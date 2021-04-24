HURRICANE, W.Va. -- Hurricane (9-10) rallied from a seven-point deficit in the last 47 seconds to win the Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 1 championship 62-59 over St. Albans (4-9) on Friday.
Eli Crompton scored 16 points to lead the Redskins, who will entertain Cabell Midland (11-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Region IV co-final with a state tournament berth at stake.
Nas'jaih Jones scored 14 points and Jaxon Nicely 13 for Hurricane. Drew Reed paced St. Albans with 22 points. Jaimelle Claytor scored 17 and Peyton Brown 13.
The Red Dragons visit Huntington High (10-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the other co-final.
LOGAN 46, LINCOLN COUNTY 44: The Wildcats edged the Panthers in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 finals at the Logan Fieldhouse.
Jackson Sanders led Lincoln County (13-7) with 14 points. Jayse Tully chipped in 12.
NITRO 37, WINFIELD 32: The host Wildcats (15-3) beat the Generals in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 title game as Kolton Painter scored 18 points.
Nitro will entertain Lincoln County in a co-final with a state tournament berth on the line on Tuesday. Winfield goes to Logan in the other co-final. Seth Shilot paced the Generals with 11 points.
WAHAMA 75, GILMER COUNTY 68: The White Falcons (7-11) defeated the Titans (11-8) in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 finals in Glenville, West Virginia, for their first sectional boys basketball title since 2007.
Freshman Sawyer VanMatre led Wahama with 21 points. Ethan Gray and Josiah Lloyd each scored 16. Ty Wellings paced Gilmer County with 21 points. Ean Hamric scored 17 and Avery Chapman 12.
POCA 82, BUFFALO 39: Isaac McKneely scored 41 points to lead the Dots to a rout of the visiting Bison in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 2 title game. Ethan Payne scored 13 points for Poca. Alec Hanshaw scored 24 points for Buffalo.
Tennis
CABELL MIDLAND 4, PARKERSBURG 3: The doubles team of Ben Taylor and Wisam Helwani defeated the Big Reds' Seth Rowh and Simon Strobl 8-1 to lift the Knights to a victory.
Aiden Cottrell and Ashton Cottrell won singles matches for Cabell Midland. Aiden Cottrell and Alex Cottrell won their doubles match.
Baseball
SPRING VALLEY 7, PARKERSBURG SOUTH 0: Branson McCloud pitched a shutout as the Timberwolves beat the Patriots. McCloud struck out five and limited Parkersburg South to four hits.
FAIRLAND 2, ROCK HILL 1: Blake Trevathan struck out 12, drove in both runs and pitched a three-hitter as the Dragons rallied to edge the Redmen in Rome Township, Ohio.
Dacoda Chapman went 3 for 3 for Fairland, which scored twice in the fifth inning after Rock Hill had taken a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Jaedon Stevens in the first. Isaiah Kelly was 2 for 3 for Rock Hill.
ROCK HILL 100 000 0 -- 1 3 0
FAIRLAND 000 020 x -- 2 7 1
Pemberton and Kelly; Trevathan and Cummings.
Hitting: (RH) Kelly 2-3; (F) Chapman 3-3, Trevathan 2 RBI.
IRONTON ST. JOE 2, PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 0: Jackson Rowe pitched a one-hit shutout as the visiting Flyers won a key Southern Ohio Conference game over the Titans. Rowe was one out from a no-hitter when Reagan Lester singled to center.
Ironton St. Joe (10-1 overall, 6-0 SOC) took a 1-0 lead when Matt Sheridan grounded out to drive in Brady Medinger in the third inning. Rowe, who went 2 for 3, singled in Sheridan in the sixth to set the score.
IRONTON ST. JOE 001 001 0 -- 2 4 5
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 000 000 0 -- 0 1 2
Rowe and M. Mahlmeister; Nichols and Kammer.
Hitting: (ISJ) Rowe 2-3.
IRONTON 7, COAL GROVE 0: John Wylie struck out eight in five innings as the Fighting Tigers (14-3 overall, 8-1 Ohio Valley Conference) won their 11th consecutive game.
Wylie also went 2 for 3. Peyton Adlridge drove in two runs and Cole Freeman went 2 for 4. Tait Matney was 2 for 2 for the host Hornets.
IRONTON 201 002 2 -- 7 9 0
COAL GROVE 000 000 0 -- 0 4 2
Wylie, Freeman (6), Deere (7) and Bias; Harrison and Stevens.
Hitting: (I) Wylie 2-3 2B, Aldridge two RBI, Freeman 2-4, Bias 2B; (CG) Matney 2-2.
HURRICANE 13, RIVERSIDE 1: Joel Gardner and Luke Moore each homered and drove in two as the Redskins (5-1) clobbered the Warriors. Ethan Spolarich was 3 for 3, Quarrier Phillips 2 for 2 and Cameron Carney drove in two.
