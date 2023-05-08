CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- Cabell Midland pulled away in the middle furlongs, er, innings, to beat Paintsville 10-0 Saturday in the Boyd County Derby Classic.

The Knights scored seven runs in the third inning. Winning pitcher Jared Nethercutt and reliever Evan Akers combined for the shutout.

Cabell Midland scored three times in the second inning. Jack Eastone went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in. Kenyon Collins and Hunter McSweeney each drove in two runs. Clayton Hettlinger was 2 for 2. Jonah Porter and Austin Allen each had two hits in as many at bats for the Tigers.

Earlier, Paintsville raced out of the gate quickly to defeat the host 6-0. The Tigers scored four runs in the first inning. Connor Fugate struck out 10 and was the winning pitcher. Later in the day, Boyd County beat Wolfe County 10-2.

CABELL MIDLAND 037 00 -- 10 9 0

PAINTSVILLE 000 00 -- 0 6 0

Nethercutt, Akers (5) and Samuel; (P) Porter, Kincheloe (3), Horne (4), Crace (5) and James.

Hitting: (CM) Collins 2 RBI, Eastone 2-2 2 RBI, McSweeney 2 RBI; (P) Porter 2-2 Allen 2-2, Phelps 2B..

SYMMES VALLEY 2, PND 1: The Vikings made a mess of the Southern Ohio Conference Division I title chase with an upset of Portsmouth Notre Dame in Aid, Ohio. The loss dropped the Titans into a first-place tie with Green and Ironton St. Joe in the loss column. Notre Dame and the Bobcats play Tuesday, while the Flyers visit Western-Pike at the same time. Symmes Valley trailed 1-0 before Aiden Hieronimous double in Aydan Taylor to tie it. Will Jones singled in Zander Hurn in walk-off fashion to win it. Tanner Corn was the winning pitcher, fanning 11. Taylor went 2 for 3.

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 100 000 0 -- 1 5 4

SYMMES VALLEY 100 000 1 -- 2 6 0

L. Cassidy and Lester; Corn and Jones.

Hitting: (PND) L. Cassidy 2B; (SV) Taylor 2-3 2B Hieronimous 2B.

Softball

SYMMES VALLEY 7, ROCK HILL 0: Jocelyn Carpenter, the team's lone 12th-grader, homered to help the Vikings (15-7) beat the Redwomen on Senior Night in Aid, Ohio. Freshman Brenna Tibbs pitched a four-hitter, striking out six. Savannah Mart's double to score Lindsey Freeman in the first inning provided the winning run. Freeman hit a home run and drove in two runs. Carpenter knocked in two.

ROCK HILL 000 000 0 -- 0 4 2

SYMMES VALLEY 101 401 x -- 7 9 1

Gillispie and Kidd; Tibbs and Carpenter.

Hitting: (RH) S. Kidd 2B, J. Kidd 2B; (SV) Freeman 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Carpenter HR 2 RBI, Mart 2B, McComas 2B.

RIVER VALLEY 12, SOUTHERN 6: Riley Bradley smacked four hits, including a home run, to plate three runs as the Raiders beat the Tornadoes in Racine, Ohio. Hannah Kate Ehman knocked in two runs. Savannah White, Chloe Litchfield and winning pitcher Abbigail Hollanbaugh whacked three hits apiece. Marlo Norris, Kass Chaney and Jalynn Hupp swatted two hits apiece for Southern.