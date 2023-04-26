SPRING VALLEY -- Top-ranked Hurricane (19-5) overcame a 4-1 deficit to defeat No. 2 Spring Valley 6-4 Wednesday in Class AAA high school baseball.
The Timberwolves (17-6) took a 2-0 lead on Branson McCloud's home run in the third inning. Spring Valley extended the lead to 3-1 before Peyton Ocheltree singled in a run for the Redskins.
Trailing 4-1, Hurricane added a run on a Braden Sloan walk with the bases loaded in the fifth. Dylan Bell followed with a two-run single to tie it. Sloan struck again in the sixth, singling to plate Owen Gress and Damian Witty.
Gress earned the win in relief and went 2 for 4. Witty and Caden Johnson were 2 for 4. Sloan drove in three runs and Bell two. McCloud went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs for Spring Valley. Grant Stratton was 2 for 4.
FAIRLAND 19, CHESAPEAKE 1: The Dragons scored 14 runs in the first inning of a rout of the homestanding Panthers. Blake Trevathan, Cooper Cummings, Alex Morgan and Ethan Wall knocked in two runs apiece. Keegan Smith went 2 for 2 and Luke Brown 2 for 3. Thirteen Fairland players had at least one hit, with 10 batting in runs. Wall was the winning pitcher.
ASHLAND 4, CABELL MIDLAND 2: Layne Brammer earned a win and Sawyer Edens a save as the host Tomcats beat the Knights. Edens drove in two runs. Ryan Brown went 2 for 3.
PORTSMOUTH 4, IRONTON 3: Trevin Brooks' walk-off single scored Tyler Duncan to give the Trojans (13-2) a triumph over the Fighting Tigers (8-4). Deandre Berry pitched a five-hitter and whiffed 10 to earn the win. Tyler Duncan went 2 for 3 and Jacob Roth 2 for 4 for Portsmouth.
IRONTON 020 001 0 -- 3 5 0
PORTSMOUTH 120 000 1 -- 4 9 3
Kerns and C. Freeman; Berry and Brooks.
Hitting: (P) Roth 2-4, Duncan 2-3.
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, ROCK HILL 2: Mason Smith struck out 13 to lead the Blue Devils by the Redmen in Centenary, Ohio. Beau Johnson, Maddux Camden and Matthew Foster drove in runs for Gallia Academy. Johnson smacked two hits.
IRONTON ST. JOE 8, PND 7: Mark Hodges's infield hit scored Drew Brown as the Flyers beat Portsmouth Notre Dame in walk-off fashion. Brown was the winning pitcher and went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Brady Medinger went 2 for 4. For the Titans, Myles Phillips was 2 for 4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs. Luke Cassidy was 3 for 4 and knocked in two. Dylan Seison went 2 for 4 and Brody Coleman drove in two runs.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 4000 020 1 -- 7 11 2
IRONTON ST. JOE 023 000 3 -- 8 9 1
A. Cassidy, Lester (7) and L. Cassidy; Brown and Stephens.
Hitting: (PND) Seison 2-4, Phillips 2-4 2B 3B 2 RBI, L. Cassidy 3-4 2 RBI, Coleman 2 RBI; (ISJ) Medinger 2-4, Brown 2-4 2B 3B 2 RBI.
MEIGS 7, RIVER VALLEY 3: Ethan Stewart struck out 15 batters, slapped three hits and drove in two runs as the Marauders beat the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio. Addison Whitlach finished with four hits and two RBIs. Griffin Cleland knocked in two. For River Valley, Garrett Facemire knocked in two and Tanner McGuire had two hits.
Softball
FAIRLAND 9, CHESAPEAKE 0: The Dragons broke open a 0-0 game with four runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth to beat the host Panthers. Kaylee Salyer fanned 13 and hurled a one-hitter. McKenna Brown broke up the no-hitter. Katie Pruitt, Katie Dehart and Madi McKinley knocked in two runs apiece. Makenna Black went 2 for 2 and Salyer 2 for 4.
