IRONTON — Ironton trailed by 16 points midway through the fourth quarter, but rallied to defeat Portsmouth 77-71 in overtime in high school boys basketball Tuesday at the Conley Center.
The Trojans (4-7 overall, 2-5 Ohio Valley Conference) led 59-43 before the Fighting Tigers (6-3, 4-1) went on a 23-6 run, capped by Ethan White’s tying basket with 1:05 left in regulation to force the extra period. Ironton scored the first six points in overtime to complete the rally.
Braden Schreck led the Tigers with 29 points. White scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Lincoln Barnes chipped in 11 points. Devon Lattimore scored 24 points to pace Portsmouth. Deandre Berry scored 17 and Kenny Sanderlin and Tyler Duncan 11 each.
PORTSMOUTH 14 15 22 15 5 — 71: Lattimore 24, Duncan 11, Sanderlin 11, Livingston 0, Berry 17, Bleech 3, Lewis 0, Cobb 0, Stine 5.
IRONTON 15 10 13 28 11 — 77: Barnes 10, Terry 8, Wilson 4, Schreck 29, White 18, Felder 4, Carpenter 4, Markins 0.
SOUTH POINT 54, COAL GROVE 38: Caleb Lovely scored 25 points to lift the Pointers over the host Hornets. Dryzon Mullen scored 16 points and Karson Frecka 12 for Coal Grove.
SOUTH POINT 12 16 16 10 — 54: Lovely 25, Smith 2, Wilburn 0, Haney 2, Garrett 0, Childers 0, Vance 8, Ermalovich 0, Hanshaw 2, Dornon 2, Chiders 9.
COAL GROVE 5 15 12 6 — 38: Gibson 4, Jenkins 0, Simpson 0, Murphy 0, J. Turner 0, Davis 1, Mullens 16, Frecka 12, C. Turner 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 53, PND 52: Erikai Jackson scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Flyers (7-4 overall, 4-2 Southern Ohio Conference) rallied to beat host Portsmouth Notre Dame (7-4, 4-2). Hunter Staton scored 14 points and Kai Coleman 11 for Ironton St. Joe. Cody Metzler led the Titans with 18 points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 6 17 13 17 — 53: Jackson 17, Balestra 0, Staton 14, Brown 9, Coleman 11, Neal 0, Rowe 2.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 13 10 14 15 — 52: Barbarits 6, Bradford 8, Collins 0, Metzler 18, Campbell 9, Phillips 4, Sparks 7.
RUSSELL 56, MORGAN COUNTY 50: The Red Devils (14-3) used an 18-4 run to erase an early deficit and beat the Cougars (12-3) in Marvin Meredith Gym in Russell, Kentucky. Damon Charles scored 22 points, Carson Blum 14 and Caleb Rimmer 11 for Russell. Charles pulled down 15 rebounds. Eli Griffith led Morgan County with 17 points. Logan Spencer and Gatlin Griffth each chipped in 10 points.
RUSSELL 13 12 18 13 — 56: Charles 22, Blum 14, Quinn 0, Rimmer 11, G. Carter 2, Fleming 0, Neal 5, Z. Carter 0.
MORGAN COUNTY 12 10 15 13 — 50: Hoskins 4, E Griffith 17, G Griffith 10, Adams 9, Spencer 10, Dagnan 0, Justice 0.
CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 71, HANNAN 39: Luke Lyle and Jon Dillon each scored 16 points to help the Warriors defeat the host Wildcats. Sam Mulanax scored 15 points for Cross Lanes Christian (6-3). Dakota Watkins scored 19 points and Cameron Wright 14 for Hannan (3-7).
GREEN 49, NEW BOSTON 40: The Bobcats (10-3 overall, 7-0 Southern Ohio Conference) outscored the Tigers 19-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for a victory on the road. Abe McBee led Green with 15 points. Levi Blevins scored 11 and Levi Sampson 10. Tyrek Lewis paced New Boston (6-6, 3-4) with 11 points.
GREEN 13 4 13 19 — 49: Levi Blevins 11, Levi Sampson 10, Knapp 6, Abe McBee 15, Waddell 0, G. McBee 7.
NEW BOSTON 6 13 13 8 — 40: Allard 5, Maynard 4, Tyrek Lewis 11, Beasley 5, Cahill 6, Rivers 0, Jackson 5.
Girls basketball
GRACE CHRISTIAN 55, CALVARY BAPTIST 18: Abigail Stepp, Sydney Cicenas and Jenna Tanner scored 13 points apiece to lead the Soldiers (7-2) over the Patriots in Hurricane, West Virginia.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 14 19 14 8 — 55: Stepp 13, Cicenas 13, Tanner 13, C. Adkins 6, H. Adkins 2, Holderby 2, G. Fraley 2, J. Fraley 2, Adams 1, Wilson 1.
CALVARY BAPTIST 4 7 5 2 — 18: A. Smith 7, Hensley 5, B. Smith 3, Puckett 2, Cregut 1.
RUSSELL 56, MORGAN COUNTY 41: Shaelyn Steele scored 25 points and Kennedy Darnell 12 as the Red Devils (10-7) defeated the Cougars (11-7) in Russell, Kentucky. Jenna Hampton scored 21 points and Emma Clinger 10 for Morgan County.
MORGAN COUNTY 9 10 13 9 — 41: Hampton 21, Dye 0, Clinger 10, Adkins 7, Smith 1.
RUSSELL 12 13 19 12 — 56: Oborne 2, Atkins 4, Fitzpatrick 6, Steele 25, Darnell 12, Quinn 7.
LEWIS COUNTY 49, GREENUP COUNTY 38: Sarah Paige Weddington’s double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds helped the Lions (11-4) defeat the Musketeers (8-7) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Emily Maynard led Greenup County with 12 points.
EASTERN-MEIGS 70, MEIGS 61: The Eagles (7-5) raced to a 21-6 lead in a victory over the Marauders (6-6) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Sydney Reynolds led Eastern with 28 points. Eric Durst scored 17, Juli Durst 12 and Abby Guthrie 10. Rylee Lisle scored 20 points to lead Meigs. Andrea Mahr and Jennifer Parker each scored 12.
EASTERN-MEIGS 22 17 16 15 — 70: Reynolds 28, Carleton 1, Reed 3, E. Durst 17, Guthrie 10, J. Durst 12.
MEIGS 10 23 11 17 — 61: Parker 12, Lisle 20, Wolfe 7, Mahr 12, Wright 4, Musser 6.