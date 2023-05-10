The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Rock Hill's Izaac Cox wins the long jump at the Ohio Valley Conference track and field meet Tuesday at Jim Mayo Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.

 JOSH WILSON | For The Herald-Dispatch

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Coal Grove's girls and Rock Hill's boys won Ohio Valley Conference high school track and field championships Tuesday at Fairland's Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.

The Hornets won the girls title with 144.5 points. Chesapeake was second with 121, followed by South Point with 103, Gallia Academy 94.5, Fairland 74.5, Ironton 57, Rock Hill 49.5 and Portsmouth 10.

