BELLE, W.Va. -- Huntington High outscored Riverside 32-12 in the third quarter to pull away for an 81-46 victory in boys high school basketball on Thursday.
Wayne Harris led the Highlanders (14-2) with 30 points. Mikey Johnson scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and made six steals. Malik McNeely scored 10.
Braydin Ward paced the Warriors (1-18) with 19 points.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 19 12 32 8 -- 81: Harris 30, Crawford 8, Mikey Johnson 15, McNeely 10, Chandler 0, Lochow 3, J. Tubbs 9, Hornbuckle 0, Jackson 0, Christus 0, Caprino 0, Wilson 2, Bella 2, Taylor 0, Christus 2.
RIVERSIDE 12 12 12 10 -- 46: Terrell 5, Mitchell 6, Ray 6, Groble 0, Coles 0, Crowder 0, Copning 0, Taylor 0, Ward 19.
BOYD COUNTY 101, FAIRVIEW 76: The visiting Lions pulled away from a nine-point lead at intermission by outscoring the Eagles 60-44 in the second half in Westwood, Kentucky.
Boyd County (16-4, 2-1 64th District seeding) connected on 17 3-pointers, including five by Rhett Holbrook and four from Jacob Spurlock, who had 24 and 16 points, respectively. Cole Hicks netted 17 points, Alex Martin added 10 and Drew Smith dropped in 12.
Tanner Johnson tallied 31 points on four treys to lead all scorers for Fairview (11-13, 0-4 district seeding). Bubba Day added 22 points and Tamel Smith chipped in 11.
BOYD COUNTY 23 18 31 29 – 101: Hicks 17, Spurlock 16, Ellis 7, Taylor 7, R. Holbrook 24, T. Holbrook 4, Martin 10, D. Smith 12, Crum 0, Jones 0, Rardin 2, J. Smith 2.
FAIRVIEW 14 18 19 25 – 76: Smith 11, T. Johnson 31, I. Johnson 4, Day 22, Cox 4, Adams 0, Spates-Olds 2, Reihs 0, Mayes 2, Turner 0.
Girls basketball
HUNTINGTON HIGH 52, RIVERSIDE 44: Bentleigh Christus scored 14 points to rally the host Highlanders to a victory over Riverside.
The Warriors (7-11) led 17-13 after one quarter and 26-24 at halftime, but the Highlanders came back to take a 36-33 lead into the fourth quarter, then closed with a 13-8 run.
Jada Turner scored 10 points for Huntington High (10-7). Laila Campbell led Riverside with 16 points.
RIVERSIDE 17 9 10 8 -- 44: Bare 2, Campbell 16, Starsick 7, McKenzie 8, Crowder 5, Hall 0, Hamm 0, Williams 0, Cooper 0.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 13 11 15 13 -- 52: Jackson 7, Turner 10, Christus 14, De La Rosa 0, A. Smith 8, Slone 2, Weaver 6, Pinson 3, Am. Smith 2.
NEW BOSTON 62, GREEN 24: The Tigers raced to a 21-2 lead and pounded the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Cadence Williams scored 21 points, Cassie Williams 16 and Brooklyn Boyer 11. Mylee Brown paced Green with seven points.
NEW BOSTON 21 14 20 7 -- 62: Maynard 2, Gosselin 4, Cad. Williams 21, Boyer 11, Cas. Williams 16, O'Rourke 8, Breech 0.
GREEN 2 15 5 2 -- 24: Satterfield 2, L. Brown 3, Smith 4, Laber 0, M. Brown 7, Conley 0, Hunt 6, Butler 0, Beal 0, Abrams 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 42, POINT PLEASANT 22: Sydney Cicenas scored 21 points as the Soldiers (14-3) defeated the host Big Blacks. Grace Christian led 25-13 at halftime. Bella Tolliver scored eight points to lead Point Pleasant.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 16 9 11 6 -- 42: Cicenas 21, Tanner 7, Adams 7, Stepp 4, C. Adkins 2, H. Adkins 1.
POINT PLEASANT Tolliver 8, Waminam 5, Smith 3, Queen 2, Connolly 2, Roush 2.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 70, MEIGS 59: Airah Lavy scored 35 points, 24 on a program record eight 3-pointers, to help the Buckeyes defeat the Marauders in Pomeroy, Ohio. Brooklyn Richard scored 12 points as Nelsonville-York clinched the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio DIvision championship. Rylee Lisle scored 12 points for Meigs.
