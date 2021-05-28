NAUGATUCK, W.Va. — Tug Valley scored once in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge Huntington High 5-4 Thursday in high school softball.
The Highlanders (9-18) jumped to a 4-0 lead by the middle of the third inning. The Panthers (15-12) scored once in the third, then tied it with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Tug Valley won in walk-off style when Cassidy Griffey singled to center, then Emily Hatfield doubled to left-center to score her.
Hatfield went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles, as did Kaitlyn Copley. Autumn Hall was the winning pitcher. Amillia Howard hit a home run and drove in three runs for Huntington High.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 202 000 00 — 4 5 2
TUG VALLEY 001 000 31 — 5 11 1
Howard and Townsend; Hall and Hatfield.
Hitting: (H) Howard HR 3 RBI, Earwood 2B; (TV) Hall 2-4 2B, Hatfield 2-4 2 2B.
WINFIELD 8, POINT PLEASANT 0: Maci Boggess hurled a perfect game to lead the Generals (18-5) past the Big Blacks (14-10). Faith Gaylor and Hannah Brumfield each drove in two runs. Mackenzie Hale slapped two hits.
BATH COUNTY 8, ASHLAND 5: The Wildcats (24-11) tied a program record for victories with a win over the Kittens (16-14) in Owingsville, Kentucky.
Ashland took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a rare two-run sacrifice fly by Kenzi Robinson, but Bath County took a 3-2 lead in the second. The Kittens appeared to take the lead on a two-run home run by Robinson, who was called out for missing third base, leaving the contest tied 3-3.
The Kittens took a 5-3 lead in the fifth, but the Wildcats rallied.
NITRO 7, HURRICANE 3: The Wildcats (19-6) scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to beat the Redskins. Kerigan Moore and Sydney Cawley each had two hits. Lena Elkins homered and combined with Bella Savilla to strike out 16 Hurricane batters. Alivia Meeks had three hits for the Redskins.
Baseball
HURRICANE 13, SPRING VALLEY 1: Ismael Borrero went 3 for 4 with two RBI as the host Redskins clobbered the Timberwolves.
Ethan Spolarich smacked two hits and drove in three runs. Caden Dingess drove in three and Quarrier Phillips chipped in a pair of hits. Reece Sutphin picked up the win.
POINT PLEASANT SPLITS: Joel Beattie and Wyatt Wilson each smacked three hits to lead the Big Blacks (17-6) to a 12-2 triumph over visiting Sissonville. Kyelar Morrow earned the win. Hunter Bush, Beattie and Riley Oliver each drove in two. Beattie homered.
George Washington raced to a 9-0 lead and held on to beat host Point Pleasant 9-8. Isaac McCallister was 3 for 4 with four RBI for the Patriots. Kamden Snyder went 3 for 3. Beattie was 4 for 4 for the Big Blacks, who scored eight times in the sixth inning.
SISSONVILLE 3, BOYD COUNTY 2: Colten Carpenter whiffed nine Lions and drove in a run as the Indians (17-4) won at home. Alex Martin went 2 for 3 with a home run for Boyd County (15-6).
EAST CARTER 6, GREENUP COUNTY 4: The Raiders (16-8) scored five runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Musketeers (16-19) in Grayson, Kentucky. Ty Scott was the winner.
WAHAMA 11, WIRT COUNTY 0: Bryce Zuspan struck out six in shutting out the Tigers (2-10) in Elizabeth, West Virginia. Ethan Gray smacked two hits and drove in two runs. Zuspan and Zachary Fields drove in two as the White Falcons improved to 8-11.