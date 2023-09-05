HUNTINGTON -- Abigail Justus made 14 digs to help Rose Hill Christian defeat Huntington St. Joe 25-12, 25-20, 25-14 in high school volleyball Friday at the St. Joe Gym.
Isabel Hensley contributed 10 kills as the Royals improved to 6-8.
Boys soccer
GREENUP COUNTY 10, HARVEST CHRISTIAN 1: Nate Crum scored one goal and assisted on three to help the Musketeers (2-6-1) defeat Harvest Christian 10-1 Saturday in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Easton Sparks and Karter Gilliam each scored three times. Elijah Brown scored once and assisted twice. Brantley Snider and Elijah Beech each handed out an assist. Owen Collier made 15 saves.
Tennis
MINFORD 5, IRONTON 0: Miranda Johnson beat Hannah Leith 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles to spark the Falcons to a triumph over the Fighting Tigers. Ava Estep topped Allie Davis 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Sophia Arnett defeated Laney Morgan 6-0, 7-5 at No. 3. Addy Lute and Kailey Shaffer outdueled Leith and Rachel Barnes 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Ambreea Sowards and Allie McCray defeated Jenna Compliment and Olivia Wilson 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
MINFORD 4, WHEELERSBURG 1: Aby Jones' 6-2, 6-4 victory over Ava Estep at second singles was the Pirates' lone win against the Falcons. Miranda Johnson topped Josalyn Conley 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1. Kylie Johnson swept Claire Kaitenbach 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 at No. 3. At No. 1 doubles, Lute and Shaffer beat Brooklyn Howard and Kohra Mowery 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2, Sowards and McCray defeated Aly Floyd and Hannah Whitt 6-0, 6-1.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
