SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. -- No. 2 seed Mercer Christian jumped to a 20-11 lead and rolled by top-seeded Grace Christian 62-35 Saturday in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament girls basketball state championship.
The Cavaliers (17-9) led 37-18 by halftime.
Kayley Trump scored 15 points and Karis Trump 14 for Mercer Christian. Bailee Martin chipped in 11 points.
Sydney Cicenas led the Soldiers (20-4) with 16 points. Jenna Tanner scored 10.
On Friday, Grace Christian beat Mount Hope Christian 55-45 in the semifinals as Cicenas scored 16 points and Turner 12. Macie Pack paced the Warriors with 16 points.
Championship
MERCER CHRISTIAN 20 17 19 6 -- 62: Kar. Trump 14, Kay. Trump 15, Martin 11, Botts 9, Greer 9, Nestor 4.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 11 8 8 8 -- 35: Cicenas 16, Tanner 10, C. Adkins 5, H. Adkins 2, Stepp 2.
Semifinals
MOUNT HOPE CHRISTIAN 12 7 14 12 -- 45: M. Pack 16, Sole 6, S. Pack 7, Hawley 4, Miller 8, Jones 4.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 14 16 21 4 -- 55: Cicenas 16, Turner 12, C. Adkins 8, H. Adkins 8, Stepp 6, Adams 3, Holderby 2.
ROWAN COUNTY 73, BOYD COUNTY 68: Haven Ford, who earlier Friday was announced as the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches 16th Region Player of the Year and a Miss Basketball candidate, pitched in 35 points for the host Vikings in both teams’ regular-season finale in Morehead, Kentucky. Diamond Wills added 16 points and Olivia Beach dropped in 11 for Rowan County (22-7). Jasmine Jordan scored 23 points, Audrey Biggs netted 17 and Emilee Neese produced 15 for the Lions (18-9).
BOYD COUNTY 16 16 14 22 – 68: S. Stevens 4, Opell 4, Jordan 23, Neese 15, Biggs 17, J. Ray 5, M. Stevens 0, Moore 0.
ROWAN COUNTY 17 13 20 23 – 73: Kan. Chandler 0, Wills 16, H. Ford 35, Beach 11, Walker 9, K. Ford 0, Rogers 2.
WHEELERSBURG 50, SOUTH POINT 37: The third-seeded and host Pirates (21-2) held off the 22nd-seeded Pointers in a Division III sectional championship game. Madison Whitaker scored 18 points and Makenna Walker 11 for Wheelersburg, ranked ninth in the state. Saratina Jackson scored 18 to lead South Point (10-11).
Wheelersburg advanced to the district semifinals versus No. 10 Chesapeake at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at Athens High School in The Plains, Ohio.
SOUTH POINT 14 5 9 9 -- 37: Ermalovich 0, C. Hall 9, Mitchell 6, Jones 2, Saddler 2, Hopkins 0, S. Jackson 18.
WHEELERSBURG 18 9 9 14 -- 50: Vastine 2, Madison Whittaker 18, Coriell 3, Kennard 0, Tilley 2, Makenna Walker 11, Rucker 8, Eaton 6.
PORTSMOUTH 55, MEIGS 53: The eighth-seeded Trojans (18-5) edged the 17th-seeded Marauders (11-10) in a sectional championship game. Sienna Allen led Portsmouth with 27 points. Daysha Reid scored 21. The Trojans play No. 5 Frankfort Adena (18-5) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in a district semifinal at Lucasville Valley High School. Adena beat River Valley 57-31 Saturday. The Raiders finished 14-9.
DIVISION III SECTIONALS: No. 6 Rock Hill defeated No. 19 Federal Hocking 55-23 to win a sectional title. The Redwomen (17-6) will take on No. 7 Leesburg Fairfield (18-5) in a district semifinal at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson High School. Rock Hill beat Fairfield 54-52 Jan. 21. The Lions advanced with a 48-33 triumph over No. 18 Huntington Ross (11-13) on Saturday.
No. 9 Nelsonville-York topped No. 16 Coal Grove 37-31 in a sectional final Saturday. The Hornets finished 11-12. The Buckeyes move on to play No. 21 Southeastern (8-13) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Athens High School. The Panthers upset fourth-seeded Eastern Brown 53-52 Saturday.
Boys basketball
NEW BOSTON 56, IRONTON ST. JOE 50: The host Tigers made 17 of 22 free throws in knocking off the Flyers. St. Joe (9-12) made 7 of 15 foul shots. The Flyers led 20-18 at halftime, but New Boston (10-12) rallied to force overtime. The Tigers sank 10 of 12 free throws in the extra period. Devin Allard and Dalton Jackson each scored 15 points for the Tigers. Wesley Neal led St. Joe with 16 points. Erikai Jackson chipped in 11.
IRONTON ST. JOE 10 10 9 15 6 -- 50: Medinger 0, Deboarde 3, Jackson 11, Balestra 3, Brown 3, Neal 16, Rowe 1, Johnson 7, Coleman 6.
NEW BOSTON 6 12 16 10 12 -- 56: Allard 15, Maynard 2, Lewis 2, Maynard 0, Bower 0, Henson 3, Cahall 3, Rivers 6, Tabor 0, Jackson 15, Brody 0, Cooper 0.
MINFORD/PORTSMOUTH NO CONTEST: Portsmouth's home boys basketball game against Minford was ruled a "no contest" Friday after an incident where a person might have possessed a weapon in the gym.
The Portsmouth Police Department released a statement that "someone overheard" a comment that someone had a gun. Several people ran from the gym, which was cleared. No weapon was found. Officers spoke with several people and the ongoing investigation includes "a person of interest."
No one was hurt.