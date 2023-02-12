SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. -- Tayden Carpenter came off the bench to score 15 points and lead Ironton (15-6) to a 77-61 triumph over Teays Valley Christian Saturday in boys high school basketball.
Braden Schreck topped Fighting Tigers scorers with 22 points. Shaun Terry scored 19.
Alex Starcher scored 20 points and Richard Fu 19 to pace the Lions (11-6).
IRONTON 20 26 21 12 -- 79: Barnes 7, Terry 19, Wilson 7, Schreck 22, White 7, Felder 0, Carpenter 15, Markel 0, Markins 0, Roach 2, Cotton 0, Freeman 0, Sites 0.
TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN 16 14 13 18 -- 61: Fu 19, Starcher 20, Lin 5, Christian 2, Moles 5, Reid 2, Brock 6, Browder 2, Arthur 0.
FAIRVIEW 71, RACELAND 62: The Eagles (14-14) made 10 shots from 3-point range in defeating the homestanding Rams Saturday night.
Tamel Smith led Fairview with 21 points, three coming to give the Eagles a 57-55 lead they never relinquished. Bubba Day scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Tanner Johnson scored 16 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.
Connor Thacker paced Raceland (12-16) with 21 points. Landyn Newman and Jonah Arnett each scored 12. Christian Large chipped in 10.
FAIRVIEW 20 19 13 19 -- 71: Smith 21, T. Johnson 16, I. Johnson 5, Reihs 3, Adams 9, Cox 0, Day 17, Mayes 0.
RACELAND 21 15 13 13 -- 62: Topping 1, Large 10, Waller 0, Newman 12, Arnett 12, Ison 0, Thacker 21, Sutton 6.
HARLAN COUNTY 71, BOYD COUNTY 63: Trailing by 12 points at intermission, the host Lions got back in front by outscoring the Black Bears 22-8 in the third frame in Summit, Kentucky. But Harlan County out-pointed Boyd County 22-12 in the fourth period to win.
Cole Hicks scored 15 points, Rhett Holbrook netted 14, Jason Ellis tallied 11 and Jacob Spurlock dropped in 10 for the Lions (21-5), whose win streak ended at 10.
Trent Noah scored 23 points, Maddox Huff added 20 and Daniel Carmical delivered 15 for the Black Bears (23-5).
HARLAN COUNTY 22 19 8 22 – 71: Noah 23, Huff 20, Carmical 15, Sumner 4, Carter 2, C. Johnson 5, B. Napier 2.
BOYD COUNTY 13 16 22 12 – 63: Hicks 15, Spurlock 10, Ellis 11, Taylor 8, R. Holbrook 14, T. Holbrook 2, Martin 0, D. Smith 3.
SYMMES VALLEY 50, SOUTH GALLIA 44: Ethan Smith scored 30 points in the Vikings' victory over the Rebels (7-13) in Mercerville, Ohio.
Symmes Valley (8-13) trailed 34-32 at the end of three quarters, but ended on an 18-10 run.
Gabe Frazer led South Gallia with 13 points. Tanner Boothe scored 11.
SYMMES VALLEY 13 8 11 18 -- 50: Ross 2, Corn 7, Cade 2, Simpkins 0, Taylor 0, Beckett 4, Saunders 5, Smith 30, Jones 0, Hieronimus 0.
SOUTH GALLIA 10 13 11 10 -- 44: N. Cremeens 8, Frazer 13, Kemp 0, Stanley 9, Davis 1, J. Cremeens 0, Boothe 11, Sanders 2, Wright 0, Shah 0.
POINT PLEASANT 69, RIVER VALLEY 47: Grant Barton scored 24 points and Eric Chapman 11 as the Big Blacks (9-9) beat the Raiders (1-20) in Bidwell, Ohio. Kade Alderman scored 19 for River Valley.
Girls basketball
GREENUP COUNTY 64, RACELAND 36: Rachel Bush scored 23 points to help the Musketeers beat the host Rams Saturday afternoon.
Emily Maynard scored 11 points and snatched 10 rebounds for Greenup County. Mikinzie Boltz scored 10 points as the Musketeers made 11 3-point shots.
Nim Maynard led Raceland with 16 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 20 16 20 8 -- 64: Maynard 11, Boltz 10, Crum 8, Bays 0, Branham 0, Spencer 9, McCormick 0, Bush 23, Shaffer 3.
RACELAND 5 10 5 16 -- 36: P. Mackie 3, Wellman 2, S. Maynard 2, Thomas 0, R. Mackie 0, Campbell 7, N. Maynard 16, Tennison 6.