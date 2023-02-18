The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Grace Christian, white uniforms, take on Mercer Christian in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament state championship high school basketball game Saturday in Summersville, West Virginia.

 Submitted photo

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. -- No. 2 seed Mercer Christian jumped to a 20-11 lead and rolled by top-seeded Grace Christian 62-35 Saturday in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament girls basketball state championship.

The Cavaliers (17-9) led 37-18 by halftime.