FAIRLAND 000 044 1 -- 9 10 0
CHESAPEAKE 000 000 0 -- 0 1 2
Salyer and Black; Webb and Bishop.
Hitting: (F) Salyer 2-4, Pruitt 2 RBI, Dehart 2 RBI, McKinley 2 RBI, Black 2-2.
COAL GROVE 12, SOUTH POINT 3: The Hornets led 7-0 through 5 1/2 innings of a victory over the host Pointers. Shay Collins drove in four runs in going 2 for 4. Jordyn Dale went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Abbi Deeds was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and was the winning pitcher, striking out 13. Brannah Pauley went 3 for 4 and Braelie Hitchcock 2 for 5. Kimmie Staley went 2 for 4 for South Point.
COAL GROVE 201 103 5 -- 12 13 4
SOUTH POINT 000 002 1 -- 3 7 1
Deeds and Black; Johnson, Castle (6) and Staley.
Hitting: (CG) Dale 2-3 3 RBI, Collins 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Deeds 2-5 2B 2 RBI, Hitchcock 2-5, Pauley 3-4 2B; (SP) Kleinman 2B, Staley 2-3.
PORTSMOUTH 11, IRONTON 1: The Trojans took advantage of six Tigers errors to erase a 1-0 deficit and win at home. Katie Ankrom had three RBIs and was the winning pitcher. Sydney Johnson was 2 for 4 and knocked in two. Madison Ankrom went 2 for 4. Maddie Boren drove in a pair of runs. Bella Sorbilli and Katelyn Moore each went 2 for 2 for Ironton.
IRONTON 100 00 -- 1 9 6
PORTSMOUTH 103 43 -- 11 8 0
Wallace, Sorbilli (3) and Brammer; K. Akrom and Boren.
Hitting: (I) Sorbilli 2-2, Moore 2-2; (P) M. Ankrom 2-4, Boren 2 RBI, K. Akrom 3 RBI, Johnson 2-4 2 RBI.
WAHAMA 16, SOUTHERN 2: Morgan Christian went 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs as the White Falcons (21-5) overwhelmed the Tornadoes in Racine, Ohio. Mikie Lieving hit a solo home run and was the winning pitcher. Kalyn Christian went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, as did Fiona VanMatre. Kate Reynolds went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Amber Wolfe knocked in a pair of runs. Elissa Knapp was 2 for 5. Peyton Staats plated two runs. Kianna Rose knocked in both of Southern's runs with a homer.
WAHAMA 070 021 6 -- 16 14 0
SOUTHERN 000 020 0 -- 2 5 0
Lieving and Wolfe; Chaney and Adkins.
Hitting: (W) Lieving HR, Wolfe 2B 2 RBI, K. Christian 2-5 2 RBI, M. Christian 3-5 HR 5 RBI, Knapp 2-5 2B, Reynolds 2-3 2 RBI, VanMatre 2-5 2 RBI, Staats 2 RBI; (S) K. Rose 2 RBI.
MEIGS 12, RIVER VALLEY 7: The Marauders scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio. Ava Horn had three RBIs on two hits. Bella Roush whacked four hits, as did Lily Dugan, who knocked in two runs. For River Valley, Abbigail Hollanbaugh knocked in three runs with a pair of hits. Riley Bradley had three hits and Aubrey Newell two.
WHEELERSBURG 10, PORTSMOUTH WEST 4: Catie Boggs went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs as the Pirates, ranked No. 1 in Ohio Division III, beat the No. 4 Senators. All 10 Pirates runs scored with two out. Andi Jo Howard was the winning pitcher. Sydney McDermott hit a three-run homer for West.
FAIRVIEW 14, MENIFEE COUNTY 2: Olivia Meade went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs as the Eagles clobbered the Wildcats in Frenchburg, Kentucky. Carole Shannon was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Shelby Gibson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Madison Loving was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Annabelle Menshouse whiffed eight in five innings to earn the win.