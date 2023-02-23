The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON -- Braden Schreck scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift fifth seed Ironton (16-6) to a 71-65 triumph over No. 12 Thornville Sheridan (14-8) in a Division II high school boys basketball sectional semifinal at the Conley Center on Wednesday.

Shaun Terry scored 15 points, 13 in the second half, for the Fighting Tigers. Terry scored the winning points off an offensive rebound with 45 seconds to play. Landen Wilson scored 12 points for the Tigers, who made 21 of 24 free throws and 10 of 11 in the fourth quarter. Ethan White chipped in 11.

