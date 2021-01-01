IRONTON — Ironton used a 20-11 second-quarter run to rally for a 50-38 victory over Rock Hill in girls high school basketball Tuesday.
The Redwomen (0-4) led 12-9 after the first quarter, but the Fighting Tigers (3-4) came back to take a 29-23 lead by halftime. Ironton pulled away in the second half.
Teegan Carpenter paced the Tigers with 13 points. Lilly Zornes, Isabelle Morgan and Kirsten Williams scored 10 points apiece. Hadyn Bailey led Rock Hill with 12 points.
ROCK HILL 46, SOUTH POINT 43: The Redwomen (2-6 overall, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference) bounced back from a loss to Ironton with an overtime victory over the visiting Pointers on Wednesday.
Hadyn Bailey scored five points in the extra period and Emma Scott added four as Rock Hill pulled away. Bailey led the Redwomen with 17 points. Scott chipped in 11. Sarah Mitchell led South Point (0-3, 0-3) with 10 points.
SOUTH POINT 9 12 2 14 6 — 43
ROCK HILL 16 10 5 6 9 — 46
COAL GROVE 75, JACKSON 52: Addi Dillow scored 37 points and Kaleigh Murphy 14 as the Hornets (8-1) beat the host Ironwomen (2-5).
T.J. Carpenter led Jackson with 25 points.
COAL GROVE 23 24 13 15 — 75
JACKSON 9 12 20 11 — 52
SOUTH GALLIA 58, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 17: Twelve Rebels scored in a rout of the Titans in Mercerville, Ohio, on Tuesday.
Macie Sanders led South Gallia (4-1) with 15 points. Tori Triplett scored 10 points. Mia Caldwell led Sciotoville East with nine points.
SOUTH GALLIA 53, SOUTHERN 26: Jessie Rutt scored 19 points to lift the Rebels (5-1) to a rout of the Tornadoes (0-6) Wednesday in Racine, Ohio.
GREEN 39, WESTERN-PIKE 32: Kasey Kimbler scored 14 points and Kami Sweeney 12 as the Bobcats defeated the Indians in Latham, Ohio.
GREEN 9 15 8 7 — 39: Kibler 14, Brown 6, Sweeney 12, Blevins 3, Knapp 4.
WESTERN-PIKE 5 5 5 17 — 32: Francis 6, Beckett 2, Tackett 3, Grooms 2, Marhoover 5, Beekman 5, Ferneau 9.
VINTON COUNTY 63, WHEELERSBURG 45: Teagan Bartoe scored 16 points to help the Vikings beat the Pirates in McArthur, Ohio.
Myriah Davis scored 13 points and Lacie Williams 11 for Vinton County. Kaylee Darnell paced Wheelersburg with 20 points. Alaina Kenney scored 10.
Boys
SOUTH POINT 65, NEW BOSTON 44: Nakyan Turner scored 27 points to lead the Pointers (1-1) to a triumph over the visiting Tigers.
Mason Kazee scored 19 for South Point, which led 30-16 by halftime and put the game away with a late 21-11 streak. Kyle Sexton led New Boston with 13 points. Devon Jones chipped in 11 points.
NEW BOSTON 7 9 17 11 — 44
SOUTH POINT 17 13 14 21 — 65
CHESAPEAKE 76, SOUTH GALLIA 51: Levin Blankenship scored 20 points as the Panthers walloped the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio, on Wednesday.
Caleb Schneider and Devon Bellomy each scored 14 points for Chesapeake. Brayden Hammond led South Gallia with 24 points. Jaxxon Mabe scored 17.
COAL GROVE 83, GREEN 61: Tait Matney scored 22 points and Malachi Wheeler 17 as the host Hornets (2-2) defeated the Bobcats (1-4).
Freshman Braxton Horn scored 11 points for Coal Grove, which led 66-32 before a late rally by Green. Levi Sampson led the Bobcats with 25 points. Ethan Huffman scored 19.
