POMEROY, Ohio -- Ironton's Connor Lowe won the long jump Monday at the Division II Southeast District track and field meet at Meigs High School.
Lowe leaped 20 feet, 5.75 inches to qualify for the regional meet May 25-27 at Muskingum University in Concord, Ohio. The top four finishers in each event move on.
South Point's Derrick Taylor won the discus throw with a heave of 152-10. Fairland's Michael Lucas was third at 140-2. Carter Smith of South Point placed third in the pole vault at 12-4.
Chesapeake's Emily Duncan won the high jump, leaping 5-2. Chanee Cremeens of Gallia Academy won the shot put, throwing 38-7, three inches farther than runner-up Kaegan Henderson of Ironton.
Baseball
BELPRE 7, COAL GROVE 6: The host Golden Eagles (10-13) rallied to win a Division III sectional tournament semifinal over the Hornets (2-17) at Citivan Park.
Belpre took a 5-0 lead, but Coal Grove came back to lead 6-5 on Landon Davis' groundout that scored Wes Runyon. Blake Church hit a sacrifice fly to tie it before Brody Holland scored on one of seven Hornets errors to give the Eagles a 7-5 lead. Christopher Copen was the winning pitcher.
