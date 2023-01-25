CENTENARY, Ohio — Caleb Lovely scored 21 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to help South Point rally past Gallia Academy 54-52 Tuesday in boys high school basketball.
The victory kept the Pointers (14-3 overall, 10-1 Ohio Valley Conference) alone in first place in the Ohio Valley Conference. South Point entertains second-place Ironton (10-4, 7-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“That was a great team win,” Pointers coach Travis Wise said. “Jordan played well in the first half, then Caden came alive in the second half. It was special for him to get 1,000 career points and win a big game.”
The Blue Devils (12-5, 6-4) led most of the game as Isaac Clary scored 22 points and Jance Lambert 10. Clary pulled down 14 rebounds.
Lovely’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play was the game winner. Jordan Ermalovich scored 11 points for South Point.
SOUTH POINT 8 18 11 17 — 54: Lovely 21, Smith 6, Wilburn 0, Haney 7, Ja. Childers 2, Dornon 4, Jo. Childers 3, Ermalovich 11.
GALLIA ACADEMY 13 17 8 14 — 52: Lambert 10, Saunders 3, Wamsley 9, Fellure 6, Caldwell 0, Clary 22.
ROCK HILL 73, COAL GROVE 48: The Redmen outscored the host Hornets 20-4 in the second quarter to improve to 7-8 overall, 2-8 OVC. Blake Porter scored 26 points and Noah Doddrdige scored 23 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Brayden Adams chipped in 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Owen Johnson led Coal Grove (4-12, 3-8) with 17 points.
ROCK HILL 19 20 17 17 — 73: Doddridge 23, Griffith 2, Adams 13, Cox 2, Porter 26, Day 7, Jenkins 0, Wiseman 0, Snavely 0, Medley 0, Harper 0.
COAL GROVE 14 4 9 21 — 48: Gipson 0, Jenkins 5, Simpson 0, Murphy 0, J. Turner 0, Davis 6, Dillon 9, Harmon 2, Johnson 17, Frecka 6, C. Turner 2.
ASHLAND 77, FAIRVIEW 55: The Tomcats used a 14-3 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Eagles in Westwood, Kentucky. Rheyce Deboard led Ashland (13-7) with 18 points. Zander Carter scored 17, Asher Adkins 16 and Tucker Conway 15. Tanner Johnson led Fairview (10-10) with 23 points. Bubba Day scored 14 and Izaac Johnson 10.
ASHLAND 22 8 23 24 — 77: Carter 17, Adkins 16, Conway 15, Deboard 18, T. Davis 5, Lalonde 2, Mayor 0, Jennings 0, Clarke 0, Freize 2.
FAIRVIEW 10 17 14 14 — 55: Smith 0, T. Johnson 23, I. Johnson 10, Clutters 4, Day 16, Adams 2, Cox 0, Kouns 0.
BOYD COUNTY 87, JOHNSON CENTRAL 61: Lions freshman Jacob Spurlock uncorked a school-record 10 3-pointers and tallied 38 points as Boyd County (14-4) rolled in Summit, Kentucky. Jason Ellis and Alex Martin each added 12 points and Cole Hicks netted 10. Austin Slone scored 16 points, Ryan Rose added 15 and Jacob Grimm dropped in 13 for the Golden Eagles (10-11).
JOHNSON CENTRAL 19 18 14 10 — 61: Lawson 2, Slone 16, Fink 6, Grimm 13, R. Rose 15, Hopkins 5, Meeks 2, Preece 2, Blevins 0, Staniford 0, Shepherd 0, Meek 0, Castle 0, Conley 0, Montgomery 0.
BOYD COUNTY 16 24 18 29 — 87: Hicks 10, Spurlock 38, Ellis 12, Taylor 9, R. Holbrook 5, T. Holbrook 3, Martin 12, D. Smith 0, Crum 0, Jones 0, Lewis 0, Rardin 0.
NEW BOSTON 51, SYMMES VALLEY 47: The Tigers (9-4 overall, 6-4 Southern Ohio Conference) overcame an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun the visiting Vikings.
The victory was No. 100 for New Boston coach Adam Cox. The Tigers outscored Symmes Valley 28-6 in the fourth quarter, using a devastatingly effective press to create turnovers. New Boston outscored the Vikings 13-0 in the final 1:10.
Myles Beasley led the Tigers with 13 points, all in the second half. Dalton Jackson scored 12. Ethan Smith paced Symmes Valley (6-9, 4-6) with 14 points.
SYMMES VALLEY 14 12 15 6 — 47: Ross 2, Corn 3, Cade 6, Simpkins 0, Taylor 5, Beckett 8, Saunders 9, Smith 14, Jones 0.
NEW BOSTON 7 11 5 28 — 51: Allard 9, Maynard 9, Lewis 5, Beasley 13, Henson 3, Cahall 0, Jackson 12, Brady 0, Cooper 0.
RACELAND 62, WEST CARTER 58: The host Rams withstood a late run by the Comets (4-14) to improve to 11-9. Connor Thacker led Raceland with 15 points. Parker Ison, Jacob Gauze and Landyn Newman scored 11 apiece. Jacob Waddell scored 18 points and Brett Dailey 15 for West Carter.
WEST CARTER 11 11 13 23 — 58: Dailey 15, Waddell 18, Webb 8, Fuston 8, Rayburn 2, Maddox 0, Parker 2, Bledsoe 2, Carter 3.
RACELAND 13 12 14 23 — 62: Newman 11, Arnett 7, Thacker 13, Large 7, Gauze 11, Ison 11, Wallace 0, Sutton 0, Farrow 0.
Girls basketball
GRACE CHRISTIAN 57, ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 34: Sydney Cicenas scored 21 points as the Soldiers (13-2) beat the Eagles (11-4). Jenna Turner and Abigail Stepp each scored 11. Carlee Burdette scored 17 to lead Elk Valley Christian.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 10 18 17 12 — 57: Cicenas 21, Tanner 11, Stepp 11, C. Adkins 8, H. Adkins 4, Adams 2.
ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN Burdette 17, K. Swor 8, Graham 4, Evans 3 M. Swor 2.