MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Morgan Lyons scored 23 points to help South Gallia defeat Symmes Valley 68-44 Wednesday in girls high school basketball.
Emma Clary scored 17 points and Lindsey Wells 15 for the Rebels (15-2).
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 11:42 pm
On Monday, South Gallia raced to a 22-6 lead on its way to a 59-23 victory over River Valley in Mercerville. Lyons paced the Rebels with 21 points. Clary and Wells each scored 13. Alexis Nolan led the Raiders with eight points.
ASHLAND 58, PND 51: The Kittens (13-4) overcame a 32-19 halftime deficit to beat host Portsmouth Notre Dame (15-1). Kenleigh Woods scored 20 points for Ashland. Gracie Ashley led the Titans with 24 points.
