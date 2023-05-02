LOGAN, W.Va. -- Fifth-seeded Mingo Central won a 15-11 thriller over fourth-seeded Wayne on Tuesday night in the first round of the Class AA, Region IV, Section 2 Tournament at Logan's Bea Orr Field.
Miners coach Patrick Cline said it felt good for his squad to get this victory.
"It's been a long time coming, first sectional," Cline said. "The girls really worked hard and earned it tonight. We made some mistakes; we cleaned it up there at the end and finished strong."
The Pioneers led 9-7 through six innings, but the Miners took the lead once more in the top of the seventh after a two-run single by Annie White, an RBI double by Mackendrick Hammond and a run-scoring infield hit by Lexie Hager. They held an 11-9 advantage going into the home half of the seventh.
The Pioneers tied the contest at 11-all after an RBI double by Lauryn Sanders and a run-scoring triple by Makayla Thompson, and the game went to extra innings.
Mingo Central took the lead for good, 15-11, in the top of the eighth as Kaylin Joplin hit an infield single to plate a run and then three Wayne errors allowed three Miner runs to score.
Hammond had three hits for the Miners, including two doubles. Ava Williams and Joplin both hit safely twice. Williams struck out four Pioneers.
For Wayne, Jamilyn Watts notched three hits and Chloe Thacker and Lexi Napier both had two hits. Maddie Eastwood (one triple) and Sanders (one double) also had two hits each.
Sanders fanned seven Miners.
The excitement of the Mingo players after they made the final out of the game is something that Cline said was a blessing.
"These girls have worked hard this year and they've got the best record we've ever had at Central, and we got our first win in the sectional," Cline said.
Mingo Central improved to 12-14. Wayne fell to 2-16.
FAIRLAND 13, MINFORD 2: Ciarra Lyon, Katie Pruitt and Kaylee Salyer hit home runs to lead the Dragons past the host Falcons.
Baseball
SPRING VALLEY 4, ASHLAND 3: Sam Booth hit a walk-off home run to rally the host Timberwolves (18-7) by the Tomcats. Booth went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Ryan Brown went 2 for 4 for Ashland.
RUSSELL 2, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Gavin Roy's two-run single in the top of the seventh inning lifted the Musketeers by the Red Devils. Carson Wireman struck out 11 to earn the win. Trey Berry hit a home run for Russell.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
