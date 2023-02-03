The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BELLE, W.Va. -- Huntington High outscored Riverside 32-12 in the third quarter to pull away for an 81-46 victory in boys high school basketball on Thursday.

Wayne Harris led the Highlanders (14-2) with 30 points. Mikey Johnson scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and made six steals. Malik McNeely scored 10.

