CHARLESTON -- Huntington’s Andrew Bowen won the boys race at the Charleston Catholic Irish Invitational at Coonskin Park on Wednesday.
Bowen captured his first career win by sprinting past 110 other runners in the boys race with a time of 16:56.2.
“I felt great coming out,” Bowen said. “I rolled my ankle twice in the second mile and it messed with me. I had a big lead so at that point I was focused on the win. It wasn’t my fastest time, but it’s still a fun course to run.”
Huntington coach Justin Cox has seen Bowen’s progression throughout the season and remains optimistic about Bowen’s future.
“He has dialed in,” Cox said. “He has gotten to train more and be healthier this offseason than ever before.
“He’s really dedicated and been a hard worker. He runs the workouts as intended. He does this every day and he does hard days hard, which allows him to have his legs on these days right here.”
Charleston Catholic’s Bella Boggs outlasted 90 other runners to win the girls event in 19:59.2.
Huntington’s girls team captured the win over St. Albans, Winfield and Charleston Catholic, finishing with 60 points.
The Highlanders saw four runners finish in the top 20, including freshman Laurel Johnson, who finished second with a time of 20:24.5.
“It welcomes me into this high school cross country community,” Johnson said. “It makes me feel a lot more confident.”
The Charleston Catholic boys team finished at the top with 56 points. The Irish saw five runners finish in the top 20, including two in the top seven.
Golf
WINFIELD WINS CARDINAL: The Generals ran away with first place in the Cardinal Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado, West Virginia, with a team score of 15-under-par 269. Jackson Woodburn led the way for Winfield with a 7-under 64. Stephen McDavid shot a 4-under and Gavin Martin and Andrew Johnson were 2-under.
Nitro’s team score was 329 for second place as Austin Brooks led the way for the Wildcats with a 78. In third was Chapmanville (345), led by Justus Mann’s 77. Herbert Hoover (347) placed fourth as Noah Sargent tallied a 78 to pace the Huskies.
In fifth was Sissonville (427), led by Colton Balog’s 91, followed by Wayne in sixth (436). Isaac Meddings carded a 90 for the Pioneers.
Logan and Scott did not produce team scores. Devin Maynard led the Wildcats with a 91.
Boys soccer
RUSSELL 1, ROWAN COUNTY 1: Jeison Benitez Ramires scored off a pass from his brother Alan Benitez Ramires to pull the Red Devils (8-4-1) into a tie with the Vikings (7-5-2) in Morehead, Kentucky. Caden Hampton made five saves for Russell. Simon McNeill scored via an assist by Tye Lowe for Rowan County. Brady Robinson saved nine shots for the Vikings.
