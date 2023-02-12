The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230213-hds-preproundup.jpg

CARPENTER

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. -- Tayden Carpenter came off the bench to score 15 points and lead Ironton (15-6) to a 77-61 triumph over Teays Valley Christian Saturday in boys high school basketball.

Braden Schreck topped Fighting Tigers scorers with 22 points. Shaun Terry scored 19. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

