ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Coal Grove's girls and Rock Hill's boys won Ohio Valley Conference high school track and field championships Tuesday at Fairland's Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
The Hornets won the girls title with 144.5 points. Chesapeake was second with 121, followed by South Point with 103, Gallia Academy 94.5, Fairland 74.5, Ironton 57, Rock Hill 49.5 and Portsmouth 10.
Coal Grove individual winners included Madison McDaniel in the 100-meter dash in 12.27, the 200 in 25.4 and 300 hurdles in 47.42; Laura Hamm in the 1,600 in 5:20.48, the 800 in 2:38.34 and the 3,200 in 11:59.03; and Kylie Montgomery in the 400 in 59.26. The Hornets won the 4x400 relay in 4:19.96.
Hamm's 1,600 time beat the OVC record of 5:24.5 set by Gallia Academy's Sarah Watts in 2021. Hamm also shattered the 3,200 record of 12:24.44 set by Mary Watts of Gallia Academy in 2017. Callie Wilson of Gallia Academy went 12 feet in the pole vault to tie the record she set last season. McDaniel's 200 performance topped the record of 25.99 set by Lynsey Shipley of Portsmouth in 2017.
The Redmen totaled 151 points. South Point was second with 100, ahead of Fairland with 100, Coal Grove 80, Chesapeake 75, Portsmouth 52, Ironton 45 and Gallia Academy 43.
Rock Hill individual winners featured Brayden Adams in the 400 in 52.55 and Izaak Cox in the 200 in 22.31 and the long jump at 22 feet, 0.5 inches. The Redmen also won the 4x400 relay in 3:33.69.
South Point's 4x200 relay team of Emma Layne, Kaydence Dickerson, Leila Hall and Camille Hall ran 1:47.14 to break the OVC record of 1:48.0 set by the Pointers in 1981. South Point's boys team of Davin Heckard, Joey Bloebaum, Elijah Wilburn and Kane LeBlanc ran 1:30.45 to eclipse the 4x200 mark of 1:31.66 set by Ironton in 2022.
Softball
COAL GROVE 18, WEST UNION 1: Abbie Deeds hit a grand slam and pitched a one-hitter as the host Hornets won a Division III sectional opener. Deeds also plated a run when she walked with the bases loaded. Rylee Black went 4 for 4 with four runs batted in. Braelie Hitchcock was 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Shay Collins went 2 for 2 and Jordyn Dale 2 for 4. Coal Grove plays at Portsmouth at 5 p.m. Thursday in the sectional championship game.
WEST UNION 000 01 -- 1 1 3
COAL GROVE 344 7x -- 18 13 2
Boldman, Reed (3), Leonard (4) and Lewis; Deeds and Black.
Hitting: (CG) Dale 2-4, Collins 2-2 2B, Deeds HR 5 RBIs, Black 4-4 2B 4 RBI, Hitchcock 2-3 4 RBIs.
PANTHERS WIN TWO: Chesapeake defeated Alexander 15-7 in a Division III sectional opening game Tuesday in Albany, Ohio. Sadie Perkins earned the win. Riley Isaacs went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Hannah Webb was 3 for 5 and drove in three runs. Sidney Fuller knocked in two. Angelie Hundley was 2 for 4.
On Monday, the Panthers scored four runs in the seventh inning to beat host South Point 14-10 in a regular-season game. Fuller was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Hundley went 3 for 5. Hannah Webb was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. McKenna Brown and Morgan Clark each went 2 for 5.
MEIGS 13, VINTON COUNTY 3: Lily Dugan drove in five runs to lead the Marauders over the Vikings in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bella Roush and Malia Payne each slapped three hits and Ava Horn two. Payne knocked in three runs.
POINT PLEASANT SPLITS: The Big Blacks beat Poca 11-8 in a Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 opener as Victoria Musser earned a win. Havin Roush used three hits, including a home run, to plate three runs. Brynn Roush had three RBIs on a trio of hits. Musser swatted two hits and drove in two runs. Kaylee Byus and Bralee Roush slapped two hits each. Klaire LeRose hit two homers and Lindzie Runions one for the Dots. Point Pleasant lost in the next round, falling 4-0 to Sissonville.
Baseball
IRONTON ST. JOE 14, WESTERN PIKE 12: The Flyers (16-5) clinched at least a share of the Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship by edging the Indians in Latham, Ohio. St. Joe trailed 7-3 before rallying for five runs in the fifth inning and six in the seventh. Kai Coleman was the winning pitcher. Mark Hodges went 2 for 4. Western's Logan Thompson went 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Jagger Grooms went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Noah Lightie was 2 for 3 and Wyatt Henderson and Logan Lightie each 2 for 4.
IRONTON ST. JOE 030 050 6 -- 14 4 1
WESTERN PIKE 240 110 4 -- 12 16 8
D. Brown, Coleman (6) and Balestra, Neal (6); Henderson, Brewster (4), Carter (6), L. Lightie (7) and L. Thompson, Knauff (7).
Hitting: (ISJ) Hodges 2-4; (WP) L. Thompson 4-5 3 RBIs, Grooms 2-4 2 RBIs, N. Lightie 2-3, L. Lightie 2-4, Henderson 2-4, Carter 2-5 2B 3 RBIs.
POINT PLEASANT 8, NITRO 5: The host Big Blacks vanquished the Wildcats in a Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 Tournament first-round game. Johnny Porter went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Evan Roach 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Gavin Barnett 3 for 3. Noah Reed went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Nitro.
ASHLAND 16, GREENUP COUNTY 6: The Tomcats scored seven runs in the first inning to defeat the visiting Musketeers. Layne Brammer was the winning pitcher and walked with the bases loaded to plate the mercy-rule-invoking run.
BOYD COUNTY 11, IRONTON 1: Alex Martin went 2 for 4 with four RBIs as the Lions beat the Fighting Tigers in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Jacob Vanover knocked in two. Brody Biggs was the winning pitcher.
MEIGS 12, EASTERN MEIGS 7: The Marauders scored five runs in the eighth inning to beat the Eagles in Reedsville, Ohio. Addison Whitlach drove in three runs for Meigs. Griffin Cleland had three hits and scored three times. Dustin Vance smacked two hits. For Eastern, Ethan Edwards knocked in a pair of runs with two hits. Jace Bullington swatted two hits. Hunter Needs knocked in two runs.