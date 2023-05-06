GALLIA ACADEMY 12, SOUTH POINT 3: Addy Burke plated five runs on four hits as the Blue Angels defeated the Pointers in Centenary, Ohio. Jenna Harrison had two hits and three RBIs. Gabby Chapman slapped three hits.
MEIGS 9, ALEXANDER 2: The Marauders scored the last seven runs to beat the Spartans in Albany, Ohio. Liyah Smith drove in three runs. Lily Dugan swatted three hits. Delana Wright and Bella Roush each smacked two.
Baseball
CABELL MIDLAND 6, JOHNSON CENTRAL 5: The Knights scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge the Golden Eagles in Ona. Jack Eastone singled in the winning run and went 2 for 3. Adam McCormill pitched one-third of an inning to earn the win. Luke Samuel and Isaac Petitt each knocked in two runs. Ray Ray Williams went 2 for 3. Logan Morrow drove in a pair of runs for Johnson Central.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 000 012 2 -- 5 5 2
CABELL MIDLAND 201 000 3 -- 6 8 5
Montgomery, Blevins (7) and Butcher; Collins, Adkins (4), McSweeney (5), McCormill (7) and Samuel.
FAIRLAND 9, RUSSELL 6: The Dragons overcame a 3-0 deficit with nine runs in the first inning at Roger Snyder Field in Rome Township, Ohio. Niko Kirtsy went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Hunter Lykins drove in two runs. Blaze Perry went 3 for 4 and was the winning pitcher. Nathan Totten went 2 for 4 with a home run, a triple and five RBIs for the Red Devils. Trey Berry went 3 for 4 for the Red Devils. Elijah Hankins and Kyle Mokas each were 2 for 3.
RUSSELL 300 300 0 -- 6 10 0
FAIRLAND 900 000 x -- 9 12 3
Hankins, Mitchell (1), Pennington (4) and Berry; Perry, Kykins (4), Wall (6) and Cummings.
SOUTH POINT 18, IRONTON ST. JOE 3: Ethan Layne drove in six runs and went 3 for 4 to lead the visiting Pointers to a rout of the Flyers. Gage Chapman went 3 for 4 with two triples and a pair of RBIs. Mark Hodges was 2 for 2 and knocked in two. Xathan Haney went 2 for 3 and Corey Otzanbarger 2 for 4. Haney was the winning pitcher.
POINT PLEASANT 13, WAHAMA 4: The Big Blacks came from three runs down to beat the Falcons in Mason, West Virginia. Anthony Marrero earned the win. The home plate umpire ejected a portion of the Wahama cheering section between home plate and third base. Point Pleasant followed with six runs to put the game away. Brylan Williamson drove in three runs. Marrero and Johnny Porter each knocked in two.
