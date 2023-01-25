The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CENTENARY, Ohio — Caleb Lovely scored 21 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to help South Point rally past Gallia Academy 54-52 Tuesday in boys high school basketball.

The victory kept the Pointers (14-3 overall, 10-1 Ohio Valley Conference) alone in first place in the Ohio Valley Conference. South Point entertains second-place Ironton (10-4, 7-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

