, Mahr 7, Hawley 7, Smith 6, Lisle 2, Musser 2.l
ALEXANDER 12 21 11 15 — 59: Mace 15, Grinstead 14, Raines 8, Meeks 7, Scurlock 6, Casto 5, Payne 4.
Boys
WHEELERSBURG 62, PORTSMOUTH WEST 43: The Pirates (13-0 overall, 11-0 Southern Ohio Conference) won its 21st consecutive league game, beating the visiting Senators (9-4, 7-4).
J.J. Truitt scored 19 points to lead Wheelersburg. Matthew Miller scored 15. Ryan Sissel paced Portsmouth West with eight points.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 8 15 9 11 — 43: Sissel 8, Adkins 3, Howard 5, Dixon 2, Phillips 1, Sadler 0, Coleman 6, Bradford 6, Koch 0, Overby 0, Davis 2, Moore 6, Erwin 4.
WHEELERSBURG 8 15 25 14 — 62: Jolly 0, Miller 15, Swords 6, Wright 0, Lawson 4, McCorkle 9, Truitt 19, Adkins 0, Rase 0, McKenzie 2, Sanderlin 7.
Wrestling
GALLIA THIRD AT WCH: Gallia Academy’s Garytt Schwall at 132 pounds and Brayden Easton at 195 went undefeated and won their respective weight classes at the Washington Court House Bracket Tournament.
The Blue Devils finished third in the 14-team field. St. Clairsville won the title. Indian Valley placed second.
Schedule changes
Boys basketball games postponed on Tuesday included Sciotoville East at Green, and Portsmouth at Rock Hill.