GREEN 7 13 12 29 — 61: Sampson 25, Ray 2, Huffman 19, Blevins 8, Chaffins 0, Singleton 3, Sanders 4.
COAL GROVE 22 22 22 17 — 83: Easterling 2, Wheeler 17, Davis 3, Hicks 8, Hankins 2, Matney 22, Staton 6, Dillon 4, Horn 11, Kingery 8.
IRONTON ST. JOE 53, ROCK HILL 26: Jackson Rowe and J.C. Damron each scored 16 points in the Flyers’ victory over the Redmen in Pedro, Ohio.
Jimmy Mahlmeister scored 13 points for Ironton St. Joe (3-1). Jacob Schwab paced Rock Hill with nine points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 17 11 11 14 — 53
ROCK HILL 8 6 8 4 — 26
OLENTANGY BERLIN 59, FAIRLAND 58: Austin Corley made three free throws with no time left to lift the Bears (5-3) over the Dragons (5-3) in the Russ Gregg Showcase at Whitehall-Yearling High School in Columbus.
Fairland led by 11 points entering the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on. An inadvertent whistle by an official led to an additional 1.2 seconds being placed on the clock. Corley missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and two officials called the game over, but a third official called a foul, setting up Corley’s heroics.
Corley led the Bears with 29 points. Derek Goodman scored 11. Aiden Porter paced Fairland with 17 points. Clayton Thomas scored 11.
FAIRLAND 18 20 12 8 — 58: Polcyn 8, Porter 17, Hunt 8, Thomas 11, Williams 4, Schmidt 8, N. Thacker 2.
OLENTANGY BERLIN 16 9 14 20 — 59: Harris 2, Betz 0, Stone 0, Abenet 3, Corley 29, Inbody 8, Loeffler 6, Ackerman 0, Goodman 11, Harder 0.
SOUTH GALLIA 69, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 19: The Rebels (4-1) forced 30 turnovers in a rout of the Tartans (0-3) in Mercerville, Ohio.
Brayden Hammond led South Gallia with 19 points. Jaxxin Mabe scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Jaylen Mayhew and Landon Pernell led Sciotoville East with four points each.
SYMMES VALLEY 65, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 39: The Vikings (2-3) raced to a 26-6 lead and rolled to a rout of the Tartans (0-4) in Sciotoville, Ohio.
Drew Scherer scored 18 points to lead Symmes Valley. Jack Leith scored 12. Keagon Jackson paced Sciotoville East with 14 points.
SYMMES VALLEY 26 13 14 12 — 65: Brammer 4, Leith 12, Patterson 4, Ferguson 2, Beckett 2, Webb 0, Best 4, Scherer 18, Strow 0, Patterson 6, Justice 2, Walsh 9, Corn 2.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 6 11 13 9 — 39: Justice 0, Baughman 4, Flannery 6, Winston 2, Jackson 14, Pyles 2, Pernell 8, Johnson 0, Rase 0, Gray 0, Mayhew 3.
RIVER VALLEY 66, OAK HILL 44: Chase Barber scored 17 points to help the Raiders (5-2) roll by the Oaks (1-4) in Bidwell, Ohio.
Jordan Lambert scored 14 points and Jance Lambert 12. Landon Hines led Oak Hill with 17 points and Gavin Howell added 11 points.
MEIGS 50, SOUTHERN 43: Coulter Cleland scored 24 points and snagged 10 rebounds as the Marauders (2-6) beat the Tornadoes (0-6) in Racine, Ohio.
Wyatt Hoover snatched 10 rebounds for Meigs. Arrow Drummer led Southern with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Cade Anderson scored 10 points.
PORTSMOUTH 80, ROCK HILL 58: Dariyonne Bryant scored 13 points to help the host Trojans top the Redmen.
Miles Shipp scored 12 points and Michael Duncan 10 for Portsmouth. Braydon Malone led Rock Hill with 22 points.
ROCK HILL 11 13 13 21 — 58
PORTSMOUTH 12 21 27 20 — 80