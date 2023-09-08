ONA -- Toby Wheeler scored twice to lead Cabell Midland (6-2-1) to a 9-0 victory over St. Albans (2-5) on Thursday in boys high school soccer at the Castle.
Joey Ankrom scored the winning goal off a Lance Adkins assist. Wheeler then sandwiched goals around one by Andrew Coar. Griffin Shields, Elijah Stender, Jude McKinney, Chase Adkins and Will McFann also scored.
WHEELERSBURG 7, FAIRLAND 1: Max Hagens' hat trick helped the Pirates beat the Dragons in Rome Township, Ohio. Cooper Heinbach, Brody Wilburn, Ethan Hochstetler and Connor Estep also scored for Wheelersburg. Aeden Miller put Fairland on the board with 7:48 to play.
IRONTON ST. JOE 9, NEW BOSTON 0: Wesley Neal scored five goals as the Flyers routed the host Tigers. Landon Rowe and Brady Medinger each scored twice. Rowe chipped in four assists. Evan Balestra made seven saves to earn the shutout.
ASHLAND 0, FLEMING COUNTY 0: Sawyer Frazier saved three shots to help the host Tomcats (3-5-1) tie the Panthers (6-3-3). Brodie Knarr posted a clean sheet for Fleming County.
GALLIA ACADEMY 4, PORTSMOUTH 1: A Logan Drummond hat trick gave the Blue Devils a triumph over the Trojans. Heath Champlin also scored for Gallia Academy, Beckett Camden made two assists and Logan Polinski one.
Girls soccer
HUNTINGTON HIGH 4, CAPITAL 1: Cali Ellis scored a pair of goals to lift the Highlanders over the Cougars in Charleston.
Sophie Weiler gave Huntington a 1-0 lead on a goal in the 25th minute off an assist by her sister Tess Weiler. Ellis scored from 25 yards off a pass from Sophie Weiler in the 47th minute before Ellis made it 3-0 off a pass from Tess Weiler.
Capital pulled within 3-1 on a penalty kick in the 70th minute. The Highlanders' Emma Bropst found the back of the net off a Kaili Anderson assist in the 73rd minute to set the score.
WHEELERSBURG 4, FAIRLAND 1: The Pirates overcame an early deficit to beat the host Dragons. Molly Dunlap put Fairland ahead at 22:56. Wheelersburg tied it on an own goal, then took the lead on Ella Hochstetler's goal at 32:00. Bella Miller and Mia Vastine also scored.
ASHLAND 8, MINFORD 0: Kenleigh Woods and Milei Baker each scored four goals and issued two assists as the Cats (7-1) walloped the host Falcons. Kylee Fields handed out one assist. Mallorie Caudill made six saves.
HURRICANE 8, RIVERSIDE 0: Avery Hale and Peyton Scott scored two goals each as the Redskins (6-0) beat the Warriors. Kendall Anderson scored one goal and assisted on three. Lilly Lucas scored once and handed out two assists. Jenna King contributed one goal and one assist. Ryan Bielinski scored once.
Golf
CABELL MIDLAND WINS DUAL: The Knights edged Hurricane 151-153 at the Esquire Golf Club. Alex White led Cabell Midland with a 34. Jack Michael shot 37, Carson Sargent 39 and Cooper Childress 41. Savannah Hawkins carded a 32 for Hurricane to emerge as medalist. Kellen Pauley shot 39, Tanner Sutphin 40 and Carson O'Dell 42.
WINFIELD WINS TRI: Stephen McDonald carded a 34 to lead the Generals to a victory over Wahama and Point Pleasant at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, West Virginia. Winfield shot 148, Wahama 168 and Point Pleasant 212. Grant Roush shot 35 to pace the White Falcons and finish second individually. Bronson Shepard led the big Blacks with a 44.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 3, EAST CARTER 0: Grace Clark made 32 assists and Khia Robinson 17 kills as the host Volleycats swept the Raiders 25-19, 25-14, 25-15. Karley Sperry made 14 digs and Bentley Rogers 12.
RACELAND 3, FAIRVIEW 0: Kody Haddix's 20 assists paced the Rams past the visiting Eagles 25-8, 25-13, 25-16.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
