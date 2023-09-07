HURRICANE, W.Va. -- Carson O'Dell shot a 3-under-par 33 to take medalist honors and lead Hurricane to the title in the Putnam County Championship high school golf tournament at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club on Wednesday.
The Redskins shot 148 as O'Dell was backed by Savannah Hawkins' 36, Josh Gooden's 39 and Tanner Sutphin's 40.
Winfield was second with a 150, led by Gavin Martin's 36. Stephen McDavid shot 37, Preston Keiffer 38 and Andrew Johnson 39.
Buffalo placed third with a 203. Alec Richardson shot 48, Evan Panaro 49, Gunner Fertig 50, and Chris Turner and Bryce Downey both carded 56s.
Girls soccer
HURRICANE 6, RIPLEY 0: Kendall Pyle scored two goals to lead host Hurricane past the Vikings on Tuesday. Rylyn Bielinski tallied the first goal. Jenna King, Sara Toothman and Kendall Anderson pitched in one goal apiece for Hurricane (5-0). Ripley dropped to 4-2-1 heading into a scheduled match with Parkersburg on Thursday.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 8, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Brooklyn Ousley scored five goals to lead the Eagles (5-2-1) past the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky. Lauren Arrowood scored one goal and handed out three assists. Natalie Damron and Kiersten Sagraves also scored. Sagraves, Martina Conley and Hayden Webb contributed assists. Abigail Ramey made seven saves.
Boys soccer
RUSSELL 2, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: Ben Totten and Alan Benitez Ramires scored as the Red Devils (7-3) defeated the Bulldogs (6-3) in Louisa, Kentucky. Brylee Mullins issued an assist. Caden Hampton made two saves.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 3, FLEMING COUNTY 0: Grace Clark's 17 assists helped the Volleycats (12-3) beat the visiting Panthers 25-14, 25-13, 25-15. Bentley Rogers had 14 digs and Khia Robinson 12 kills. Fleming County fell to 7-6.
GREENUP COUNTY 3, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 0: Peyton Powell made 12 kills as the Musketeers (8-5) defeated the Royals 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 in Lloyd, Kentucky. Rose Hill Christian dipped to 6-9.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
