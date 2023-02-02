LLOYD, Ky. -- Boyd County led 24-11 through one frame to hold off a fourth-quarter Greenup County charge in a 58-48 victory at the Greenhouse on Wednesday.
Jasmine Jordan scored 19 points, Emilee Neese added 15 – on five treys – and Taylor Bartrum dropped in 10 for the Lions (16-5). Rachel Bush scored 22 points and Emily Maynard produced 18, knocking down four 3s, for the Musketeers (12-10).
BOYD COUNTY 24 11 12 11 – 58: Bartrum 10, J. Ray 0, S. Stevens 0, Opell 6, Jordan 19, Neese 15, Moore 0, Biggs 8.
BUFFALO 81, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 55: Caleb Nutter scored 45 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and issued five assists as the host Bison defeated the Irish. Ian Thompson turned in a triple-double of 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
ROWAN COUNTY 59, GREENUP COUNTY 56: The Vikings (12-11) used a 6-0 run in overtime to edge the Musketeers (9-14) in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Kasey Gammon made a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, allowing Greenup County to force overtime.
Zach Watson led Rowan County with 18 points. Jayson Ingles scored 16 and Weston Maxey 14. Carson Wireman scored 16 points to pace Greenup County. Bryson Chandley and Eli Adkins each chipped in 10 points.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.