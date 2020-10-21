HUNTINGTON -- Sophie Weiler and Clair Burbery each scored two goals Tuesday to lead Huntington High to a 6-1 victory over Lincoln County in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 girls soccer tournament at Scotland Yard.
Burbery sandwiched goals around a score by Jordan Nicely as the Highlanders took a 3-0 lead. The Panthers pulled within 3-1, but Sophie Weiler squashed hopes of a comeback with a goal to extend HHS' lead to 4-1.
Tess Weiler scored her first goal of the season to boost the lead to 5-1 before Sophie Weiler scored again to set the score.
Huntington High advances to the sectional finals at 6 p.m. Thursday vs. Cabell Midland in Ona. The Knights defeated Spring Valley 4-0 in the other semifinal.
WAVERLY 9, GALLIA ACADEMY 2: The host Tigers (14-2-1) jumped to an 8-0 lead a rolled past the Blue Angels (2-12-2) in the first round of the Division II, Southeast District sectional girls tournament.
Kamryn Daniels and Kyrsten Sanders scored for Gallia Academy.
Zoiee Smith scored four goals for fifth-seed Waverly, which plays at No. 4 seed Warren in the next round. Amelia Willis scored two goals. Michaela Rhoads, Kylee Murphy and and Katy Helton also scored. Lydia Brown made one save to earn the victory in goal.
Boys soccer
POINT PLEASANT 11, ST. MARYS 0: The top-seeded Big Blacks (11-4-4) routed the eighth-seeded Blue Devils at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
Jaden Reed scored three goals for Point Pleasant, which also received scores from six other players. Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy scored the game winner in the third minute. Reed then scored two goals within one minute of one another to make it 3-0. Watkins-Lovejoy scored again for a 4-0 lead, followed by goals by Adam Veroski, Hunter Bonecutter and Luke Pinkerton as Point Pleasant went into halftime ahead 7-0. Reed scored again in the 48th minute. Connor Fields, Nic Matheny and Tyson Richards added goals down the stretch.
16th REGION TOURNAMENT: Calyx Holmes and Ben Acuff scored to lead Ashland (8-5-1) past Rowan County (7-2-1) 2-0 in the 16th Region Boys Tournament semifinals in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Ammos Witter scored in a shootout to lift East Carter to a 1-0 triumph over Boyd County in the other semifinal.
Volleyball
COAL GROVE 3, CROOKSVILLE 1: The host Hornets won the fourth set 25-14 to defeat the Ceramics in a Division III, Southeast District tournament game.
Coal Grove took the first two sets 25-16, 25-11. Crooksville won the third 25-23.
The Hornets play at Northwest at 1 p.m. Saturday in the sectional finals.
SOUTH POINT 3, WELLSTON 1: The Pointers defeated the Rockets 25-23, 25-15, 17-25, 25-13 in a sectional tournament home game.
South Point advances to the sectional finals Saturday at Adena.
GREEN 3, BELPRE 2: The Bobcats rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat the Golden Eagles in a Division IV sectional tournament match in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Belpre won the first two sets 26-24 and 25-23. Green (7-11) stormed back to win 25-8, 25-18, 15-8. Kame Sweeney made 15 kills and 16 digs. Grace Daniels had 12 kills. Alex Smith issued 20 assists and Marissa Boza 11. Ava Jenkins contributed 17 blocks.
Green plays at South Webster Thursday for the sectional title.
ASHLAND 3, FAIRVIEW 2: The Volleycats (11-9) overcame a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Eagles (10-10) 23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-13, 15-10 in 64th District Tournament play at Anderson Gym.
Kinsey Duncan handed out 22 assists for Ashland. Kiera Loving issued 17 assists for Fairview. Charlee Hobbs added 11 kills.
Football
RESCHEDULING: Man will play at Logan at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.