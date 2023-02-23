IRONTON -- Braden Schreck scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift fifth seed Ironton (16-6) to a 71-65 triumph over No. 12 Thornville Sheridan (14-8) in a Division II high school boys basketball sectional semifinal at the Conley Center on Wednesday.
Shaun Terry scored 15 points, 13 in the second half, for the Fighting Tigers. Terry scored the winning points off an offensive rebound with 45 seconds to play. Landen Wilson scored 12 points for the Tigers, who made 21 of 24 free throws and 10 of 11 in the fourth quarter. Ethan White chipped in 11.
Reed Coconis led the Generals with 16 points. Evan Anderson scored 12 points and A.J. Winters 11.
Ironton visits fourth-seeded New Lexington (19-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional championship. The Panthers beat Jackson 40-29 in the other semifinal.
IRONTON 18 13 18 22 -- 71: Barnes 8, Terry 12, Wilson 12, Schreck 25, White 11, Carpenter 0.
GALLIA ACADEMY 66, ALEXANDER 37: The sixth-seeded Blue Devils outscored the No. 11 Spartans 22-8 in the fourth quarter to win a Division II sectional semifinal in Centenary, Ohio. Isaac Clary scored 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds for Gallia Academy (17-6). Brody Fellure scored 16 points and Vance Lambert 12. Tyler D'Augustino led Alexander (15-7) with 21 points. The Blue Devils entertain Circleville (12-12) at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title. The Tigers upset No. 3 Miami Trace 61-46 in the other semifinal.
SUGAR CREEK CHRISTIAN 82, HILLSBORO CHRISTIAN 46: Sophomore Samuel Wheeler scored 17 points and grabbed a program-record 24 rebounds as the host Eagles clobbered the Crusaders. All five Sugar Creek starters scored in double figures and three finished with double-doubles. Chase Nichols scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Morgan Gleichauf scored 11 points and issued 11 assists. Carter Beaumont scored 16 points and Will Salyers 11.
Girls basketball
WHEELERSBURG 48, CHESAPEAKE 26: The Pirates outscored the Panthers 30-10 in the second half of a victory in a girls Division III high school basketball district tournament semifinal. Chesapeake (17-7) led 10-9 after one quarter and trailed 18-16 at halftime, but Wheelersburg (21-2), ranked ninth in the state, used a 17-6 spurt in the third quarter to pull away. Makenna Walker paced the Pirates with 18 points. Macee Eaton scored 12 and Lexie Rucker 11. Sophi Hutchinson led the Panthers with 21 points. Wheelersburg advances to the championship game versus ninth-seeded Nelsonville-York at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wellston.
LEESBURG FAIRFIELD 43, ROCK HILL 37: The seventh-seeded Lions outscored the sixth-seeded Redwomen 8-2 in overtime for a victory in a Division III district semifinal game in Jackson, Ohio. Rock Hill (17-6) trailed most of the way before outscoring Fairfield 9-6 in the fourth quarter. Peyton Magee led the Lions (18-5) with 18 points. Hazley Matthews scored 15 points and J'Lynn Risner snared 15 rebounds for the Redwomen. Fairfield plays No. 1 North Adams at noon Saturday at Waverly for the district title.
PORTSMOUTH 61, ADENA 34: The eighth-seeded Trojans blew out the fifth-seeded Warriors in a district semifinal in Lucasville, Ohio. Portsmouth jumped to a 21-10 lead and never was seriously challenged as Daysha Reid scored 19 points, Sienna Allen 17 and Savannah Cantrell 15. The Trojans move on to the championship game against No. 2 seed and eighth-ranked Portsmouth West at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Waverly Downtown Arena. The Senators defeated Minford 54-34 in the other semifinal.
