RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Wahama scored four runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 5-1 victory over Ravenswood Thursday in high school softball.

Mikie Lieving went 2 for 4 with a home run and three runs batted in. She also was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 in hurling a three-hitter.

