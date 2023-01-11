The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230112-hds-hs roundup.JPG

Ironton’s Ethan White drives for a layup as teammate Lincoln Barnes (0) and Portsmouth’s Devon Lattimore (2) look on during a high school basketball game Tuesday at the Conley Center in Ironton.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON — Ironton trailed by 16 points midway through the fourth quarter, but rallied to defeat Portsmouth 77-71 in overtime in high school boys basketball Tuesday at the Conley Center.

The Trojans (4-7 overall, 2-5 Ohio Valley Conference) led 59-43 before the Fighting Tigers (6-3, 4-1) went on a 23-6 run, capped by Ethan White’s tying basket with 1:05 left in regulation to force the extra period. Ironton scored the first six points in overtime to complete the rally.

