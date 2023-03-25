RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Wahama scored four runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 5-1 victory over Ravenswood Thursday in high school softball.
Mikie Lieving went 2 for 4 with a home run and three runs batted in. She also was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 in hurling a three-hitter.
FAIRVIEW 21, HANNAN 0: Annabelle Menshouse pitched a three-inning no-hittter as the Eagles clobbered the Wildcats in Upland, West Virginia.
Menshouse also went 2 for 4.
Shelby Gibson was 3 for 4 with three runs batted in. Hallie Staggs was 2 for 2 with three RBI. Carole Shannon and Marista Tackett each went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Olivia Meade was 2 for 2. Kailyn Adkins and Sydney Johnson each knocked in two runs.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 12, PAINTSVILLE 0: Bree Jones pitched a four-hit shutout as the Bulldogs topped the Tigers in Louisa, Kentucky. Jones also was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Abby Nelson went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs.
