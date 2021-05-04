PEDRO, Ohio — Ironton clinched the Ohio Valley Conference championship Monday with a 16-3 victory over Rock Hill in high school softball.
The Fighting Tigers (22-3 overall, 12-1 OVC) pounded 17 hits, 10 for extra bases. Kiandra Martin went 3 for 3 with two runs batted in. Graycie Brammer was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI, Kirsten Williams 3 for 5 with three RBI, Kylee Richendollar 2 for 4 with a homer, Emily Weber 2 for 3, Kylee Richendollar 2-4 with a home run, Katelyn Williams drove in four and Bella Sorbilli went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Keegan Moore earned the win.
Makenzie Hanshaw was 2 for 3 with two home runs for the Redwomen.
IRONTON 304 72 — 16 17 2
ROCK HILL 002 01 — 3 3 2
Moore and Brammer. Howard, Adkins (4) and Hanshaw. Hitting: (I) Brammer 2-4 2B HR 2 RBI, Kr. Williams 3-5 2 2B 3 RBI, Moore 2B, Richendollar 2-4 HR, Sorbilli 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Martin 3-3 2B 3B 2 RBI, Emily Weber 2-3, Ka. Williams 2B 4 RBI; (RH) Hanshaw 2-3 2 HR 3 RBI.
COAL GROVE 8, FAIRLAND 4: Kaleigh Murphy was the winning pitcher and went 3 for 3 to lead the Hornets by the visiting Dragons.
Addi Dillow went 2 for 4 for Coal Grove. Rylee Harmon and Jaidyn Griffith each drove in two runs.
Kaylee Salyer struck out 13 for Fairland. Katie Pruitt was 2 for 4 with a home run. Brenna Reedy and Emily Bowen each went 2 for 4.
CHESAPEAKE 10, SOUTH POINT 1: Erika Bowman struck out nine to help the Panthers beat the host Pointers.
Madison French went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI. McKenna Brown was 2 for 4 with three RBI. Kadee Langdon homered for South Point.
CHESAPEAKE 231 040 0 — 10 9 2
SOUTH POINT 100 000 0 — 1 4 0
Bowman and Bishop. Evans and Staley. Hitting: (C) Brown 2-4 3 RBI, French 2-4 2B HR 2 RBI, (SP) Kadee Langdon HR, Staley 2B.
ASHLAND 16, FAIRVIEW 0: Lauren Spears went 2 for 3, homered and drove in three. Tabitha Cassidy and Taylor Hamilton has two hits each. Jada Erwin earned the win.
PORTSMOUTH 17, GALLIA ACADEMY 7: Faith Phillips had four hits and was the winning pitcher as the Trojans defeated the Blue Angels in Centenary, Ohio.
RACELAND 4, JOHNSON CENTRAL 2: Chloe Collins hit her 11th home run of the season and drove in two runs to help the homestanding Rams beat the Eagles. Raegan West was the winning pitcher. Makenna Francis was 2 for 3.
WELLSTON 9, RIVER VALLEY 0: Jenna Johnston had three hits and two RBI as the Rockets topped the visiting Raiders.
WAHAMA 15, TYLER CONSOLIDATED 1: Lauren Noble had three hits and six RBI to lead the White Falcons (6-0) over the Silver Knights. Emma Gibbs drove in three and winning pitcher Mikie Lieving two.
RIPLEY 11, POINT PLEASANT 3: The Vikings scored nine runs in the first inning of a win over the Big Blacks. Kaylee Byus homered and drove in three for Point Pleasant.
Baseball
FAIRLAND 8, COAL GROVE 2: Blake Trevathan struck out 10 to lead the Dragons (13-5 overall, 10-3 OVC) to a triumph over the host Hornets and into a first-place tie with Ironton in the OVC.
Trevathan also drove in two runs. Tyler Sammons was 2 for 3, Alex Rogers 2 for 4, and Cooper Cummings drove in two. Connor Harrison went 2 for 2 for Coal Grove.
FAIRLAND 240 001 1 — 8 9 1
COAL GROVE 000 200 0 — 2 5 2
Trevathan and Cummings. Harrison and Matney. Hitting: (F) Chapman 2B RBI, Trevathan 2 RBI, Cummings 2 RBI, Rogers 2-4 2B, Sammons 2-3 3B RBI; (CG) Harrison 2-2.
ROCK HILL 10, IRONTON 9: Brayden Friend drove in Nick VanKeuren with the winning run to lift the Redmen over the Tigers.
Rock Hill broke Ironton’s 15-game winning streak and dropped the Tigers into a first-place tie with Fairland for the OVC lead. Jakob Schwab was 2 for 4 with two RBI for Rock Hill, as did Hayden Harper. Jon Wylie, Conner Freeman and Nate Bias were all 2 for 4 for Ironton.
IRONTON 000 810 0 — 9 10 5
ROCK HILL 203 203 x — 10 7 4
Kleinman, Sloan (5), Duncan (6) and Bias; Brammer, McFann (5) and Kelly.
Hitting: (I) Ironton: Wylie 2-4, Deere 2B, Freeman 2-4, Bias 2-4, C. Kleinman 3B 3-RBI; (RH) Harper 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Schwab 2-4 2B 2 RBI.
PND 6, IRONTON ST. JOE 4: Portsmouth Notre Dame took advantage of six Flyer errors to win on the road.
Caleb Nichols picked up the win and went 2 for 5 with two RBI. Alex Cassidy was 2 for 2 and Matt Boldman and Dylan Seison each were 2 for 4. For Ironton St. Joe, Michael Mahlmeister drive in two runs, Blake Stuntebeck went 2 for 3 and Jimmy Mahlmeister 2 for 4.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 002 202 0 — 6 8 1
IRONTON ST. JOE 300 001 0 — 4 8 6
Nichols, Cassidy (7) and Kammer. Stuntebeck, J. Mahlmeister (6) and M. Mahlmeister.
Hitting: (P D) Seison 2-4, Nichols 2-5 2B 2 RBI, Cassidy 2-2, Boldman 2-4; (ISH) J. Mahlmeister 2-4, Stuntebeck 2-3 2B, M. Mahlmeister 2 RBI, Medinger 2B.
SOUTH POINT 5, CHESAPEAKE 1: Brendan Dillon and Jordan Ermalovich drove in two runs each to lead the host Pointers by the Panthers.
Hunter McCallister was the winner. Levi Lawson went 2 for 3. For Chesapeake, Devin Stevens and Austin Henderson each were 2 for 3.
CHESAPEAKE 001 000 0 — 1 7 0
SOUTH POINT 005 000 x — 5 5 1
Walsh, Daniels (4) and Grim; McCallister and Chapman.
Hitting: (C) Grim 2B, Stevens 2-3, Henderson 2-3; (SP) Dillon 2 RBI, Lawson 2-3, Ermalovich 2B 2 RBI.
ASHLAND 25, WEST CARTER 14: The Tomcats scored 16 runs in the third inning to clobber the Comets in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Sawyer Alley and Colin Howard drove in four runs each for Ashland (7-8). Howard hit a grand slam. NeShawn Peppers drove in three runs and Eli Miller, Jack Heineman and Asher Stevens knocked in two apiece.
GREENUP COUNTY 15, LEWIS COUNTY 0: Ty Logan and Hunter Clevenger drove in two runs each as the Musketeers routed the Lions in Lloyd, Kentucky. Logan Bays went 2 for 3. Carson Wireman picked you the win.