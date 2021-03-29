PEDRO, Ohio — Ironton swept two high school softball games in the King of the Hill Classic at Rock Hill.
In the opener, Keegan Moore struck out 18 of 21 Oak Hill batters in the Fighting Tigers’ 6-0 victory. Moore walked none and lost a no-hitter with one out in the seventh inning when Tamron McCain singled.
Kylee Richendollar’s home run in the fourth gave Ironton the only run it needed. Richendollar went 2 for 3. Moore smashed a two-run homer in the fifth and went 2 for 3.
Moore also won the second game, a 5-2 triumph over Manchester during which she struck out 14. Moore also homered in the contest. Emily Weber doubled in two runs. Kirsten Williams went 2 for 4 with a triple. Brooke Kennedy went 2 for 4 for the Greyhounds.
OAK HILL 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
IRONTON 000 321 x — 6 7 2
Adkins and Sharp; Moore and Brammer.
Hitting: (I) Brammer 2B, Moore 2-3 2B HR 2 RBI, Richendollar 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Weber 2B.
IRONTON 100 001 3 — 5 6 0
MANCHESTER 000 002 0 — 2 8 1
Moore and Brammer, Kennedy and Hobbs.
Hitting: (I) Brammer 2B, Williams 2-4 3B, Moore HR, Richendollar 2B, Weber 2 RBI; (M) Kennedy 2-4, Brown 2B.
FAIRLAND 7, SOUTHERN 4: The Dragons broke a 3-3 tie to outduel the Tornadoes in Pedro, Ohio. Kassidy Chaney went 3 for 3 with two home runs for Southern.
Portsmouth scored nine runs in the third inning and defeated Southern 15-0 in the second game.
MEIGS SPLITS: The Marauders split a doubleheader at Warren, winning 12-9 and losing 10-0.
Mallory Adams whacked three hits and drove in six runs for the Marauders. Delana Wright had three hits and five RBI.
MEIGS 7, FAIRLAND 4: Mallory Adams hit a two-run home run and the Marauders scored five unearned runs in a victory over the Dragons in Rome Township, Ohio.
Hailey Roberts went 2 for 4 for Meigs. Melia Payne was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles. For Fairland (1-2), Breanna Reedy, Emily Bowen and Kaylee Sanders all went 2 for 4.
Baseball
PORTSMOUTH WEST 6, SOUTH POINT 3: The Senators broke a 3-3 tie with single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to beat the host Pointers.
Luke Howard went 2 for 4 with a run batted in for Portsmouth West. Reliever Jacob Davis earned the win. Nakian Dawson and Levi Lawson drove in runs for South Point.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 102 110 1 — 6 8 1
SOUTH POINT 003 000 0 — 3 3 3
Moore, Davis (3), and Sayre; McCallister and Dawson.
Hitting: (PW) Sayre 2-3; (SP) Dawson 2B.
RIVER VALLEY 4, ROCK HILL 2: Chase Barber struck out 15 Redmen and drove in two runs in a victory in the Rock Hill Wooden Bat Tournament championship game in Pedro, Ohio.
Mason Rhodes smacked four hits and scored the winning run. Blaine Cline and Barber each had two hits.
FAIRLAND 11, RIVER VALLEY 1: Dacoda Chapman went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs to help the Dragons beat the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio.
Winning pitcher Tyler Sammons went 3 for 3 with two RBI. Brayden Hunt was 2 for 3 with three RBI.
Girls basketball
HUNTINGTON HIGH 67, PARKERSBURG SOUTH 48: Dionna Gray scored 19 points and Jada Turner 17 as the Highlanders (8-0) defeated the host Patriots (5-4).
Skylar Bosley led Parkersburg South (5-4) with 13 points. Hannah Wingrove and Rylee Harner scored 12 each.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 15 20 20 12 — 67: A. Jackson 3 0-2 6, Swann 3 1-3 7, , Kauffman 1 0-0 2, L Jackson 1 0-0 2, Hickman 3 0-0 6, Gray 5 4-5 17, J. Turner 5 5-7 17 , Goodson 2 5-5 9, Smith 0, Anderson 0 1-4 1. Totals: 23 16-26 67.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 7 19 13 9 — 48: Rhodes 13-3 5, Akita 1 0-1 2, Longwell 0 0-0 0, Wingrove 4 0-0 12, Harner 3 6-8 12, Graham 0 0-0 0, White 1 0-1 2, Shockey 0 0-0 0, Sandy 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 0-1 2, Bosley 4 2-2 13. Totals: 15 11-16 48.
FAIRMONT SENIOR 72, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 59: The Polar Bears (10-0), top-ranked in Class AAA, made 13 shots from 3-point range to defeat the visiting Irish (8-2).
Meredith Maier led Fairmont Senior with 19 points, Marley Washenitz scored 15, Laney Beresford and Emily Starn each scored 13. Amya Damon led Huntington St. Joe, No. 5 in Class AAA, with 25 points. Makayla Smith scored 13 points and Julia Preservati 11.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 14 9 19 17 — 59: L. Smith 6, Amya Damon 25, Geore 0, Julia Preserevati 11, Ransbottom 0, Makayla Smith 13, Lee 4.
FAIRMONT SENIOR 18 20 13 21 — 72: Jenkins 2, Laney Beresford 13, Emily Starn 13, Meredith Maier 19, Marley Washenitz 15, Basher 8, King 0, Awbrey 2, Moran 0, Hager 0.
WAHAMA 59, BUFFALO 41: The White Falcons (4-7) broke a six-game losing streak with a win over the Bison (4-3) in Mason, West Virginia.
Emma Gibbs led Wahama with 16 points. Mikie Lieving scored 15 points and Tonrre VanMatre 13. Abby Darnley led Buffalo with 20 points.
Boys basketball
POINT PLEASANT 63, WAHAMA 38: Hunter Bush scored 21 points as the Big Blacks (5-6) defeated the host White Falcons (2-8).
Eric Chapman scored 15 points for Point Pleasant. Bryce Zuspan led Wahama with 12 points.
COVENANT 47, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 37: Samuel Roten scored 16 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked six shots to pace the Eagles (5-4) past the Saints (5-6) in Ravenswood, West Virginia.
Gabe Roberts and D.J. Scarberry each scored 11 for Covenant. Justin Carr paced Heritage Christian with 24 points.
COVENANT 16 7 8 16 — 47: Lingenfelter 2, Su. Roten 2, Sa. Roten 16, Farley 3, Roberts 11, Scarberry 11, Hagley 2.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 2 10 7 18 — 37: Carr 24, Fox 8, E. Fry 3, T. Fry 2.
Schedule changes
Grace Christian’s girls basketball game at Tolsia Monday was canceled. Spring Valley’s boys basketball game Wednesday at George Washington was rescheduled for April 6.