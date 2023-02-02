The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

web high school sports icon blox

Get the best and latest Tri-State area High school sports coverage in The Herald-Dispatch.

LLOYD, Ky. -- Boyd County led 24-11 through one frame to hold off a fourth-quarter Greenup County charge in a 58-48 victory at the Greenhouse on Wednesday.

Jasmine Jordan scored 19 points, Emilee Neese added 15 – on five treys – and Taylor Bartrum dropped in 10 for the Lions (16-5). Rachel Bush scored 22 points and Emily Maynard produced 18, knocking down four 3s, for the Musketeers (12-10).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you