MASON, W.Va. -- Mikie Lieving pitched a perfect game Friday as Wahama (2-0) defeated Tyler Consolidated 15-0 in high school softball.
Lieving struck out nine of the 12 batters she faced in the mercy rule-shortened contest.
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 18, 2023 @ 4:07 pm
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 18, 2023 @ 4:07 pm
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
MASON, W.Va. -- Mikie Lieving pitched a perfect game Friday as Wahama (2-0) defeated Tyler Consolidated 15-0 in high school softball.
Lieving struck out nine of the 12 batters she faced in the mercy rule-shortened contest.
Morgan Christian hit two home runs and Elissa Hoffman one. Christian went 4 for 4. Christian, Lieving and Amber Wolfe also smacked multiple hits.
The Knights fell to 1-1.
HURRICANE 4, SOUTH CHARLESTON 0: Kate Justice struck out eight in hurling a three-hit shutout to earn her first high school win. Payton Hudnall went 2 for 2 for Hurricane.
WINFIELD 9, POINT PLEASANT 4: Maci Boggess struck out 13 to lead the Generals (1-0) by the Big Blacks (0-1). Chloe Kimble and Kennedy Schilling each whacked three hits for Winfield. Georgia Moulder drove in three runs. Schilling and Miana Oglesby each knocked in two. Moulder, Boggess and Oglesby homered. Victoria Musser led Point Pleasant with three hits. Kaylee Byus, Kylie Price and Havin Roush had two hits apiece.
FAIRVIEW 11, WEST CARTER 10: Sydney Johnson, Carole Shannon, Madison Loving and Marista Tackett knocked in two runs apiece as the Eagles edged the Comets in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Shelby Gibson went 3 for 4, Johnson 2 for 4, Anabelle Menshouse 2 for 4 and Shannon 2 for 5. Gibson and Johnson each doubled twice. Menshouse was the winning pitcher.
Baseball
CABELL MIDLAND 15, CAPITAL 2: The Knights scored 11 runs in the first inning of a rout of the Cougars in Ona. Bryce Alfrey and Luke Samuel each had two hits for Cabell Midland. Jared Nethercutt was the winning pitcher. Trisdon Campanella took the loss.
HURRICANE 11, SOUTH CHARLESTON 1: Damian Witty homered to lead the Redskins by the visiting Black Eagles at Lola Meeks Field. South Charleston made six errors. Jackson Harris smashed two hits for Hurricane. Owen Gress earned the win.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 2, RACELAND 0: The Highlanders dedicated their refurbished Cook-Holbrook Field with a shutout of the Rams.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.