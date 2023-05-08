CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- Cabell Midland pulled away in the middle furlongs, er, innings Saturday to beat Paintsville 10-0 in the Boyd County Derby Classic high school baseball showcase.
The Knights used a seven-run third inning, following three scores in the second.
Jared Nethercutt was the winning pitcher. Jack Eastone went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in. Kenton Collins and Hunter McSweeney each drove in two runs. Austin Allen and Jonah Porter each smacked two hits for the Tigers.
CABELL MIDLAND 037 00 -- 10 9 4
PAINTSVILLE 000 00 -- 0 6 0
Nethercutt, Akers (5) and Samuel; Porter, Kincheloe (3), Horne (4), Crace (5) and James.
Hitting: (P) Allen 2-2, Porter 2-2.
PAINTSVILLE 6, BOYD COUNTY 0: The Tigers raced out of the gate quickly to defeat the Lions in the Boyd County Derby Classic. Paintsville scored four runs in the first inning. Connor Fugate struck out 10 and was the winning pitcher. Later in the day, Boyd County beat Wolfe County 10-2.
RIVER VALLEY 3, SOUTHERN 1: Tanner Young struck out seven to earn a win as the Raiders topped the Tornadoes in Racine, Ohio. Ethan Jagers had two hits and drove in one run for River Valley. Colton Bradley had an RBI. Jacob Wickline slapped two hits for Southern.
FAIRVIEW SPLITS: The Eagles beat Lewis County 5-3 and lost to the Lions 7-2 in a doubleheader in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Izaac Johnson went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and three stolen bases in the opener. Tamel Smith was 3 for 4, Cameron Harper 2 for 4 and Tanner Johnson 2 for 5. Tanner Reihs earned the win. In the nightcap, Andrew Collins went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Lewis County. Braedyn McGlone was 2 for 2 and Kyran Ferguson 2 for 4. Collins was the winning pitcher.
MENIFEE COUNTY 20, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 4: Zachary Perkins went 5 for 5 with two RBIs and eight stolen bases as the Wildcats clobbered the Royals in Ashland. Logan Hurt was 4 for 5 with two RBI. Eli Goodan went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Landon Brewer drove in four with a 2-for-4 performance. Roger Burberry went 3 for 4. Grayson Brown was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Lincoln Rogers went 2 for 5. Menifee County stole 15 bases. Christopher Hatton was the winning pitcher.
Softball
GALLIA ACADEMY 12, SOUTH POINT 3: Addy Burke plated five runs on four hits as the Blue Angels defeated the Pointers in Centenary, Ohio. Jenna Harrison knocked in three runs on two hits. Gabby Champlin smashed three hits and scored four runs.
PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL 4, ASHLAND 3: Chloe Hannah struck out 10 to help the Hawks nip the host Kittens. Abigail Hess went 2 for 2 with four stolen bases. Hannah and Livia Sanders each were 2 for 3. Emalie Tackett swiped two bags. Grace DeLaney went 2 for 4 for Ashland.
RIVER VALLEY 12, SOUTHERN 6: Riley Bradley whacked four hits, including a home run, and knocked in three runs as the Raiders beat the Tornadoes in Racine, Ohio. Hannah Ehman drove in two runs. Chloe Litchfield, Savannah White and winning pitcher Abbigail Hollanbaugh swatted two hits apiece. For Southern, Marlo Norris, Jaylynn Hupp and Kass Chaney had two hits apiece.
GREENUP COUNTY 15, EAST CARTER 0: Kaylie Lawrence and Skyler Lawrence each had two hits and knocked in three runs as the Musketeers walloped the Raiders in Lloyd, Kentucky. Josey Kegley was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Kaylie Lawrence earned the win.
MEIGS 9, ALEXANDER 2: The Marauders scored seven late runs to break a 2-2 tie and vanquish the Spartans in Alexander, Ohio. Liyah Smith drove in three runs. Lily Dugan smacked three hits. Bella Roush and Delana Wright finished with two hits apiece.
PERRY COUNTY CENTRAL 2, RACELAND 1: Kaitlyn Grigsby held the Rams in check in the Tim Short Classic in Hazard, Kentucky. Lauren Morris and Emma Pigman had two hits for Perry County Central. Makenzie Bradley slapped two hits for Raceland.