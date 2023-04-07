WHEELERSBURG, Ohio -- Andi Jo Howard smashed a three-run home run in the sixth inning to secure Wheelersburg's 11-0 run-rule victory over Portsmouth on Thursday in high school softball at Gene Bennett Park.
Catie Boggs hit a two-run homer and Maci Eaton a solo shot. Howard drove in five runs.
Wheelersburg improved to 7-0. The Trojans fell to 5-1.
EASTERN MEIGS 9, RIVER VALLEY 4: Darbi Mugrage drove in four runs on two hits, including a home run, as the Eagles defeated the Raiders in Reedsville, Ohio. Hope Reed and Brylyn Young each knocked in two runs. Reed Young, Emma Putnam and Ella Carlton had two hits apiece. Juli Durst earned the win. Hannah Kate Ehman drove in two runs and and Riley Bradley whacked two hits for River Valley.
WAHAMA 9, MEIGS 1: Kalyn Christian went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI to lift the White Falcons over the Marauders in New Haven, West Virginia. Mikie Lieving was 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs and was the winning pitcher, striking out 13. Amber Wolfe homered and knocked in two runs. Elissa Hoffman went 2 for 3. Delana Wright went 2 for 3 for Meigs.
KENTUCKY ROUNDUP: In the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Ashland fell 14-9 to Castalia (Ohio) Margaretta and 5-3 to Vandalia (Ohio) Butler. Lawrence County beat Vandalia Butler 8-4. Boyd County beat Pleasure Ridge Park 11-1. Greenup County defeated Weir (West Virginia) 17-3 and Staten Island (New York) Curtis 11-1. Russell topped Castalia (Ohio) Margaretta 10-8 and lost 14-8 to Lasalle (Illinois) Peru.
In the Florida Softball Beach Bash in Fort Walton Beach, Raceland edged Burback (Illinois) Reavis 12-11.
Baseball
FAIRVIEW 17, TOLSIA 1: Xavien Kouns and Tanner Johnson each went 2 for 4 with four RBI to help the Eagles wallop the Rebels in Glenhayes. Cameron Harper was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI. Tanner Reihs was the winning pitcher.
MEIGS 11, EASTERN MEIGS 1: Ethan Stewart knocked in three runs on three hits as the Marauders clobbered the Eagles in Reedsville, Ohio. Griffin Cleland, Jake Martin and Brodie Fackler smacked two hits apiece. Connor Imboden was the winning pitcher. Meigs took a 7-0 lead thanks to six Eastern errors.
KENTUCKY ROUNDUP: In the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Harbor Creek (Pennsylvania) beat Ashland 4-2 and Vandalia (Ohio) Butler defeated Boyd County 5-1. In the Jackie Robinson Classic in Vero Beach, Florida, DeSales topped Russell 4-2 and Montgomery County beat Greenup County 15-5.