RIVER VALLEY 3, OAK HILL 0: The Raiders (7-8) scored all their runs in the bottom of the fifth to overcome a 1-0 deficit and beat the Oaks in Bidwell, Ohio. Chase Barber was the winning pitcher. Blaine Cline had two hits for River Valley. Aiden Hall went 2 for 3 for Oak Hill.
POINT PLEASANT WINS TWO: 7, SISSONVILLE 0: Kyelar Morrow struck out six and hurled a shutout as the Big Blacks (3-2) beat Sissonville 7-0. Hunter Lilly and Luke Pinkerton each went 3 for 4 with two RBI.
Joel Beattie was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBI to lead Point Pleasant to a 15-5 win over host Ripley. Lilly, Pinkerton and Riley Oliver had two RBI apiece. Morrow went 3 for 4. Kadin Hall drove in two for the Vikings.
WILLIAMSTOWN 4, WAHAMA 0: Lee Molessa pitched a one-hit shutout and struck out 17. Luke Ankom went 3 for 4. Braydin Coleman was 2 for 3 with a homer run and three RBI.
Softball
VIKINGS SPLIT: Symmes Valley (13-5 overall, 6-3 SOC) lost to Portsmouth Notre Dame 10-0, then recovered to beat Sciotoville East 11-1.
The Titans' Gwen Sparks and Kyndall Ford combined on a six-hit shutout. Claire Detwiller went 3 for 5, Annie Dettwiller, Isabel Cassidy, Madison Brown, Sparks and Ford all were 2 for 4. Emily Estep went 2 for 3 for the Vikings.
Lauren Wells threw a one-hitter against the Tartans as Jordie Ellison went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Jocelyn Simpson drove in two and Desiree Simpson went 2 for 3.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 6, ASHLAND 0: Allie Triplett pitched a three-hit shutout as the Bulldogs (12-5) beat the host Kittens (5-7). Graycie Preece went 3 for 3, drove in two and scored one.
POINT PLEASANT 13, BUFFALO 0: The Big Blacks (4-2) scored nine runs in the third inning on their way a triumph over the host Bison .Riley Cochran earned the win and went 2 for 3 with four RBI. Tayah Fetty went 3 for 4. Julia Parsons was 2 for 3 with three RBI.
WHEELERSBURG 3, PORTSMOUTH WEST 1: The Pirates (11-1 overall, 7-0 SOC) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Senators. Kierra Kennard smashed a walk-off two-run homer.
Track
HORNETS WIN KOVC: The host Coal Grove's girls totaled 158.5 points to easily win the Kentucky-Ohio Valley Conference meet.
Ashland was second with 100 points, followed by Fairland with 78m Gallia Academy with 74, Boyd County with 64, Chesapeake with 60.5, South Point with 43, Raceland and Russell with 24, Portsmouth with 23 and Greenup County with 13.
The Hornets' 4x800 relay team of Kylie Montgomery, Olivia Kingrey, Laura Hamm and Kylee Thomas ran in 4:14 to break a school record that had stood since 1979. Holmes also won the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. McDaniel, Montgomery, Kingrey and Addi Dillow combined to win the 4x200. Amber Schwartz won the discus throw.
Russell won the boys meet with 128 points, edging Portsmouth by one. Boyd County was third with 73, followed by Ashland with 65, Raceland with 64.5, Greenup County with 61.5, Gallia Academy with 59.5, Chesapeake with 55 and South Point with 27.5
RIVERSIDE PT INVITATIONAL: Fairland's girls and Rock Hill's boy won championship at the meet at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
The Dragons finished with 122 points. Runner-up Gallia Academy had 101.16, followed by Chesapeake with 69, River Valley with 63.16, South Point and Rock Hill with 57 each, Raceland with 51.16, Ironton with 44.83, Portsmouth with 34, Meigs with 32.16, Ignite Homeschool with 19 and Fairland B with 5.5
Kylie Hayes of Fairland won the 100 hurdles in 18.18 for the Dragons' lone individual victory. Fairland put together several high finishes, however, to pull out the victory.
The Redmen won with 119 points. Portsmouth was second with 104, followed by Raceland with 89.5, Ironton with 74, Fairland with 59, Gallia Academy with 52, River Valley with 49, Chesapeake with 48.5, South Point with 31, Ignite Homeschool with 20 and Meigs with 10.
Rock Hill's 4x200 relay team of Parker Knipp, Brayden Adams, Tyson Lewis and Noah Wood won in 1:35.10. Wood won the 400 in 52.47 and the 200 in 23.15. Hunter Blagg, Sam Simpson, Dylan Griffith and Wood teamed to win the 4x400 in 3:41.46.
REPORT SCORES: To reports results of high school sporting events, email hdsports@hdmediallc.com.